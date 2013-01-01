Okay yeah I'm very confident 33 is about to resume any day now, this is exciting!!I found the Instagram video Xoruz was talking about. Not sure if we should post it yet because in all honesty, this team probably shouldn't have posted it yet themselves lol. But it was posted on Monday, September 13th, and it's basically a 35-second video of them at an airport terminal wearing giant backpacks and saying that they're "on their way to Hollywood" and that they can't say what for yet because they "have to keep it a secret for now" but that it's for a "very big opportunity." It's very clearly for TAR lolBut for those who kept up with original TAR33 spoilers in February 2020, the biggest surprise might be who this team actually is...EDIT: Also an Amazing Race alumni literally commented on their Instagram post wishing them good luck and safe travels so this team probably reached out to former TAR teams for advice on the race