This show looks amazing! SAS: Who Dares Wins (Australia) looks to be a little bit of cross between Survivor (but A LOT tougher) and even it looks a little bit like the UK & US show of Hunted!



Here's a little 'teaser' for the show. It is a celebrity edition, so it's completely understandable if none of you have earned of these people (except for maybe Schapelle Corby)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IAHHGGY18sM&feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IAHHGGY18sM&feature=emb_title</a>



Would anyone be interested in this show? It's coming October 2020 on Channel 7! (TAR Australia's 'old' channel!)