What some are calling the art gallery roadblock has been seen before, but not in many seasons. I recall something very similar in a Venice leg as a roadblock, where teams were given a photograph of a masked performer and had to find them inside a mask party. All the teams that season struggled mightily with that roadblock. This task definitely had those vibes, but different racers with different skill sets produced widely divergent results. Actually, a pretty well executed task.

The carnival games roadblock definitely had a Moulin Rouge feel to it. The cream pie task was hilarious, especially when the teams getting hit by cream pies while they tried to deliver the pies.

Driving stick. Always an issue every time it rears its head in an episode of TAR. Most people these days have to specifically learn how before filming the Race. It takes practice to master it, and enough practice before filming to feel natural driving stick.