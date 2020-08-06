« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: BB22: Daniele Donato Briones  (Read 1410 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26020
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
BB22: Daniele Donato Briones
« on: August 06, 2020, 07:40:49 AM »


Daniele "Dani" Briones

Age: 33
Hometown: Orange County, California
Current city: Orange County, California
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Previous seasons: Big Brother 8 (runner-up) and Big Brother 13. Dani married her fellow
Houseguest from Season 13, Dominic Briones.

Three adjectives that describe you: Practical, tenacious, and witty.

Favorite activities: I love doing anything with my daughter, working out, cooking,
spending time with my husband and watching Real Housewives.

Why do you want to play Big Brother again?
I want to bring back the old-school Big Brother gameplay... also want to finally get my W!

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?
I will have a hard time being away from my baby girl, Tennessee Autumn.

Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most and why?
I respected the game play of Diane from BB5 and I like Eric from BB8 as a person, outside of
the game.

What is your strategy for winning the game?
I plan to lay low for the first half and then turn the house upside down.

How does this strategy differ from the last time you played?
Last time I played too hard, too fast oops!

Have you changed/evolved since the last time you were on the show?
Yes! Every time I play, I feel like a different person. I am older and hopefully wiser.

My life's motto is
"I don't think I know everything, but I want to learn everything"

What would you take into the house and why?
-My daughter
-My cat
-Books

Fun facts about yourself:
-I have a hairless cat named Rudy Galindo.
-I was raised by my grandmother.
-I've road tripped through almost every state with my husband, and one day we will hit them all.
-I am a big St. Louis Cardinals fan.
-My daughter and I share the same birthday.
« Last Edit: August 06, 2020, 09:32:42 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline fullyfull

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
Re: BB22: Daniele Donato Briones
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:27 AM »
Thanks for the information!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 