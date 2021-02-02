« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*  (Read 14695 times)

2 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3093
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #150 on: February 02, 2021, 02:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 01, 2021, 04:12:54 AM
This is really confusing.

I wonder if the twins quit and the cousins are allowed to come back.

I still think that's the twins in the hot air balloon though

Yep. This leg had the unusual situation of a team quitting on a pre-determined non-elimination. I don't think that's ever happened in any TAR before. So they probably brought back the cousins as a consolation to fix the number of teams they meant to have at this point.
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4095
  • Still trucking along.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #151 on: February 02, 2021, 03:26:13 PM »
If the cousins do return this coming leg, and are not given any penalty, that is highly unfair on the Mums I think.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 71
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #152 on: February 02, 2021, 03:29:03 PM »
I'm just crossing my fingers that the Kimberley cousins just kept on racing despite being eliminated.

Nothing against them but it's just really unfair that they get to return after taking a leg off.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3096
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #153 on: February 02, 2021, 03:56:56 PM »
I'm surprised we didn't get more sightings especially at the pitstop for the gold coast leg.
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 71
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #154 on: February 02, 2021, 04:10:56 PM »
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1356708975144669184?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

At 0:33, lining the promo up with the order of the buckets in the spoiler, it looks like Jude and Shannon's bucket is actually full.

Holly and Dolor obviously haven't gotten much and Malaan and Tina don't have anything
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4095
  • Still trucking along.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #155 on: February 02, 2021, 04:28:27 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 02, 2021, 04:10:56 PM
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1356708975144669184?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

At 0:33, lining the promo up with the order of the buckets in the spoiler, it looks like Jude and Shannon's bucket is actually full.

Holly and Dolor obviously haven't gotten much and Malaan and Tina don't have anything

Look at 0:13 - Dwes and Katherine spotted in the background. Looks likely they do return for Leg 3. I do hope they are penalized like Jude and Shannon.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 71
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #156 on: February 02, 2021, 04:39:38 PM »
I think I'm done with this season tbh assuming the Kimberley cousins return.

That's just ridiculous and cheapens the show that they allow a team to return after skipping a leg
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #157 on: February 02, 2021, 07:00:53 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 02, 2021, 04:39:38 PM
I think I'm done with this season tbh assuming the Kimberley cousins return.

That's just ridiculous and cheapens the show that they allow a team to return after skipping a leg
Me too, thats completely unacceptable. Especially if theyre not penalized meanwhile the moms are.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51966
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #158 on: February 02, 2021, 07:11:54 PM »
GUYS.

WE HAVE A THREAD FOR SHOW SPOILERS.

Please stop using the LIVE SPOILER THREAD? That is for what it say. SPOILERS SEEN in LIVE Time. Not spoilers based on the episodes.

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36692.0.html

:tu
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2365
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #159 on: February 03, 2021, 05:10:25 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on January 31, 2021, 06:43:41 AM

I am expecting LOT OF NELS after Darwin/Alice Spring leg. Keep in mind Tasmania's legs were last minute additions so they had to add some NELS and replan the route.
They added Legs while they were running? So strange.
Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 834
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:59:49 PM »
Now that we are half way in, what's your prediction?

I feel like the final 3 is obvious...but I'm not sure who wins....
The girls seems to be the better racer, but the Super Sikh could take it.. I don't think the Cowboys wins but you never know.

If the picture of the three teams in Canberra is not the final 3, but the final 4 with another team winning the last first class, then I would bet for Chris & Aleisha or The footy girls!

But base on a poster here who said the Bodybuilders and the Footy girls where on instagram during the second half, I guess they are the two next team out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 