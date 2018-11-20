« previous next »
TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20

TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
October 28, 2020, 07:42:04 PM
Title find thanks to Claude!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
saved
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
« Reply #2 on: October 28, 2020, 07:42:18 PM »
saved

no posting except for Oval
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
October 28, 2020, 09:22:34 PM
ovalorange
TAR 32 Episode 5: "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man"
Asunción, Paraguay → Paris, France

FILM DATES:20 November 2018
AIR DATE:04 November 2020

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Paris, France

PIT STOP:Pont des Arts
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
October 29, 2020, 04:01:44 PM
Leafsfan
You Dont Strike Me as a Renaissance Man  Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/releases/view?id=56264&shared
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
November 02, 2020, 06:23:27 AM
Alenaveda
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTLzZjknJjk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTLzZjknJjk</a>
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
November 02, 2020, 06:23:52 AM
Alenaveda
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
November 02, 2020, 06:24:12 AM
Alenaveda
Caps.


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/4/20 DOUBLE EP!!
Today at 12:07:31 PM
georgiapeach
Okay guys. Through a glitch the EP 5 is out for purchase on the official TAR YT site.

SO...I am opening this for discussion.  sigh.

I AM asking that  the ELIMINATED TEAM NOT BE REVEALED AT THIS TIME.

Thanks and enjoy!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Today at 12:55:22 PM
RaceUntilWeDie
Double Roadblock episode + 1 Active Route Info.

I like that they keep it unpredictable and stray away from the strict Ri-Roadblock-Detour format, but man, only one leg so far with that format?
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Today at 01:11:48 PM
georgiapeach
Okay...I am reconsidering. CBS has removed the video. So I think for now we'll hold off on DISCUSSION OF THE SHOW.

Preview discussion is fine.

Thanks guys for undersatnding....confusing week! :iok:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Today at 01:47:38 PM
RealityFreakWill
The Amazing Race - You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man (Sneak Peek 1)

Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k2-hpHuAQ6M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k2-hpHuAQ6M</a>


The Amazing Race - You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I4rlGJGkYbI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I4rlGJGkYbI</a>
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Today at 02:51:46 PM
Marionete
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 01:11:48 PM
Okay...I am reconsidering. CBS has removed the video. So I think for now we'll hold off on DISCUSSION OF THE SHOW.

Preview discussion is fine.

Thanks guys for undersatnding....confusing week! :iok:
They haven't removed anything?

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=ELXfpsMogSyV7cUe5axjShKw
All 5 episodes are on this playlist for me.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 "You Don't Strike Me as a Renaissance Man" 11/11/20
Today at 03:07:11 PM
Malcooolm
Quote from: Marionete on Today at 02:51:46 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 01:11:48 PM
Okay...I am reconsidering. CBS has removed the video. So I think for now we'll hold off on DISCUSSION OF THE SHOW.

Preview discussion is fine.

Thanks guys for undersatnding....confusing week! :iok:
They haven't removed anything?

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=ELXfpsMogSyV7cUe5axjShKw
All 5 episodes are on this playlist for me.
I purchased the episode and I still have access to it if that means anything.
