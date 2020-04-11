First episode I was able to catch live this season! Below are my thoughts!I actually didn't mind at all that the Detour was a Switchback to Season 20! It provided good drama with always changing positions and I found it quite funny when the watermelons had a massive slide for some of the teams!Taxi drama was also good to see! (finally!) and I also felt some "classic old school TAR" decided to pop up this episode? Does anyone else agree with this, or am I the lone black sheep on this issue?The rest of the leg's tasks were also great to watch! I had great enjoyment watching the Roadblock and also the terere making was akways great to watch, I love culturally relevant TAR tasks!Really happy that this leg was an NEL! I love Kaylynn & Haley (one of my favorite teams for the season) and I was glad they was saved this leg!Overall, very good leg this one was and I seriously cannot wait to watch next week's episode, in one of my favorite cities in the world!