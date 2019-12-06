« previous next »
TAR Australia 4: Sid & Ash (Dating Instagrammers)

Re: TAR Australia 4: Sid & Ash (Dating Instagrammers)
That's awful.
I hate to judge, but the whole race i was waiting for his meltdown. He really seems to be an agressive person.

This is really sad.
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Re: TAR Australia 4: Sid & Ash (Dating Instagrammers)
They were a good villain team on the race, and I really didn't mind them. They had their moments.

Sid being an abusive D, however, should not surprise anyone.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Sid & Ash (Dating Instagrammers)
A controversial Amazing Race Australia contestant has been charged with a serious driving offence.

Ashley Ruscoe was charged by police with driving on a suspended licence on the Pacific Highway at Nabiac on the New South Wales' Mid North Coast.

The 32-year-old was pulled over three hours north of Sydney, just before 10pm on August 7, on the way to South West Rocks.   

Ruscoe is due to front a magistrate at Forster Local Court on September 23.

It is unclear why Ruscoe's licence was initially suspended.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ashley Ruscoe for comment.

Ruscoe was spotted leaving a Surry Hills restaurant in the passenger seat of a friends car earlier this week.

Meanwhile, on social media she has been documenting her recent travels from the back seat of Ubers.

Ruscoe rose to fame as part of the 'Bondi influencers' team on The Amazing Race reboot in 2019.

She and then-partner Sidney Pierucci were controversial stars on the show, as they attempted to deceive fellow teams and cheated in challenges.

Ruscoes ex-partner and Amazing Race co-star Sidney was found guilty of common assault earlier this year, following an altercation between the pair in Bellevue Hill.

He was sentenced to a 12 months Conditional Release Order by a magistrate in February.

A Final Apprehended Violence Order was made by the court, ordering that Pierucci must not assault or threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate Ruscoe or destroy any property that belongs to her.

However, the pair were spotted reuniting in Bondi in April, and claim they are now on good terms as friends.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8712715/The-Amazing-Races-Ashley-Ruscoe-32-face-court-driving-charges.html
