Now that we are half way in, what's your prediction?



I feel like the final 3 is obvious...but I'm not sure who wins....

The girls seems to be the better racer, but the Super Sikh could take it.. I don't think the Cowboys wins but you never know.



If the picture of the three teams in Canberra is not the final 3, but the final 4 with another team winning the last first class, then I would bet for Chris & Aleisha or The footy girls!



But base on a poster here who said the Bodybuilders and the Footy girls where on instagram during the second half, I guess they are the two next team out.