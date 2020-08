This show looks amazing! SAS: Who Dares Wins (Australia) looks to be a little bit of cross between Survivor (but A LOT tougher) and even it looks a little bit like the UK & US show of Hunted!Here's a little 'teaser' for the show. It is a celebrity edition, so it's completely understandable if none of you have earned of these people (except for maybe Schapelle Corby)Would anyone be interested in this show? It's coming October 2020 on Channel 7! (TAR Australia's 'old' channel!)