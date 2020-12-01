Quote

Nine News has reported the Australian Open is confirmed to commence on Monday February 8 2021.



That shifts the event into the official ratings season -which will create havoc for TV networks.



The Open normally ends a week before the start of ratings and serves as a promotional platform for its broadcaster, Nine, ahead of Married at First Sight.



But the event screening in ratings will disrupt Nines plans -as well as Seven and 10 who had planned on Holey Moley and The Amazing Race Australia, respectively.



For Nine having the event in ratings at face value looks like a win -but it is also dependent on whether international tennis players make the trip to Australia, or decide to skip the event. All international players will have to enter quarantine for 14 days, after arriving on chartered flights between January 15  17. But they will also have special conditions to enable them to leave quarantine for 5 hrs per day for training, treatment & gym, and must undergo 5 COVID tests.



It isnt yet clear if the AO could run in part on a multichannel with MAFS on the primary channel -but having the finals in ratings is clearly a good problem to have.



2021 ratings survey begins on Sunday February 7.

