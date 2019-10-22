« previous next »
TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)

TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
Judy & Therese (Nuns) (Canberra, Australian Capital Territory)

They’re ditching the habit and praying for a miracle!

Missionaries of God's Love Sisters, Judy and Therese have been friends for over 20 years and are ready to show Australia what nuns are made of. Don’t let these nuns fool you. Judy is incredibly fit, swimming 1.5km and running 17km a week, while Therese’s preferred mode of transport is a nonmotorised scooter!

While these ladies are committed to God above all else, they are experienced travellers, having ticked off Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines together.

These nuns on the run are hardly intimidated by the other contestants, stating that their secret weapon will be having the Big Fella upstairs on their side.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
Judy, 53

Whats the best place youve ever visited and why? Any of the places Ive gone on mission. Meeting the people is incredibly inspiring because they are so joyful and happy, even though they have nothing!
Do you have any travel horror stories? I once got chased by warriors in Papua New Guinea.
Whats the best part of travelling with your teammate? Shes fun, adventurous, at times a little crazy and we know each-other well.

Therese, 45

What country or place do you hope not to visit on The Amazing Race Australia and why? Israel, because I would hate to go there in a rush, Id want to stop and pray for days not run around.
What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race Australia? To do The Amazing Race would be to achieve the challenge of a life-time. Where else do you get to do so many crazy impossible challenges all over the world in a short time?
What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in the race? I can pray for endurance, perseverance, and courage when I dont have any left.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
Re: TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
Re: TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
These nuns are on a mission to shrug off their bad habits and make it to the end of 'The Amazing Race Australia'.

Meet Judy and Therese, Missionaries of God's Love Sisters who have been friends for over 20 years. They'll be the literal flying nuns as they're set to conquer 'The Amazing Race Australia'.

And they've got a secret weapon: God.

While the other teams will be running across the globe, trying to scrape through as best as they can, Judy and Therese have a holier plan: pray, pray pray.

"I can pray for endurance, perseverance and courage when I don't have any left," Judy said when she was asked about her biggest advantage in the race.

"To do 'The Amazing Race' would be to achieve the challenge of a lifetime," she continued, "where else do you get to do so many crazy, impossible challenges all over the world in a short time."

Adding that she'd hope to not have to travel to Israel during the race -- "Because I would hate to go there in a rush, I'd want to stop and pray for days and not run around." -- Judy and Therese know that their strengths are not only in the hands of God but also their chosen field.

"Meeting people is incredibly inspiring," Therese said of her travels when she's gone on Mission, "they are so joyful and happy even though they have nothing."

Having nothing might just be a problem the nuns face if they're not able to be the first team to reach the pit stops in time. But this isn't the first time the pair will have faced unusual circumstances.

"I once got chased by warriors in Papua New Guinea," Therese said.

So, there's that.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191004wxjyq/the-amazing-race-australias-first-team-announced-and-theyre-nuns-on-the-run-20191004?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1571985598
Re: TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
It sounds a lot like the plot for a new 'Sister Act' film -- two nuns sign up for a reality TV series to try and raise money for their mission.

But it's a real-life decision made by a pair of Missionaries of God's Love sisters Judy, 53, and Therese, 45 who will be jetting around the world for 'The Amazing Race Australia'.

"We haven't got heaps of money, so we'd been talking in our leadership team about creative opportunities," Judy explained to 10 daily.

"And then this idea came up and I thought, Oh my goodness, maybe this is God."

Judy managed to convince her long-time colleague Therese to lead the team but had never considered joining the adrenaline-filled competition herself, thinking one of the younger nuns from their mission would fill the second spot.

"They were all committed to studying, they all had things on they couldnt pull out of so it came down to me. Which, in the end, Im really grateful for, I think it was Gods plan right from the beginning but I didnt realise," she said.

The final decision to apply was discussed with the rest of the nuns in their community long before they were confirmed for the show.

"We were very discerning, [saying] Well is it God or is it a crazy idea? and they were really positive about it," she said, adding, "it made me realise theyre a very adventurous group."

Judy and Therese's previous mission work in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and the Philippines helped to prepare them for 'Amazing Race' challenges -- but Judy insisted that their real secret weapon was prayer.

"We knew that we had God on our side in the sense that we could draw on more courage than we actually had, that when we ran out of our own resources, when we felt exhausted or inadequate we could say, Lord its up to you now -- which is how we live every day."

Their dedication to their faith meant that their luggage was a little heavier than the other ten teams, bringing a few items that Judy said gave them a real edge.

