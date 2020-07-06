« previous next »
TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)

TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« on: July 06, 2020, 06:39:43 PM »
PLEASE...Lets not start a lot of pure guesswork or WISHLISTS.


Stick with media reveals for now please.


With 33 in limbo we cannot anticipate a lot of 34 news at this time.



Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #1 on: July 06, 2020, 06:40:38 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 06, 2020, 10:59:47 AM

I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #2 on: July 06, 2020, 06:40:48 PM »
Quote from: TheRabbi on July 06, 2020, 11:32:54 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 06, 2020, 10:59:47 AM

I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461


Interesting. I don't see their celebrity status as anything bigger than those we've already had, such as Joey Chestnut, Bethany Hamilton, or the gluttony of former sports players, so it doesn't necessarily mean a celebrity edition. I know it's all conjecture/spec, but such a shame if they were indeed planning on filming a season 34 this summer. I have my doubts TAR will ever get back out there. I just can't see it happening anytime soon. Maybe summer 2021 if there is indeed a widely available vaccine at that point.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #3 on: November 17, 2020, 01:06:25 PM »
Fixed some weird formatting here.
If you see any tiny fonts or straight lines as messages please use the report to mod bitton. Thanks!
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:35:40 AM »
I think all of this speculation - mainly in terms of locations to be visited - hinges on two things: (1) when they end up filming, and (2) whether production insists on having the same route as before.

Both of these factors will be hard to foresee. For (1), I could see them pulling a TAR Australia 5 and filming relatively early (my guess would be April or May, about the time when most people in the US would be able to get vaccinated). Then again, I could also see them playing it extremely safe and waiting until everything goes back to normal (this could be well into January or February of 2022).

Factor (2) will sort of depend on (1). For example, if production really insists on doing London, Glasgow, Sweden, and all of the others (I glanced at various discussion about Austria and/or Italy), then they might have to wait longer. All of these European countries are seeing a resurgence in cases, so they would probably want to wait until things quiet down. However, if they are willing to have a brand new route, I could potentially see them filming earlier. I think the caveat here though would be that they would have to visit countries that have gotten the virus under control and/or countries that have few cases. Using the Wikipedia article as a source (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_by_country_and_territory#Total_cases_and_deaths) - and keep in mind this could all change in a week - the 'calmest' places seem to be Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, and all of the South Pacific island nations and territories) and the Caribbean. A few other places like Greenland, the Falkland Islands, and a few countries in South America and Africa could also make the list (just by inspection, countries like Mauritius, the Seychelles, Eritrea, the Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, Lesotho, Suriname, Guyana and Uruguay might make the cut).

I think a potential race that completely avoids Europe and Asia actually sounds rather interesting, although it would definitely be harder to accomplish (for example, a visit to southern Africa would almost ensure a connection in Johannesburg, and production might want to completely avoid the hassle of connecting through a country with a high case count like South Africa).

In any case, I know production has the safety of racers as the utmost priority. Whatever they say, I'll be okay with, even it means waiting a little bit ;)
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:27:27 PM »
Its my understanding that the completed legs will stand.

The remaining leg locations will likely be significantly changed from original plans.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:26:31 PM »
Based on a podcast Phil did months ago with Rob and Brennan, where the idea of an all-Champions edition was raised, and given the 20th anniversary of TAR 1 being filmed and aired is in 2021, I wouldnt be at all surprised that 34 could well be that format. Itd be easier to assemble a cast even as the world presumably emerges from the pandemic, and easier to produce.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:43:44 PM »
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:19:57 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 08:43:44 PM
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.

Rob and Brennan have been pushing for it from even before TAR 11s All Star season was even thought of. They would do it in a heartbeat. And Phil brought it up in the podcast (and thats significant as Phil has EP status with the show.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:46:06 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 12:19:57 AM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 08:43:44 PM
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.

Rob and Brennan have been pushing for it from even before TAR 11s All Star season was even thought of. They would do it in a heartbeat. And Phil brought it up in the podcast (and thats significant as Phil has EP status with the show.
I just hope they wont choose teams purely based on Phils pick this time. I just dont want to see Dave & Connor or BJ & Tyler to appear again  :jam:
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:39:25 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 04:46:06 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 12:19:57 AM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 08:43:44 PM
Would love that!

I hope Rob and Brennan, as the O.G champion would be there!!  Were they up for in the idea on the podcast?
And I think it's safe to say we will have 2 (or maybe even 3 if they are all free) F/F teams lol so those will be easy to guess.

Rob and Brennan have been pushing for it from even before TAR 11s All Star season was even thought of. They would do it in a heartbeat. And Phil brought it up in the podcast (and thats significant as Phil has EP status with the show.
I just hope they wont choose teams purely based on Phils pick this time. I just dont want to see Dave & Connor or BJ & Tyler to appear again  :jam:

maybe fan voting would work? but then i dont think all of them would consider to race again
