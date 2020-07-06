« previous next »
TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)

TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« on: July 06, 2020, 06:39:43 PM »
PLEASE...Lets not start a lot of pure guesswork or WISHLISTS.


Stick with media reveals for now please.


With 33 in limbo we cannot anticipate a lot of 34 news at this time.



Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #1 on: July 06, 2020, 06:40:38 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 06, 2020, 10:59:47 AM

I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #2 on: July 06, 2020, 06:40:48 PM »
Quote from: TheRabbi on July 06, 2020, 11:32:54 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 06, 2020, 10:59:47 AM

I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461


Interesting. I don't see their celebrity status as anything bigger than those we've already had, such as Joey Chestnut, Bethany Hamilton, or the gluttony of former sports players, so it doesn't necessarily mean a celebrity edition. I know it's all conjecture/spec, but such a shame if they were indeed planning on filming a season 34 this summer. I have my doubts TAR will ever get back out there. I just can't see it happening anytime soon. Maybe summer 2021 if there is indeed a widely available vaccine at that point.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #3 on: November 17, 2020, 01:06:25 PM »
Fixed some weird formatting here.
If you see any tiny fonts or straight lines as messages please use the report to mod bitton. Thanks!
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #4 on: December 03, 2020, 09:35:40 AM »
I think all of this speculation - mainly in terms of locations to be visited - hinges on two things: (1) when they end up filming, and (2) whether production insists on having the same route as before.

Both of these factors will be hard to foresee. For (1), I could see them pulling a TAR Australia 5 and filming relatively early (my guess would be April or May, about the time when most people in the US would be able to get vaccinated). Then again, I could also see them playing it extremely safe and waiting until everything goes back to normal (this could be well into January or February of 2022).

Factor (2) will sort of depend on (1). For example, if production really insists on doing London, Glasgow, Sweden, and all of the others (I glanced at various discussion about Austria and/or Italy), then they might have to wait longer. All of these European countries are seeing a resurgence in cases, so they would probably want to wait until things quiet down. However, if they are willing to have a brand new route, I could potentially see them filming earlier. I think the caveat here though would be that they would have to visit countries that have gotten the virus under control and/or countries that have few cases. Using the Wikipedia article as a source (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_by_country_and_territory#Total_cases_and_deaths) - and keep in mind this could all change in a week - the 'calmest' places seem to be Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, and all of the South Pacific island nations and territories) and the Caribbean. A few other places like Greenland, the Falkland Islands, and a few countries in South America and Africa could also make the list (just by inspection, countries like Mauritius, the Seychelles, Eritrea, the Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, Lesotho, Suriname, Guyana and Uruguay might make the cut).

I think a potential race that completely avoids Europe and Asia actually sounds rather interesting, although it would definitely be harder to accomplish (for example, a visit to southern Africa would almost ensure a connection in Johannesburg, and production might want to completely avoid the hassle of connecting through a country with a high case count like South Africa).

In any case, I know production has the safety of racers as the utmost priority. Whatever they say, I'll be okay with, even it means waiting a little bit ;)
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #5 on: December 03, 2020, 05:27:27 PM »
Its my understanding that the completed legs will stand.

The remaining leg locations will likely be significantly changed from original plans.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #6 on: December 03, 2020, 08:26:31 PM »
Based on a podcast Phil did months ago with Rob and Brennan, where the idea of an all-Champions edition was raised, and given the 20th anniversary of TAR 1 being filmed and aired is in 2021, I wouldnt be at all surprised that 34 could well be that format. Itd be easier to assemble a cast even as the world presumably emerges from the pandemic, and easier to produce.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #7 on: December 03, 2020, 08:43:44 PM »
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #8 on: December 04, 2020, 12:19:57 AM »
Quote from: stunami on December 03, 2020, 08:43:44 PM
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.

Rob and Brennan have been pushing for it from even before TAR 11s All Star season was even thought of. They would do it in a heartbeat. And Phil brought it up in the podcast (and thats significant as Phil has EP status with the show.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #9 on: December 04, 2020, 04:46:06 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 04, 2020, 12:19:57 AM
Quote from: stunami on December 03, 2020, 08:43:44 PM
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.

Rob and Brennan have been pushing for it from even before TAR 11s All Star season was even thought of. They would do it in a heartbeat. And Phil brought it up in the podcast (and thats significant as Phil has EP status with the show.
I just hope they wont choose teams purely based on Phils pick this time. I just dont want to see Dave & Connor or BJ & Tyler to appear again  :jam:
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #10 on: December 04, 2020, 05:39:25 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on December 04, 2020, 04:46:06 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 04, 2020, 12:19:57 AM
Quote from: stunami on December 03, 2020, 08:43:44 PM
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.

