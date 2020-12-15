Quote

The celebrity special of Channel 4's hit reality series The Circle has confirmed its line-up ahead of its debut early next year.



Celebrity Circle will see a number of famous faces take to the apartment block and play the social media game (either as themselves or a celebrity catfish) as they compete in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.



And it's a pretty stellar line-up, with the likes of former Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker and RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz taking part.



Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby, Dancing on Ice's Denise van Outen and Lady Leshurr, and Blue's Duncan James have also signed up, each taking part individually.



Also entering the fray are three double acts controlling one profile, namely Loose Women's Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, and reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks.



Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer will air in six parts ahead of the third series of The Circle UK, which will return to members of the public taking part. Both series were filmed earlier this year in line with COVID-19 guidelines.



Emma Willis will be back as presenter, while comedian Sophie Willan is also returning with her highly entertaining narration.



"The Circle is just brilliant, unmissable television," Emma said earlier this year. "I loved every minute of being a part of it and I'm delighted to be returning to it for another series where I'll be right at the centre of all the mischief and drama!"



Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 in 2021, followed by the third series of The Circle UK.

Does anyone else here watch The Circle?There’s 2 UK series, an French version, a Brazilian version and one American version (plus TWO more coming next year!) which airs on Netflix and I recently binged the series in about three weeks and I really enjoyed it! It’s certainly one of my favourite RTV shows out there! Also, this series is perfect for the COVID times! I wish one the networks over here would pick up an Australian version... I’d certainly apply!Anyway, next year, The Circle (UK) is doing a special Celebrity version, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer! The cast was released today and I actually really like the cast! Certainly will be rooting for Charlotte! Any other fans out there?More articles below...