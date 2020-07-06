« previous next »
TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)

TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
July 06, 2020, 06:39:43 PM
PLEASE...Lets not start a lot of pure guesswork or WISHLISTS.


Stick with media reveals for now please.


With 33 in limbo we cannot anticipate a lot of 34 news at this time.



Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
Reply #1 on: July 06, 2020, 06:40:38 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 06, 2020, 10:59:47 AM

I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
Reply #2 on: July 06, 2020, 06:40:48 PM
Quote from: TheRabbi on July 06, 2020, 11:32:54 AM
Interesting. I don't see their celebrity status as anything bigger than those we've already had, such as Joey Chestnut, Bethany Hamilton, or the gluttony of former sports players, so it doesn't necessarily mean a celebrity edition. I know it's all conjecture/spec, but such a shame if they were indeed planning on filming a season 34 this summer. I have my doubts TAR will ever get back out there. I just can't see it happening anytime soon. Maybe summer 2021 if there is indeed a widely available vaccine at that point.
Re: TAR 34 Pre-Race INFORMED speculation (Cast/Dates/Routes)
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:06:25 PM
Fixed some weird formatting here.
If you see any tiny fonts or straight lines as messages please use the report to mod bitton. Thanks!
