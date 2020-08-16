« previous next »
This show looks amazing! SAS: Who Dares Wins (Australia) looks to be a little bit of cross between Survivor (but A LOT tougher) and even it looks a little bit like the UK & US show of Hunted!

Here's a little 'teaser' for the show. It is a celebrity edition, so it's completely understandable if none of you have earned of these people (except for maybe Schapelle Corby)

Would anyone be interested in this show? It's coming October 2020 on Channel 7! (TAR Australia's 'old' channel!)
Video not available for outside AUS... :groan:
Here's a little more information on SAS: Who Dares Wins!



The show was supposed to film in New Zealand, but, due to COVID-19 travel restrctions Australia has imposed (one of the toughest in the world!), it has now been filmed in the Snowy Mountains of NSW! 

Here's some of the announced cast-members! :)





