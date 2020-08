Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 10:57:30 AM This week's going to be a pain to watch, with all the Janellousy happening.



Also, I read somewhere that the drama from TAR 31 was mentioned as well by Nicole and Janelle, can someone confirm that?



DryedMangoez has repeatedly tweeted about it this week



https://twitter.com/dryedmangoez



Oh thanks! I've just watched this tweet I find it really interesting that the drama happened in TAR 31was brought back to this season. It's like a moment that they'll never forget. Also, the fact that the U-Turn drama happened in the Switzerland leg, after Janelle & Brittany were eliminated, is interesting since the actual drama were between Nicole and Rachel, but since Janelle and Rachel are friends irl, somehow that conflict still continues until now cmiiw.I wonder what would happen if Rachel is actually joining this season as well.To mods: maybe we can make a "Live Feeds Discussions" thread to discuss the feed and move my post there?