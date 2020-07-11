« previous next »
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 11, 2020, 04:36:34 AM
This is nothing compared to what is happening in most of the U.S. especially in southern and western states since the last week in June.
In Iowa,  there were almost 750 cases in the 24 hour period ending 10 am Friday, and one local news report indicated a spike may be coming in Polk County, the states most populous and has had the most cases of any county for over a month. I can tell you many people arent socially distancing and arent wearing face coverings. I expect a surge as a result of the holiday weekend a week ago, even though not much of a surge took place following weeks of #Black Lives Matter protests.
And the state leaders appear determined to reopen public schools, state colleges and universities.
Its going to get ugly, Im afraid.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 11, 2020, 08:46:26 PM
Victoria recorded 287 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a state total of 3,799 coronavirus cases

Students in Prep-Year 10 and who reside in Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, will return to remote schooling from July 20 to at least August 20

Victoria also recorded one new death overnight, a man in his 70s, taking the state's death toll to 24

https://www.theage.com.au/national/coronavirus-updates-live-nsw-on-high-alert-as-victoria-sees-covid-19-spike-roll-on-australian-death-toll-stands-at-107-20200711-p55b6a.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 13, 2020, 01:14:50 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on July 11, 2020, 04:36:34 AM
This is nothing compared to what is happening in most of the U.S. especially in southern and western states since the last week in June.
In Iowa,  there were almost 750 cases in the 24 hour period ending 10 am Friday, and one local news report indicated a spike may be coming in Polk County, the states most populous and has had the most cases of any county for over a month. I can tell you many people arent socially distancing and arent wearing face coverings. I expect a surge as a result of the holiday weekend a week ago, even though not much of a surge took place following weeks of #Black Lives Matter protests.
And the state leaders appear determined to reopen public schools, state colleges and universities.
Its going to get ugly, Im afraid.

I agree that it is going to get ugly.

Ohio has now instituted a county health advisory system. There are multiple indicators that they look at to make a determination as to whether they are Level 1, 2, 3 or 4 with 4 being the worst.  It is updated on a weekly basis and each week will be compared to the previous week along with looking at the various indicators. The first week there were 7 counties in Level 3 with one on the "watch list" for Level 4.  The 2nd week there are now 12 counties in Level 3. One from the previous week was downgraded to Level 2.  Level 3 counties are put under a health order to wear masks in all public places and of course there is lots of backlash about it from the general public.  Level 4 counties will be put on stay at home orders and so far no county has actually been made a Level 4 county. My county has been Level 1 both times. The county with the larger city north of me was Level 2 for both weeks.  2 other counties that are adjacent to mine with lower populations have moved from Level 1 to Level 2.

I've been seeing some news reports that some health officials are now thinking that some of the rise in cases is due to the protests and demonstrations in late May/early June.  Nothing conclusive though.

And, then there are my neighbors that think a 2 week vacation in Florida is a good thing to do right now.  After all, just can't lose the DVC (Disney Vacation Club) points from 2018 that need to be used by the end of August.  They are both teachers as well.  SMH  I will be avoiding them at all costs when they get home.  Even my relatives in Orlando that have Disney Annual Passes are avoiding Disney. The doctor in that family is adamant about it.

Today's numbers were just released for Ohio. 1,261 cases bringing the state total to 66,853.  Our 21 day rolling average is now over 1,000 cases per day.  The last week has not been good.  Deaths are still low though. ICU admissions are staying at less than 20 per day.  Median age of cases is down to 44.  Keeps going down.  The last 2 cases in my county were both 19 years old.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 14, 2020, 01:32:16 AM
A medical study released Monday indicates that young adults who smoke cigarettes or e-cigarettes have a one in three chance of severe COVID19 infection.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/13/health/young-adults-smoking-risk-coronavirus-wellness/index.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 15, 2020, 11:13:29 AM
Update from Argentina:

We have officially broken the 100k confirmed cases barrier, with a daily rate that is fluctuating between 2.5k and 3.5k. Expectations of flattening the curve are moved to mid August.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 16, 2020, 11:09:38 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 11, 2020, 08:46:26 PM
Victoria recorded 287 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a state total of 3,799 coronavirus cases

Students in Prep-Year 10 and who reside in Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, will return to remote schooling from July 20 to at least August 20

Victoria also recorded one new death overnight, a man in his 70s, taking the state's death toll to 24

https://www.theage.com.au/national/coronavirus-updates-live-nsw-on-high-alert-as-victoria-sees-covid-19-spike-roll-on-australian-death-toll-stands-at-107-20200711-p55b6a.html

It is happening, Bourkie.

