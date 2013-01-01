1. Are you happy TAR is back?

2. What do you expect from the new season?

3. Before the beginning of the race, who are your favorite teams?

4. And who are not?

5. Do you think any racers will surprise you with their performances?

6. Which team will win the first leg?

7. And who's going to be the first boot?

8. Who says the title quote?



1. I am super happy TAR is back!!! i love the show so much and it has been soooo long! this season seems super awesome and hopefuly it has been worth the wait!2. I expect it to give us a lot of character development and super fun cultural tasks like old school seasons! IMO TAR30 was a great season and was giving us a bit of a old school race feel so im super stoked for 32!!3. I like a lot of these teams!!! super likeable!!! volleyballers, football players, leo and alana, the parents, the siblings, all of them are super awesome! it is a very diverse cast and it looks like there are a few characters! there are reasons to like everyone!! i pribably gotta say the siblings r my fav though!! always love sibling teams!!!4. Probably cody and nathan i think their names are?? i just dont like the goofball teams like that ya know? i like funny teams but these guys something abt them rubs me the wrong way and i dont think they are serious competitors! thats why i loved season 30 the cast was all world class competitors!!!5. i hope the father son surprise me! they seem likebale and are athletic so maybe they could pull a tim and tim jr like in amazing race canada and make it far?? I would like to see leo and alana suprise us too cause they are the classic nerds so seeing them go far and beat these physical teams would be cool!6.i think the volleyball players or the football players will win the first leg! first leg winners do typically end up being a physical dominant team so i would put my money on either of them!7. i think cody and nathan!!! i hope cody and nathan!!!8. probably phil... ps can someone explain the 1 million miles thing to me lol dont get what it means!