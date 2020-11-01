Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Could Tough as Nails work in Australia?Fremantle has picked up the rights to produce a local version of the US series for the Australian market and will look to shop the series to broadcasters.The format premiered on CBS in the US earlier this year and was recently renewed for a second season. Hosted and produced by Amazing Races Phil Keoghan, it sees contestants competing in challenges at job sites that test their toughness. The US season features workers from industry such as firefighting, farming, roofing, scaffolding, fishing, forestry and more. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, mental toughness and life skills.Fremantle has also picked up the rights to remake the show in Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK.Rob Clark, director of global entertainment at Fremantle, said: This is a reality show for 2020 and beyond. Tough As Nails makes heroes of the real people who keep our countries running, and now more than ever its important for us all to recognise our essential workers.This format has everything: competition, tension, jeopardy, emotion and drama. The ratings on CBS were absolutely stellar and we have had a lot of interest in the show and look forward to launching it through our production network around the world.CBS has already renewed for a second season.