Australia now has 10,000 coronavirus cases and Victoria remains the epicenter of the outbreak at 4,750 cases. As for New South Wales, cases have climbed in the past 5 days are almost 100, mostly in Sydney.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 16, 2020, 12:35:50 PM
Worldwide we're expected to reach 14 million cases & 600.000 deaths tomorrow.

If we sum the deaths and the active critical cases, COVID19 has a 4.7% ratio.
Which means 95.3% are either recovered or in mild condition.

Take care, everyone, nevertheless.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 16, 2020, 04:24:44 PM
In the US, it is clear that the Trump Administration has no national strategy to address the new round on COVID19 cases, where all but 2 states are showing day to day increases. The mess is being left to the states, and those responses varying, with even governors of Trumps party in disagreement on testing, reopenings, and mandatory wearing of face masks, and whether primary, secondary, and colleges should be open to in person classes, remote learning, or a combination.
Meanwhile a number of regional and national retail chains are requiring face masks to be worn within their stores, and a few incidents have occurred where customers are refusing to comply.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 17, 2020, 04:55:04 AM
Quote from: Declive on July 16, 2020, 12:35:50 PM
Worldwide we're expected to reach 14 million cases & 600.000 deaths tomorrow.

If we sum the deaths and the active critical cases, COVID19 has a 4.7% ratio.
Which means 95.3% are either recovered or in mild condition.

Take care, everyone, nevertheless.

India has now reached 1 million cases and becoming the third country to do so after the US and Brazil.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 17, 2020, 09:17:17 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on July 17, 2020, 04:55:04 AM

India has now reached 1 million cases and becoming the third country to do so after the US and Brazil.

Claude, please provide a reputable LINK to all Covid news and facts.

Undocumented info here will likely be deleted. Reputable news sources INFO is welcome.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 17, 2020, 09:40:59 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 17, 2020, 09:17:17 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on July 17, 2020, 04:55:04 AM

India has now reached 1 million cases and becoming the third country to do so after the US and Brazil.

Claude, please provide a reputable LINK to all Covid news and facts.

Undocumented info here will likely be deleted. Reputable news sources INFO is welcome.

Here you go Peach (forgot to add link that I lost in my mind):

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/16/asia/india-wealth-gap-coronavirus-intl-hnk/index.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 17, 2020, 06:09:43 PM
My small county has had 17 new cases reported in the last 5 days  :groan: 7 of those today.  We are up to 130 cases. Included in those cases are an 11 year old girl and a 15 year old girl. 2 19 year old (1 male, 1 female) were listed on the report of July 9th.  Our age is skewing lower and lower.

However, of the 130 cases there have only been 4 deaths and 16 hospitalizations.

With the new health advisory system in place, 19 counties are now required to wear masks when out in public.  The county just north of mine is one of them and it is the county most people go to for shopping facilities that we don't have in town or various medical specialists.  Thank goodness my specialist appointment was last month in that county so I have no need to visit it. I'll be staying right in my town for the time being.  I can get what groceries I need and if I can't find something, there's always Amazon.

The last time I ran the state population percentages numbers a couple days ago, 20 states have reached the 1% of the population having tested positive. New York is over 2% and New Jersey is close at 1.97%.  However, of the 10 largest population states, even though Ohio has had a large increase in numbers lately, we are still at 38th and the lowest of those 10 states.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 18, 2020, 04:53:05 PM
Update from Argentina:

President announced yesterday a new period of quarantine that will last until August 2nd for the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires. However, this is a more flexible one, what doesn't mean that depending of the number of cases the same might return to Phase 1

There's a schedule for the reopening of some activities that for the first time includes barbershops and opening of parks (but only for waking or running). 

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 20, 2020, 06:09:03 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 18, 2020, 04:53:05 PM
Update from Argentina:

President announced yesterday a new period of quarantine that will last until August 2nd for the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires. However, this is a more flexible one, what doesn't mean that depending of the number of cases the same might return to Phase 1

There's a schedule for the reopening of some activities that for the first time includes barbershops and opening of parks (but only for waking or running).

Update:

More activities scheduled to reopening on this week: car washers and temples (maximum of 10 persons).

