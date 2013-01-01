IT SOUNDS LIKE IT'S GOING TO BE CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

CASTING RUMOURS

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Should Premiere Around January-February

I wasn't too sure on where to post this. Mods, please move if there's a more appropriate place for this!The ink is barely dry on Cody Calafiores check from winning Big Brother 22, the first all-stars season since 2006, but fans are already clamoring to know when the next season will start airing, especially with CBS reality stalwart Survivor on hiatus due to COVID-19 travel restrictions that are making filming its next two seasons very difficult.One suggestion weve seen that we really like is a fan posting to Twitter that they should do Big Brother with all Survivor players. That would be pretty cool because it would certainly draw in some Survivor fans who dont usually watch Big Brother, but it still has the element of new contestants. They could also still bill that as a celebrity season since the contestants all would have appeared on TV before.However, with the latest news about Celebrity Big Brother 3 and the possible cast members, it seems like this Survivor idea might be wishful thinking.Either way, well just be excited to have more Big Brother to tide us over until next summer when season 23 premieres. If the pattern holds, Celebrity Big Brother 3 will premiere in either late January or early February and will run for approximately three weeks  the first season of Celebrity Big Brother ran for two and a half weeks and the second season ran for just over three weeks.There will most likely be a dozen houseguests, ranging from actors and actresses to TV hosts, to singers, to pageant queens to former professional athletes. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won the first season of the show, with TV host Ross Mathews taking second place. Singer/TV personality Tamar Braxton won the second season with former NFL player Ricky Williams taking second place that year.Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.