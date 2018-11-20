« previous next »
TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20

TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Title find thanks to Claude!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
no posting except for Oval
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
TAR 32 Episode 5: "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man"
Asunción, Paraguay → Paris, France

FILM DATES:20 November 2018
AIR DATE:04 November 2020

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Paris, France

PIT STOP:Pont des Arts
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
You Dont Strike Me as a Renaissance Man  Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/releases/view?id=56264&shared
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTLzZjknJjk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTLzZjknJjk</a>
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
Caps.


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
Okay guys. Through a glitch the EP 5 is out for purchase on the official TAR YT site.

SO...I am opening this for discussion.  sigh.

I AM asking that  the ELIMINATED TEAM NOT BE REVEALED AT THIS TIME.

Thanks and enjoy!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Double Roadblock episode + 1 Active Route Info.

I like that they keep it unpredictable and stray away from the strict Ri-Roadblock-Detour format, but man, only one leg so far with that format?
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Okay...I am reconsidering. CBS has removed the video. So I think for now we'll hold off on DISCUSSION OF THE SHOW.

Preview discussion is fine.

Thanks guys for undersatnding....confusing week! :iok:
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
The Amazing Race - You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man (Sneak Peek 1)

Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k2-hpHuAQ6M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k2-hpHuAQ6M</a>


The Amazing Race - You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I4rlGJGkYbI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I4rlGJGkYbI</a>
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 01:11:48 PM
Okay...I am reconsidering. CBS has removed the video. So I think for now we'll hold off on DISCUSSION OF THE SHOW.

Preview discussion is fine.

Thanks guys for undersatnding....confusing week! :iok:
They haven't removed anything?

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=ELXfpsMogSyV7cUe5axjShKw
All 5 episodes are on this playlist for me.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Quote from: Marionete on Today at 02:51:46 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 01:11:48 PM
Okay...I am reconsidering. CBS has removed the video. So I think for now we'll hold off on DISCUSSION OF THE SHOW.

Preview discussion is fine.

Thanks guys for undersatnding....confusing week! :iok:
They haven't removed anything?

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=ELXfpsMogSyV7cUe5axjShKw
All 5 episodes are on this playlist for me.
I purchased the episode and I still have access to it if that means anything.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Hey Peach, I have a question. I am thinking about buying the episode tonight and watching it. Could I do a recap of the episode if I put the recap in one of the Spoiler fold things? Also, who does the Reality Fan Wiki leg recaps because I can give them the positions of leg 4 and leg 5 (when I watch it)?

Thank You in advance.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
G.B. is a one-man band over there. But he frowns heavily on any spoilers, so I dunno, he might not like seeing an episode that hasn't officially aired yet.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Yep, I've just finished the episode. Wont say anything about the results, but I hope you enjoy it next week :)
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Ok, I was just about to buy the episode however now you have to buy the whole season to see the episode  :groan: If someone would be kind enough to send me the episode that would be awesome. Thank you!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
I've got a birthday coming up and watching Episode 4 and 5 would be a great birthday present. If somebody would be kind enough to give me the link :luvya:.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Quote from: redskevin88 on Today at 07:50:26 PM
I've got a birthday coming up and watching Episode 4 and 5 would be a great birthday present. If somebody would be kind enough to give me the link :luvya:.
Has someone already given you the link?
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Show content
Ok can someone give me which Roadblocks Kaylynn & Haley did?
Thank You!
