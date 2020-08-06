Daniele "Dani" Briones

Age: 33Hometown: Orange County, CaliforniaCurrent city: Orange County, CaliforniaOccupation: Stay-at-home momPrevious seasons: Big Brother 8 (runner-up) and Big Brother 13. Dani married her fellowHouseguest from Season 13, Dominic Briones.Three adjectives that describe you: Practical, tenacious, and witty.Favorite activities: I love doing anything with my daughter, working out, cooking,spending time with my husband and watching Real Housewives.Why do you want to play Big Brother again?I want to bring back the old-school Big Brother gameplay... also want to finally get my W!What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?I will have a hard time being away from my baby girl, Tennessee Autumn.Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most and why?I respected the game play of Diane from BB5 and I like Eric from BB8 as a person, outside ofthe game.What is your strategy for winning the game?I plan to lay low for the first half and then turn the house upside down.How does this strategy differ from the last time you played?Last time I played too hard, too fast oops!Have you changed/evolved since the last time you were on the show?Yes! Every time I play, I feel like a different person. I am older and hopefully wiser.My life's motto is"I don't think I know everything, but I want to learn everything"What would you take into the house and why?-My daughter-My cat-BooksFun facts about yourself:-I have a hairless cat named Rudy Galindo.-I was raised by my grandmother.-I've road tripped through almost every state with my husband, and one day we will hit them all.-I am a big St. Louis Cardinals fan.-My daughter and I share the same birthday.