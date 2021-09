I think for practical reasons and also considering TAR 20 years anniversary, we can have returnee season?



I personally am skeptical about this. For one, they had a returnee season in 31, so for another returnee season only three seasons later seems unlikely. Also, while the twenty year anniversary seems like a nice thought, a season would have to air on September 5, 2021 - which we already passed.But you do make a good point about practicality. The advantage of using returning teams would be that they wouldn't have to scout out or recruit new teams. Given the state of the pandemic come time for casting for S34, this could prove useful.Still, I would doubt a returnee season.