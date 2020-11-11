« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central  (Read 238 times)

18 Members and 31 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:39:30 PM »
We come back to Aparna continuing to go art-insane with the RB. "I don't want to let my brother down." She and Eswar discuss their family's American dream. "Let's hope this is the right guy."

Correct. 16th attempt. Meanwhile, Kaylynn & Haley get their saddles checked and move on to the RB.

Volleyballers at the carnival and Maddison finishes the second game. He focuses on a grain of sand to shoot through the hole. They shoot the target as a finale to reveal their next clue.

PIT STOP: Pont des Arts - the famous bridge which had a massive amount of love locks. Last team to check in may be eliminated.

Leo & Alana arrive at the second RB with crazy efficiency.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:41:08 PM »
"Chef Boyardee in the building." :lol:

Eswar & Aparna and DeAngelo & Gary start the Chantilly cream whipping while the blondes are behind at the RB.

Riley & Madisson arrive at the Pit Stop and are TEAM NUMBER 1. They win a trip for two to Phu Quoc, Vietnam sponsored by Travelocity. Hung & Chee reach the second RB as well.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:43:28 PM »
Chee passes Leo with his stellar hand-eye coordination. "Chee and Hung are made of magic fairy dust." - Alana :funny: Both finish and move on while Michelle & Victoria try to find the arcade. Will & James arrive with a considerable start.

DeAngelo & Gary get covered in pie as well as Eswar & Aparna. Eswar's cloche gets hit off while Aparna tries to lick the pie off of her face before moving forward. Kaylynn & Haley still at the Renaissance RB.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:44:48 PM »
Haley finishes the RB and move on to the Chantilly cream.

Hung & Chee are 2ND PLACE at the Pit Stop. The Pit Stop placement announcements being cut again.
Leo & Alana are 3RD!

Michelle & Victoria are driving in the wrong direction.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:46:47 PM »
DeAngelo and Eswar do the second RB, wondering where the blondes are. Kaylynn & Haley keep grinding at the Chantilly cream task. They don't even bother to wear a cloche and their hair gets covered.

Will & James are 4TH PLACE with Phil saying the French authorities want to revoke Will's driver's license.

Meanwhile, Michelle & Victoria are completely lost while Kaylynn & Haley are low-key struggling. DeAngelo & Gary and Eswar & Aparna get the second RB done.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:47:43 PM »
Kaylynn & Haley and Michelle & Victoria are both really lost. "We are only two kilometers away from it. We've been driving for hours." - Michelle :funny:

Commercial break.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:50:56 PM »
Hung and Chee's comeback is kinda unreal lol  :lol:

Also poor Mich and Vic, they are literally close ahead from the right lane yet they can't still figure out  >:(
Logged
what might have been

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:51:56 PM »
Side note: I've been calling the toque at the Chantilly cream task a cloche this entire time. :-[ :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3264
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 7PM Central
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:54:24 PM »
We come back to Kaylynn & Haley stuck in traffic. Michelle & Victoria ask a post office for directions.

DeAngelo & Gary and Eswar & Aparna are team numbers 5 & 6!!!

"Once you get there, it's the last time you'll have to drive this car again." / "Look at this, it's all museums."

Kaylynn & Haley reach the second RB and hope they are not lost. They quickly are making as much progress as possible and finish the RB in 7th. Michelle & Victoria have spent 6 hours in the car lost.

Meanwhile, Kaylynn & Haley are TEAM NUMBER 7 and are still in the race.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 