On the following weeks: movings (only on weekends), law studios, some medical non-essential specialties and shops in high transit areas (except transport connecting points).
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 21, 2020, 12:05:05 PM
My county health department did not release any numbers on Saturday or Sunday after the update on Friday showing us at 130 cases.  Yesterday's update that normally comes out right at the same time as the state update (2p.m. EDT) came out several hours later.

In the 72 hours since the previous update, there were an additional 25 cases (130 on Friday, 155 on Monday)!  We've never had that high of a number throughout the last 3+ months.  On this update they also gave a breakdown as to the number of cases in each age group: 20-30 = 8, 30-40 = 7, 40-50 = 7, 50-60 = 2, 60-70 = 1. So still skewing younger on the ages.  The average age dropped from 51 on Friday to 50 on Monday.

They also released the number of cases for several towns in the area.  They included the 7 cases from Friday's report plus the 25 on this report.  My town (the county seat) and the next largest town had the majority of the cases.  Mine was at 11 and the other town has 15.  Three smaller towns had 6 between them.

With the new health advisory system in place in Ohio, I can see my county moving up to Level 2 this week. It definitely meets the first indicator they look at  (new cases per capita... flagged if greater than 50 cases per 100,000 residents. We are about 40 to 45,000 residents so would need at least 25 new cases during a week. Yep, done met that).  Since I don't know details for the cases, I can't say that we do or don't meet any of the other indicators.  I'm guessing we probably meet at least 1 more which would put us in Level 2 (meet 2 to 3 indicators).  Meeting 4 of the 7 indicators is Level 3.

Basically, my county has gone up 43 cases in 7 days. It took from March 27th to June 28th to get to 101 cases.  My cousin and I think it is due to all the holiday parties over the 4th of July because both of us were seeing a heck of a lot of them being posted on Facebook.  Health orders were in place on Memorial Day weekend so people were more cautious but as they started loosening up in June, people started getting more relaxed about it.

As for me.  Thank goodness for retirement. I can stay home except for grocery run once a week.

From my point of view... it is now hitting rural America. I live in what is considered a rural county. Largest town (mine) is less than 10,000 people.

We aren't anywhere near controlling this.

IMO
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 22, 2020, 01:20:36 AM
Some of the most frightening news is that babies and small children are testing positive. We have NO idea what long range implications that may have ...
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 22, 2020, 07:07:14 PM
No kidding Peach.

7 new cases in my county today including an 8 year old girl and a less than 1 year old boy.  Only 1 case was 60 or older so the average age is now below 50.  And, my town had an increase of 4 cases in 3 days.

Ohio has a mandatory mask order in public places going into effect Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m.  They are also requesting that all visitors from certain states self-isolate when they come into Ohio. This goes for residents that are returning from vacation as well.  States include South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Idaho.  All states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher.

It hasn't been announced but I got the impression from today's press conference that more counties will be at Level 3 when this week's update comes out tomorrow.  With last week's update, 60% of the state was under a mask order.  I'm guessing that more counties are moving from Level 1 or 2 to 3 that the percent will be much higher so might as well go the whole state.

Guess I'll see what tomorrow brings.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 23, 2020, 03:40:42 PM
This should put the situation in the US in focus. Its getting even more worse, not better:
Quote
More than 4 million people in the U.S. are known to have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 143,000 people have died, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. Within the past two weeks, the U.S. documented more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus, which is more than the number reported across the country during the entire month of June.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 23, 2020, 06:35:11 PM
Update from Argentina:

A new record of daily confirmed cases was reached today: 6.127. The numbers were increasing in the last week specially in the municipalities surruonding the city of Buenos Aires (that keeps its numbers at the same levels in the same period) and in some other provinces.

Still no news if this means another return to phase one.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 24, 2020, 04:08:54 PM
Well in 2 days my county had an increase of 17 cases and per the health department, 60 new cases in one week.  It took us from March 27th to June 30th to get to 101 cases.  July has not been a good month as we are up to 183 cases.  My town in the last week has 20 cases (they just started reporting this info).

Yesterday's press conference was very informative in my opinion.  The county just north of me that went Level 3 last week is on the watch list for Level 4.  Level 4 means shut down.  The governor explained why this county is on the watch list and went through the information that got several other counties into Level 3 for the first time.  One county had multiple positives from a 'drink wine and paint party'.  Other counties had found out through tracing that their increase came from people that had been vacationing out of state or family gatherings over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

But, the governor did emphasize that several counties that were Level 3 and did the mask wearing and social distancing was able to get themselves off of Level 3, down to Level 2.  A county that had been close to Level 4 has been taken off.  He kept emphasizing that these measures work.

