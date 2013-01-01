« previous next »
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #400 on: Today at 04:32:55 PM »
Okay yeah I'm very confident 33 is about to resume any day now, this is exciting!!

I found the Instagram video Xoruz was talking about. Not sure if we should post it yet because in all honesty, this team probably shouldn't have posted it yet themselves lol. But it was posted on Monday, September 13th, and it's basically a 35-second video of them at an airport terminal wearing giant backpacks and saying that they're "on their way to Hollywood" and that they can't say what for yet because they "have to keep it a secret for now" but that it's for a "very big opportunity." It's very clearly for TAR lol

But for those who kept up with original TAR33 spoilers in February 2020, the biggest surprise might be who this team actually is...

EDIT: Also an Amazing Race alumni literally commented on their Instagram post wishing them good luck and safe travels so this team probably reached out to former TAR teams for advice on the race :funny:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:44:47 PM »
The Instagram video is 4 days old. Is cast & crew in the quarantine right now? or are they filming already without quarantine?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #402 on: Today at 05:15:55 PM »
PLEASE GUYS!

You are all AMAZING and I love you.

But remember the rules.

NO ADVANCE INFO re LOCATIONS IS TO BE POSTED HERE.

IT COULD PUT OUR TEAMS AT RISK.

SO message me here or on FB  or on TWITTER using private messages 24/7 but do not post publicly.

Thanks everyone!!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #403 on: Today at 07:58:12 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:44:47 PM
The Instagram video is 4 days old. Is cast & crew in the quarantine right now? or are they filming already without quarantine?

They will need to be covid.tested and quarantined for sure. Mutiple times along the way!The plane makes excellent sense.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:58:14 PM »
Is there confirmation on where the amazing race plane flew to?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:20:20 PM »
Do you have a link to the instagram?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:18:43 PM »
Quote from: Iwasrunnin on Today at 08:58:14 PM
Is there confirmation on where the amazing race plane flew to?

Yes, it landed in Zurich, Switzerland about 15 hours ago. To my knowledge there havent been any team sightings which means either teams werent on the plane and they havent started racing, teams are quarantining in Switzerland, or the leg is mostly rural.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:30:58 PM »
The TAR plane has a flight to London (STN airport) in 7 hours, keep a look out for any teams.
