Judy, 53



Whats the best place youve ever visited and why? Any of the places Ive gone on mission. Meeting the people is incredibly inspiring because they are so joyful and happy, even though they have nothing!

Do you have any travel horror stories? I once got chased by warriors in Papua New Guinea.

Whats the best part of travelling with your teammate? Shes fun, adventurous, at times a little crazy and we know each-other well.



Therese, 45



What country or place do you hope not to visit on The Amazing Race Australia and why? Israel, because I would hate to go there in a rush, Id want to stop and pray for days not run around.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race Australia? To do The Amazing Race would be to achieve the challenge of a life-time. Where else do you get to do so many crazy impossible challenges all over the world in a short time?

What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in the race? I can pray for endurance, perseverance, and courage when I dont have any left.