Hey, nrh! Congratulations for making this far on the game. Youve created many games here in RFF, so I assume that you should know all the nooks and crannies in designing a great final leg. For that reason, I have a high expectation for you this time, especially that you picked a really interesting city for the finale, which Im not really familiar with as well.
Starting in San José, Costa Rica, teams are flying to Cleveland, Ohio. Arriving in Cleveland, they make their way to the Public Square for a Roadblock. For this Roadblock task, it has the similar trope with stunt-type tasks usually held in final legs. But, I have to agree that this task is pretty unique. Well, the production should have a thorough discussion with DC Comics to credit Superman here, so I hope they wont fail this task. I certainly hoped that you would provide some examples of the stunts that they have to perform, or maybe adding some flying stunts to make this task more interesting to watch.
The next step is going to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and find three memorabilia of artists. This task I think really captures Cleveland well, but I wish the task is harder than this. Perhaps involving more artists rather than just three, and do some pattern matching (like the song with the year, etc) would be more interesting. But again, this task can have issues with copyright, so the production should do a good job in preparing this task as well.
Then, they have to go to Pierogi Palace and seal 30 pierogies. I think 30 pierogies are too little. Remember how many king cakes in the recent TAR32 finale? More pierogies here (lets say 50-100 here) can cause chaos and more pressure on the teams, which is better in my opinion. This is not a Roadblock as well, so dividing the job for two wont take too long.
Finally I see a cryptic clue task! Teams wont have a hard time finding this if they can ask the right local or have a good taxi driver. Following after that is a clue to the NASA Glenn Research Center. I smell a final memory task here
For the final memory challenge in the NASA research center, teams have to dress like an astronaut and find rockets with the pictures of their previous tasks. I like this task because its pretty simple to accomplish. The hard part of this task is actually moving while wearing the heavy(?) astronaut suits, that teams will have a long time to adjust and to complete this task. Also, I wish that you would provide the answer not only in the Wiki version. However, his task actually reminds me of TAR 14s final Roadblock, with the surfboards being replaced with the rockets, and that teams have to wear a costume. Other than that, theres nothing new about the concept for this task.
The Finish Line location is really nice. I can imagine Phils waiting here with the other eliminated teams. Nice job!
Here are my final comments for your whole route and final leg:
Route:
Nrh, considering that youve shown us that youve made many routes in your previous games, Im sure that this task is not new to you anymore. What I like from your route is that you picked many interesting locations and created decent legs on it. I definitely love your premiere leg in Kyoto and your Egypt leg. However, some of your legs do not impress me enough, for example in your Maldives and the three-country legs. I see that youve tried your best in designing these legs, but like Ive said before (IIRC), some of your legs look like designed to be an RFF Fantasy Game leg, not for a real TAR version. But, I really appreciate your effort and you should be really proud of yourself for reaching this far.
Final Leg:
You definitely picked an interesting location as your final leg. Im not really familiar with Cleveland itself, but after reading your leg, I can really see that TAR is hosting a final leg in this city. Your final leg design is pretty simple and straightforward, but still ticking the usual final leg tasks tropes. Its not bad to follow those usual tropes, but I wish that you would include some out-of-the-box task here. Your final memory task concept is really good, although its pretty similar with the one in a previous season of TAR. Once again, I want you to be really proud of what youve achieved and I wish that you would create this route as one of your future games here because Im interested to see it happen.