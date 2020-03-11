« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation  (Read 1404 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51877
  • TAR Detective
Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« on: March 11, 2020, 04:14:14 PM »
« Last Edit: September 09, 2020, 11:07:17 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Survivor 41 on hold due to coronavirus
« Reply #1 on: March 12, 2020, 02:03:58 AM »
Whaaaaat?
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51877
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« Reply #2 on: September 09, 2020, 11:07:33 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
Re: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« Reply #3 on: September 11, 2020, 03:52:21 PM »
Not surprised about that article. Although I was joking with a friend today that maybe now is the time to consider "Survivor: Alaska".   :funny:
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5551
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« Reply #4 on: September 13, 2020, 07:41:45 PM »
Quote
Production on Survivor US has been further delayed with filming for seasons 41 and 42 in Fiji rumoured to be out until April-July 2021.

Due to the Fijian governments new COVID-19 safety measures, the countrys borders remain closed to most non-citizens. Nadi International Airport is also closed to commercial airlines and a Bula Bubble proposal with New Zealand and Australia is yet to get off the ground.

Shifting the series seems unlikely given the Fijian government provides big incentives to producers and with pre-production on season 41 having taken place from January  April, many of the props and equipment are already in place.

Survivor also has a 400+ production team, including many Australians in high priority roles. But the ban on travel could limit any inclusion, if not deemed as essential.

What this means to the Australian series (assuming it is correct) is also unclear. There has been some chatter around shooting domestically, but Fiji remains the favoured destination for the same reasons as the US.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/09/survivor-us-delayed-from-fiji-restart.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3705
Re: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« Reply #5 on: November 23, 2020, 04:39:24 PM »
https://insidesurvivor.com/updates-on-survivor-seasons-41-42-and-beyond-47646

The Caribbean might be an option and there is hope that three seasons can be filmed.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51877
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« Reply #6 on: November 30, 2020, 09:25:29 AM »
The French Survivor just finished filming. The crew used a cruise ship as their base/

Apparently all went well!

So it is POSSIBLE...


https://www.tahiti-infos.com/Le-Koh-Lanta-de-Taha-a-est-dans-la-boite_a196323.html

The filming in Taha'a thus mobilized nearly 300 people for more than a month. 200 people for the filming and production team, and nearly one hundred local partners who took part in the entire organization and setting up of the game. "The mayors of the municipalities of Uturoa and Taha ' have told us that it was a great breath of fresh air for the population of these islands with the difficult context that we know today, ”explained Alexia Laroche-Joubert.

<<A team of 300 people who therefore lived for more than a month in a health bubble. In particular, a cruise ship was dispatched to Uturoa to accommodate the whole team. An essential means to ensure the good performance of the shoot. "As soon as we had people with the coronavirus in our team, the shooting stops and a Koh-Lanta shoot that stops is a shoot that is canceled", exclaimed Denis Brogniart . "It is for this reason that we opted for an accommodation option concentrated on a cruise ship with people who have been tested at least three times. It is this rigor, this health protocol that allowed us to go after 40 days without having any case of Covid. ">>
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3705
Re: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:12:28 AM »
https://insidesurvivor.com/small-update-on-filming-and-location-for-survivor-seasons-41-42-48212

Looks like Season 41 might be able to film in April, with 42 in June.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2115
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 41 Covid status & Filming speculation
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:00:07 PM »
Quote from: redwings8831 on Today at 10:12:28 AM
https://insidesurvivor.com/small-update-on-filming-and-location-for-survivor-seasons-41-42-48212

Looks like Season 41 might be able to film in April, with 42 in June.

My guess is right as it was speculated back in September.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 