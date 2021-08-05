Melbourne is about go into our sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, probably the most lockdowns experienced anywhere in the world. I’m going to keep this pretty short, but I am completely furious.



On August 5 last year, we had 725 cases of coronavirus and we were at the start of the longest & hardest lockdown in the world. On August 5, 2021, we have 8 cases and we have been plunged into another one of the world's strictest lockdowns. I think I would rather go to prison, as prisoners probably have more rights, freedoms and also have more social interactions then someone who has followed coronavirus laws to the letter for 19 months



I am sick and tired of governments in my country refusing accept ANY responsibility for their poor actions for 19 months.



I am sick and tired of the double standards of the city I live in. I am sick and tired of multicultural communities in MY CITY thinking they can do what they like, while the rest of us suffer the consequences as a result of their actions (the same people who contributed to our horror lockdown in July-November 2020 have struck again!), while people like me and my friends have followed every single rule that has been in place for 19 months, no matter how ridiculous they may seem



And the government wonders why we protest in so many numbers against the decisions they make, with no consequences to them who don’t loose a cent while they lock us under house arrest. People who suffer during these lockdowns cannot provide food for their families, cloth their children or pay their rent. How are we supposed to pay our expenses? With Monopoly money? With buttons?



The government tell us that you only get one chance to crush this virus and that advice has failed six times over. When will Fortress Australia actually become Fortress Australia, which means no-one in and no-one out. Take some ****ing responsibility Prime Minister.



How many more small business owners, ruined by our government’s decision to lock down over their failures and certain groups of the communities failures, need to die from self-inflected means until you get these lockdown harm real people. I haven’t worked a shift in almost a month thanks to these restrictions and I’m lucky to be living at home. I wouldn’t know what to do if I was renting by myself right now, if I was born a few years earlier.



The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.



Over and out, talking some personal time for now ✌️