TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central

alecbaldwin

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 50
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:28:41 PM
If anyone asks (even if no one asks, I will tell you anyway) me how I feel about this episode, just look at my avatar.
Logged

stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 751
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 PM
Love the episode, so sad about the elimination  :'( Hope to see them in another season, second chance style!

I wished they did all the episode in Chantilly and around. What the point of coming back to Paris for just one task (that was not that great) and the pitstop. They could have made them drive to Compiègne or Beauvais. Paris is a bit overused at this point.

Love the self-driving, this season is giving old-season vibes and I LOVE IT
Can't wait for next week in Germany (It would have kind-of made sense to have France and Germany as a back-to-back episode no?)

I hope they take the train from Paris to Berlin, and have them do a task along the way.
Logged

theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3882
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 PM
What some are calling the art gallery roadblock has been seen before, but not in many seasons. I recall something very similar in a Venice leg as a roadblock, where teams were given a photograph of a masked performer and had to find them inside a mask party. All the teams that season struggled mightily with that roadblock. This task definitely had those vibes, but different racers with different skill sets produced widely divergent results. Actually, a pretty well executed task.
The carnival games roadblock definitely had a Moulin Rouge feel to it. The cream pie task was hilarious, especially when the teams getting hit by cream pies while they tried to deliver the pies.
Driving stick. Always an issue every time it rears its head in an episode of TAR. Most people these days have to specifically learn how before filming the Race. It takes practice to master it, and enough practice before filming to feel natural driving stick.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:41 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:04:03 PM
I really want to play the horse race carnival game  :2hearts:
Logged

NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • Excited for TAR 32!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 PM
This was a really fun episode (although I would have liked it be more rural France than going back to Paris).

The Speed Bump was OK, was just your typical Speed Bump.

The first RB was fantastic, having to look at all the paintings and look for one that has a person who's at the party was brilliant.

The pie making task was so hilarious, teams didn't expect to have pies thrown at them. :funny:

The carnival RB was OK, having teams play carnival games was not that interesting.

Show content
So sad to see Michelle and Victoria go. They were a fun team to watch in their five episodes. :'(

Rating: 4/5
Logged

elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:27:07 PM
Lol still can't fathom about how the heck Michelle and Vic were lost in Paris for 6.5 HOURS to the carnival task, where almost everyone had no trouble navigating to it. I mean race stress and sleep deprived factor (also luck) could be the factors, but still...

I know I shouldn't be surprised since they had to find the clue on the U-Turn spot for like 34 minutes where the clue and the U-Turn spot were in the same spot, but holy cow....
Logged
what might have been

Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2421
  • Simply the best.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:37:21 PM
I loved this leg from top to bottom.
Also, the girls surviving was the high point of the episode. Incredible! Such high energy and excitement for this team!
I'm cheering a lot for them.
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3051
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 11:27:07 PM
Lol still can't fathom about how the heck Michelle and Vic were lost in Paris for 6.5 HOURS to the carnival task, where almost everyone had no trouble navigating to it. I mean race stress and sleep deprived factor (also luck) could be the factors, but still...

I know I shouldn't be surprised since they had to find the clue on the U-Turn spot for like 34 minutes where the clue and the U-Turn spot were in the same spot, but holy cow....

They got lost going down a one-way street LOL.

They must have check-in way past 7 hours at the pitstop. Wonder if they got lost to the pitstop as well :funny:
Logged

theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3882
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #58 on: Today at 12:34:44 AM
My sense is telling me that having the last task and the pit stop in Paris has more to do with releasing teams for the next leg is a timely way in order to compensate for the self driving in this leg. As was apparent, some teams were clearly there in the afternoon, the last couple of teams were at night.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2109
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
Reply #59 on: Today at 12:50:03 AM
This seemed to me like a leg that got put together real last minute. Both Roadblocks were incredibly easy and boring to watch
Logged
