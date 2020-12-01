Gamer's Final Judgments:

Route:

Guatemala - My thoughts kind of stand, still not a fan of the nun task, but I appreciate the new Roadblock and the nun task being delegated to an EP challenge works better.



Brazil - Your Detour is fine but I think your task descriptions on the Wiki are a little bit too wordy. Regardless, the first option is a good matching task and the second is a decent cooking task. The Capoeira Roadblock is decent, and it kind of surprises me that they havent done this on a Brazil visit on TARUS yet lol. As a whole, this leg is alright.



Spain - Love the changes of this leg! The Detour is no longer confusing and I also really like the other one, despite the Cooking Detour feeling a bit off since we just had one last leg. The Sangria task also being relegated to a Roadblock flows way better. You pretty much took a leg I had problems with and did some reshuffling to make it a good leg, so nice job there.



Croatia - Okay so I have very mixed thoughts. For one, your Speed Bump actually feels like it would have been better suited as the Roadblock, since its a more active task. The necktie task, considering how theres a limit, definitely feels more like the Speed Bump than the Roadblock. For your Detour, Im a bit confused on why we have three Cooking adjacent Detours for three consecutive legs. The other Detour is way better, and is easily the task I loved the most. It could really show off the location and it might make for some good TV if you get teams to try and get people who ended up not being couples. As a whole, that other Detour is really what only manages this leg for me. Maybe Croatia is a cursed location because with Nuku and now you, the Croatia leg is easily my least favorite thus far.



Belgium - The horseback shrimping Roadblock is great. I normally hate fishing tasks, but making teams use a horse to help catch them is a nice twist. The Which Pets Detour is also good, but as a matter of personal preference, Im not a fan of the morse code Detour. Sure theyre balanced, but considering how a Morse Code Detour in an episode is what made TAR lose their first Emmy (deservedly, TAR16 sucks lmao), I just dont think its a very exciting task.



Kenya - Same comments as before except you structured the coconuts right this time. Great job.



Ethiopia - Same as before. An excellent leg and even better than Kenya.



Sri Lanka - Still unsure about that one Detours penalty system but otherwise its fine.



Uzbekistan - Both Detours fit the vibe of a chaotic market, but weirdly, I think both are a bit too similar? One just involves matching more intricate patterns while the other is correctly determining items from a list. Still, solid market Detour. The sheep double battle is great (I refuse to acknowledge the Face-Off name). Love the Roadblock too! Its a music task with some navigation added. My only uncertainty for this leg is your similar Detours tbh.



China - Your Fast Forward is decent but Im not sure about the Roadblock. I dont know how this would work with multiple teams, but I just think that the only x guards will let you pass task extended just doesnt seem very new. Its a staple on activeTV TARs, and even though it could work on TARUS, I still think this is unnecessarily long. Your Detour is good and I like how both play with time. For the Bamboo Balancing, the time burned will be on swimming back. For the other, its the 10 minute ride. Considering how minutes are very important at this point, I appreciate the Detour also being a strategic choice for teams.



China 2 - Your Roadblock is great! Like the integration of knock-offs. The Speed Bump also being a cryptic clue instead of a task is also very inspired, while I think your Detour also works very well. Love the matchmaker Detour and the music Detour. Also love the idea of a memory task at Final Four. Honestly, while I think your tea task ARI is a little bit too much for a leg (I doubt this will all fit in an episode), this is a very packed and exciting China leg.

Finale

Your first Roadblock Im not sure. I respect the idea of a very hard task at the get go, but Im not too sure about the execution? For better or worse, it feels like a memory task that would be much more at home on a TAR Fantasy Game than the actual show. The teepee building Active Route Info is fine, but has been done before. The bullriding idk I feel like theres a little bit too many elements there. I get the searching + bull task, but its immediately followed by a searching through crowd + put them all together element and it just feels overwhelming. Theyre good tasks on their own, but I think a split could have worked better instead of all these elements being there at once. Now your second Roadblock is where its at. I like the picturesque looks of the balloons mixed with the flags. This is a great final task.

Overall Route + Finale Thoughts:

Finale Thoughts: Unfortunately, Bookworm, while I do respect the ideas on board, Im not too sure about this finale minus your final Roadblock. Theres an unfortunate amount of bloat on your other tasks, and the teepee isnt very original. Its still a decent finale all things considered, but I think there was just too many elements in play.



Overall Route Thoughts: While I think you definitely had an overload of cooking Detours on the first half, and I do have problems with your finale and the Croatia leg specifically, I still think your endgame stretch of Kenya to China 2 is VERY strong and will be your strongest selling point for this route. Youve been one of the most consistent designers here from Round 1, great job!