My county is at Level 2. Besides the county north of me that was Level 3 previously, another county that shares a border to mine (and the Level 3 county) is Level 3 this week.  All counties around the original Level 3 are now Level 2.  That Level 3 county has the largest city in this area with 2 major hospitals. A lot of people from the surrounding counties work and shop in that county so I guess I'm not surprised that the surrounding counties have more positives.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 27, 2020, 12:37:18 PM
An article written in one of the most important newspaper of the country has showed some facts to take into account about the development of the pandemia in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires:

The coronavirus pandemic in Argentina is going through a defining moment. Daily numbers can dazzle and not let see what really happens. Last week there was talk of a record of cases. And it was true. But that title hid something. Something that has been expected for a long time and, if the math does not fail and social responsibility accompanies, one would be on the way to achieving it.

The following statistical analysis, based on official figures, is conditioned by the variable of the registration: the greater the gap between positive tests and real cases, the more flawed the information can be. But it is the only one available. As a correction factor for this margin of error, it should be noted that the ability to record grew. The number of PCR tests performed doubled between June and July, and today they are about 14 thousand per day. About 3,000 were made in mid-May and 1,500 in April.

First data: in an unprecedented event since the pandemic began, the number of new cases of coronavirus accounted for last week in Capital had a significant reduction. There were 489 less inhabitants detected. We have to wait a few days to know if this trend is consolidating, especially to evaluate the results of the light quarantine that began on Monday, July 20.

This diagnosis should not come as a surprise. The Covid motorcycle, due to the managed quarantine, began to slow down unbridled a while ago, although the daily information does not emphasize that. However, despite having been achieved to put the plague back on an exponential slide, it was and still is imperative that the measures that allowed it do not decline until that the so-called herd immunity on the rise can do the job of compensating for the lean confinement while there is no vaccine available.

An analysis of the curve since the start of the pandemic in Argentina -with the exceptions of the inevitable under-registration already stated- allows us to account for this behavior: May 15 was the peak of acceleration of cases in the City and just over a month later, on June 19, it was verified in the surrounding municipalities of the city. Since then, the number of infections - although it may not seem so at first glance - increased more and more slowly in the metropolitan area. That is, the drawing of the curve has never been so vertical since then and tended to horizontal.

This encouraging fact, however, would not allow the quarantine to be relaxed much more than it already is, nor to neglect preventive measures. On the contrary, they should take more care than ever to avoid a setback in their livestock. If these indicators continue on the same path, it is likely that the authorities will not have to back down again in the isolation phase of the Metropolitan Area.

A clarification is needed: although the percentage growth of cases is getting smaller, that final number still grows. The issue is how much it grows, and that the volume of active infected people must be sustainable for the health system - particularly intensive therapies - so that no patient is left without a hospital bed in case they have to be hospitalized. For that 5 percent of patients the difference between life and death may depend on that availability. The more or less harsh quarantine is also a consequence, and especially, of the vacant sanitary space. So the peak acceleration of the curve is one thing and the peak of cases is another. The further the transmission speed is lowered, the less painful it will be to pass that demonic point.

That said, the numbers are telling. And curiously they show that there have actually been two acceleration peaks of infections, both in the City and in the GBA. The first, in both districts, was registered on April 10, three weeks after quarantine has begun. A premature spike from hangover from pre-confinement cases. Then the intensity of new cases dropped, to grow again a few weeks later, at the beginning of May in the City and seven days later, in the Province. The second peak speed - and for now the last - was even more evident. It happened on May 15 in the City and on June 19, in the Province.

This does not mean that after these last spikes in speed, infections have not continued to increase in volume, but that they did so - at least in the records - at a decidedly lower rate. In other words, the contagiousness index (R0) decreased.

Weekly periods were taken to make these calculations, which gives an average of daily cases in a span of seven days. That puts aside speculation about whether the high amount of a single day has to do with the chance of the dragging of non-centralized figures in previous reports. With this measurement logic, that variable becomes less important. What can be seen, week by week, is how much the Covid has pressed the accelerator both among Buenos Aires City and Province of Buenos Aires residents, the two populations in the country most affected by the pandemic.

