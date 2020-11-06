The first boots are actually likely Jude and Shannon.With the new twists revealed, either the twin models or the Muslim team won the first leg and chose to salvage Holly and Dolor:There's a bucket missing between the third to last and last bucket on the table. That must mean that either the twin models or the Muslim guys arrived there first and took it. The other one isn't competing in the leg.We know through the social media tweet that Shannon and Jude are therefore likely the last team and eliminated.Although I'm thrilled the twin models aren't out first it's also very sad, they seem like sweet ladies and it's never fun when the obvious first boot team in fact does go home first.Amazing Race Australia is just honestly too physically hard I feel like. The out of shape females always go home early, the only exception being Lucy and Emilia (and they had well God looking out for them to say the least given the amount of luck they had in that race).