"We made prayer books and bibles essential because it was like a secret weapon, we carried a bit of extra weight for the advantage that would bring us," she said, adding that rosary beads were also thrown into their luggage for good measure.

They also had some prayer power radiating from Australia with their fellow sisters saying Hail Marys around the clock to make sure Judy and Therese were "going well and would come back in one piece".

But even with all that prayer, Judy said that nuns are just like everyone else, and the duo knew thir relationship would be tested with all that international travel on boats, buses and the back of camels.

"Oh yes, were very normal," she told 10 daily.

"Everyone whos a human being has their moments of tension, especially if youre in a committed relationship and you work together and do challenging things together. Everybody faces those bits where you want to kill each other."

But their faith helped them to keep focused and channel their energies into trying to win the $250,000 cash prize for their youth ministry work.

"Before the race, we were saying, Oh well, the purpose of it isnt to win the money, there are other reasons but when we got into it, we really wanted to go the whole way, our competitive side came roaring to the surface."

Tune in to see Judy and Therese (and their prayer books) on 'The Amazing Race' premiere next week!

'The Amazing Race Australia' will premiere Monday, October 28 at 7.30 on Network 10 and WIN Network.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191021kmzni/is-it-god-or-is-it-a-crazy-idea-how-two-nuns-signed-up-for-the-amazing-race-20191021?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1571985598
Re: TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
The 'Amazing Race' nuns made their way to Korea's DMZ, navigated a drone soccer course and white-water-rafted down a river -- only to find out they were last over the line.

Judy and Therese arrived at the race's pit stop just seconds after nurses Femi and Nick, frustratingly becoming just the second team to leave the competition after Gen-Z siblings Alana and Niko.

"Were still disappointed," Therese told 10 daily over the phone after their elimination.

"It was just depressing, it was like a death," Judy added, saying they spent a few miserable hours thinking, "Nooooooo, we really wanted to do this!"

While the pair has had plenty of time to ponder what went wrong, there's one aspect of their gameplay that they absolutely don't regret -- all that praying.

Judy and Therese often took a moment (or several) to consult God for his 'Amazing Race' guidance when they were stuck, or simply to pay their respects to the locations they were (meant to be) rushing through.

"We felt like that was such a privilege to be there," Judy said of their time at the DMZ, where teams were asked to write messages of hope on ribbons at the border of North and South Korea.

"Its the border and its the place where all of Korea goes to pray for unity but for us, we just thought of it as that dividing line in human life between what youre longing for and what youve got and the line where prayer is the only answer," said Judy.

The nuns' habit of praying at every detour, roadblock and pitstop, their wicked sense of humour and passion for trying new things earnt them a legion of fans online, who were particularly offended when influencers Sid and Ash decided to steal one of their folded dumplings.

Proving that they're both definitely going to heaven, Judy and Therese promised us that they bore no ill feelings at all towards Sid and Ash.

"We werent angry at all, they actually admitted that to us and we thought it was the funniest thing to do," Judy said.

"So its kind of lovely in funny sort of way that people are feeling righteous for us but really it was just a funny, token-y little thing," she added.

"Its all part of the game, it didnt disadvantage us at all," said Judy.

When 10 daily informed the nuns that Sid and Ash might have also sabotaged another team during the second episode, the nuns laughed.

"Do they? I think theyre going to be doing a lot of sabotaging," said Judy.

"I think it pays to look after people, not to sabotage," said Therese, wisely pointing out that, "in the long run, if you work together with other people, they end up looking after you".

Which is the way Judy and Therese raced throughout their journey in Korea, diving headfirst into the world of flyboarding, rafting, dumpling making and drone soccer.

"That drone thing, it was a full-on miracle that we made it through there," Judy said.

"I dont know if they recognise it on the show but that was God punching that bloomin drone through that thing, I dont think I did it," she laughed.

Back home in Canberra, the Missionaries of God's Love sisters said their short, but intense, time in the competition taught them a few important lessons.

"Facing your fears is a good thing," said Therese.

"And taking risks is a good thing -- and that God has a mighty sense of humour," said Judy.

'The Amazing Race Australia' Airs Mondays And Tuesdays From 7.30 pm, Only On 10 And WIN Network.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191029umqls/it-was-just-depressing-it-was-like-a-death-the-nuns-are-still-mourning-their-amazing-race-loss-20191029?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1572401496
Re: TAR Australia 4: Judy & Therese (Nuns)
Iconic team
