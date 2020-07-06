I think all of this speculation - mainly in terms of locations to be visited - hinges on two things: (1) when they end up filming, and (2) whether production insists on having the same route as before.
Both of these factors will be hard to foresee. For (1), I could see them pulling a TAR Australia 5 and filming relatively early (my guess would be April or May, about the time when most people in the US would be able to get vaccinated). Then again, I could also see them playing it extremely safe and waiting until everything goes back to normal (this could be well into January or February of 2022).
Factor (2) will sort of depend on (1). For example, if production really insists on doing London, Glasgow, Sweden, and all of the others (I glanced at various discussion about Austria and/or Italy), then they might have to wait longer. All of these European countries are seeing a resurgence in cases, so they would probably want to wait until things quiet down. However, if they are willing to have a brand new route, I could potentially see them filming earlier. I think the caveat here though would be that they would have to visit countries that have gotten the virus under control and/or countries that have few cases. Using the Wikipedia article as a source (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_by_country_and_territory#Total_cases_and_deaths
) - and keep in mind this could all change in a week - the 'calmest' places seem to be Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, and all of the South Pacific island nations and territories) and the Caribbean. A few other places like Greenland, the Falkland Islands, and a few countries in South America and Africa could also make the list (just by inspection, countries like Mauritius, the Seychelles, Eritrea, the Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, Lesotho, Suriname, Guyana and Uruguay might make the cut).
I think a potential race that completely avoids Europe and Asia actually sounds rather interesting, although it would definitely be harder to accomplish (for example, a visit to southern Africa would almost ensure a connection in Johannesburg, and production might want to completely avoid the hassle of connecting through a country with a high case count like South Africa).
In any case, I know production has the safety of racers as the utmost priority. Whatever they say, I'll be okay with, even it means waiting a little bit