In that first peak identified on April 10 (from there the transitory drop coincides with the first effects of the quarantine started on March 20), the City curve climbed 54 percent in one week and the Province curve 60 percent. Then the speed growth rate decreased. And May 1 was the first floor of acceleration of the curve in Capital, with a weekly increase of 30 percent. While in the GBA the same happened on May 8, with a rise of 22 percent.

From that moment, as a result of the relaxation of the insulation, there was a sustained growth in the speed of the curve. It behaved like this until May 15 in the City, when the hot tachometer came to mark an intersemanual increase of 65 percent. In the province, the speed did not stop rising until June 19, when that increase from one week to the next was 50 percent.

From that point on, the curves began to slow down week by week. Here is a summary: from May 15 to 22 in the City, 62 percent grew; through May 29, 60 percent; as of June 5, 37 percent; as of June 12, 33 percent; as of June 19, 30 percent; as of June 26, it had a slight rebound, to 33 percent; as of July 3, 25 percent; as of July 10, 23 percent; and as of July 17, 21 percent.

According to the closing of data from the last week, on Friday, July 24 in the City, the number of cases grew by just 16.8 percent and in the GBA almost double, 30.3 percent. But the speed of the Buenos Aires curve is also in a downward progression. It was 49 percent between June 19 and 26 and the following weeks it scored 40, 35 and 36, to finally reach the last record of 30 percent.

Obviously, as the case base is higher, the weekly balance remains a high sum. But the important thing is that, far from being shot, the curve transforms the phantom with a sharp peak into a less challenging hill. A mechanism in which, in addition, 44 percent of already recovered patients begin to have their weight as a universe of immune allies.

A peculiarity for nothing less, also, in the case of the Capital: since the acceleration of the curve fell from 22 to 16.8 percent in the last week, the number of new cases accumulated in seven days decreased: 7,479 now, against 7,968 the previous one. With this, the daily average decreased from 1,138 to 1,068.

In the GBA, although the speed of the curve has decreased, it has not yet done enough so that this is reflected, too, in the absolute numbers of a week. In the last one, it added 20,686 new cases, while in the previous one there had been 18,109, with a daily average that went from 2,587 to 2,955. In any case, the trend seems to indicate that, if the same course were followed, it would not be so far from achieving that result: in the last week the accumulated amount fell 6 percentage points in the Conurbano. To achieve fewer cases this week, next Friday should drop another 7 points. That day, surely, the authorities will announce once again how the quarantine will continue.

NOTES: GBA and Conurbano are two of the names given to the whole of the municipalities surrounding the city of Buenos Aires. Also, due to the length of the article I used Google Translator, so my apologies is something is not correct.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 27, 2020, 05:13:38 PM
Global cases of the coronavirus already exceeded to 16 million with 9.4 million recoveries and nearly 650,000 deaths so far.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-latest-news-07-26-2020-11595740448
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
July 27, 2020, 09:46:56 PM
In the US, it is increasingly more difficult to make generalizations about the current state of affairs. The Trump administration has directed that all their data about cases go, not the the Centers for Diesse Contron and Prevention but toa political officeholder in the Department of Health and Human Services.
Likewise the president refuses to take any steps to mandate preventive measures such as requiring the use of face coverings, or social distancing. A number of governors seem to want to follow that approach, even as to depending that public elementary and secondary schools reopen, even though the mutated strain of COVID19 poses an demonstrable increased risk, and as many states in the south and west are seeing resurgence of positive cases especially among people under age 30.
Then, theres the matter of providing financial resources to the postal service, state and local governments, the unemployed, and the schools as we as various economic sectors. Until this week, people eligible for unemployment benefits were receiving an additional $600 a week. In spite of calls to extend it, GOP part pynleasers in the Senate are now proposing that the federal assistance be limited to $200 a week. What theyre overlooking is that many jobs have permanently disappeared and wont be back, and creating a crisis of foreclosure and evictions since a moratorium has expired. Its not likely many landlords are going to find new tenants with the income and security deposits necessary with the high unemployment levels.

Meanwilr an inkling of good news. One of the vaccines under development in the US began the third phase of testing today to see if the vaccine candidate works in 30,000 test subjects. Its being organized at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami (my alma mater, no less) and is in an area that is the current epicenter of the COVID outbreak. The six month test is administered to people who do not shoe any current symptoms, and is designed to see if it works, whether any side effects are likely, and what dosage is optimal.

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Today at 02:31:39 AM
I wish someone else could send me his opinion
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