Rob and Brennan have been pushing for it from even before TAR 11s All Star season was even thought of. They would do it in a heartbeat. And Phil brought it up in the podcast (and thats significant as Phil has EP status with the show.
I just hope they wont choose teams purely based on Phils pick this time. I just dont want to see Dave & Connor or BJ & Tyler to appear again  :jam:

maybe fan voting would work? but then i dont think all of them would consider to race again
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #11 on: December 04, 2020, 08:17:17 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on December 03, 2020, 08:26:31 PM
Based on a podcast Phil did months ago with Rob and Brennan, where the idea of an all-Champions edition was raised, and given the 20th anniversary of TAR 1 being filmed and aired is in 2021, I wouldnt be at all surprised that 34 could well be that format. Itd be easier to assemble a cast even as the world presumably emerges from the pandemic, and easier to produce.

It would not because of new CBS's BIPOC quota for nonscripted shows.

Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #12 on: December 04, 2020, 08:46:52 AM »


It would not because of new CBS's BIPOC quota for nonscripted shows.


[/quote]

It's true the winner circle of TAR is pretty white but if they cast a few teams, we would get close to 50% (Chip/Kim, Uchena/Joyce, Jen/Kisha, Dan/Jordan, Cindy/Ernie, Amy/Maya, Nat/Kat) + other minorities teams such as LGBT teams, latinos, etc.

I don't know if they would make an exception of the 50% minority here because it's base on a specific criteria, with a limited number of people to choice from.

I would really love to see some of these old school winners race again.  Or maybe do a : Champions vs. Challengers kind of thing. 5 ex-winners, 5 teams that came close, and one hybrid. A person who won mixte with someone who came close. (It could be Scott or Brooke as they were in the singles season)
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #13 on: December 04, 2020, 09:34:48 AM »
Don't forget Tammy & Victor! ^ They should be a shoe-in regardless for all-winners
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #14 on: December 04, 2020, 10:04:09 AM »
Don't know if we're allowed to discuss the spoilers right before suspension but the BIPOC requirement was definitely not a problem for TAR32 and 33 and was met for both  :conf:
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #15 on: December 04, 2020, 12:13:09 PM »
If they scrap what theyve done with 33, would they call this theoretical season 33?
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #16 on: December 04, 2020, 05:32:09 PM »
Theyre not going to scrap season 33. And I would strongly want winning teams that have never been invited back for a previous returning racer season.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #17 on: December 06, 2020, 03:02:50 PM »
As much as I love the idea, I think its too soon for a returning racer season. We only just had one in 31 and I think the last thing anyone wants is another Season 24...
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #18 on: December 06, 2020, 06:17:39 PM »
Let's get 33 done first.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #19 on: December 07, 2020, 09:23:55 AM »
Do we know what kind of contracts the racers sign? I wonder if theres a clause if they dont finish filming, theyre free from their NDAS after a certain time.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #20 on: December 07, 2020, 03:14:47 PM »
Guys...this is thread for TAR 34 only please. If you want to discuss TAR in general we have a thread for that.

Unless you have informed INFO on TAR 34 please do not post here.

THANKS!

Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #21 on: March 24, 2021, 03:58:49 PM »
I think TAR 34 will be a returnee season, if not probably TAR 35, since TAR 31 doesn't really count as a returnee season.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #22 on: March 25, 2021, 02:41:55 AM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on March 24, 2021, 03:58:49 PM
I think TAR 34 will be a returnee season, if not probably TAR 35, since TAR 31 doesn't really count as a returnee season.

TAR31 counts as returnee season. I believe they were like "We had last returnee season 7 seasons ago, let's do another one.". And then they realized nobody really care about TAR teams so they/network decided to come with that hybrid season with Survivor/Big Brother teams.

CBS RTV in general need to produce more newbie seasons before another returnee one to be able to fill their 50% BIPOC quota in that returnee season.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #23 on: March 25, 2021, 03:29:33 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 25, 2021, 02:41:55 AM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on March 24, 2021, 03:58:49 PM
I think TAR 34 will be a returnee season, if not probably TAR 35, since TAR 31 doesn't really count as a returnee season.

TAR31 counts as returnee season. I believe they were like "We had last returnee season 7 seasons ago, let's do another one.". And then they realized nobody really care about TAR teams so they/network decided to come with that hybrid season with Survivor/Big Brother teams.

CBS RTV in general need to produce more newbie seasons before another returnee one to be able to fill their 50% BIPOC quota in that returnee season.
Half of the Racers in season 31 were returning Racers ( 5 teams, plus Rachel, which makes 11 of 22).
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:32:43 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 06, 2020, 06:39:43 PM
PLEASE...Lets not start a lot of pure guesswork or WISHLISTS here.


Stick with media reveals for now please.


With 33 in limbo we cannot anticipate a lot of 34 news at this time.





