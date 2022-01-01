« previous next »
TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)

stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #100 on: January 01, 2022, 11:49:24 AM
So.... New Year! What are we thinking....

I feel like they could totally do a Domestic season, I mean Australia did it and US was able to film in 6 different countries.
I really want another season this year... It's been two summers now without it, i feel if they don't do it this year... The show might be dead for good :(
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #101 on: January 07, 2022, 01:21:32 PM
Quote from: stunami on January 01, 2022, 11:49:24 AM
So.... New Year! What are we thinking....

I feel like they could totally do a Domestic season, I mean Australia did it and US was able to film in 6 different countries.
I really want another season this year... It's been two summers now without it, i feel if they don't do it this year... The show might be dead for good :(


I think its still too early to say, but if they want to aim for filming circa April/May, things need to change drastically. Ontario is going into lockdown again due to omicron, and many universities are returning to online classes for at least the first two weeks of this upcoming semester (include my own University of New Brunswick).
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #102 on: January 10, 2022, 12:51:21 AM
I don't think it's as restrictive as when this first started, where you had to self-isolate for crossing any provincial border. But yeah, if it's still bad in late April through May, it's probably off again this year. Or at least, they'll stay away from the heavily populated cities (no Toronto area, and limited Alberta. They've had outbreaks about as bad as Ontario). That's what Australia did.
stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #103 on: January 10, 2022, 01:25:18 PM
I really think they could do a season, but maybe film a 3-4 weeks later than usual? They always start end of April, but I would wait until end of May/Early June (Covid has been better during June/July/August the last two years).

They could do 3-4 legs out West (depending of the cases in Vancouver, it would be our 'big city' leg of the season) and have 2 legs self-driving in Northern BC (and maybe even a self-driving stop in the Yukon?)

Maybe 2-3 legs in the prairies, and then 2-3 legs in the Maritimes (unless they are still a bubble like last year)
Hell, even a leg in QC would work if it's not in Montreal or QC city, the cases outside of those two cities are not that bad. Would be the time to do a good leg in Gaspésie!
Linda BC2

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #104 on: January 10, 2022, 07:44:19 PM
Looks like TARC won't be filming this year - from the producers of TARC with filming dates late June through July 2022  :'( unless they film prior to TUCC


From the Producers of The Amazing Race Canada comes "The Ultimate Canadian Challenge"

www.theultimatecanadianchallengecasting.com

"CASTING IS NOW OPEN FOR A BRAND NEW
CROSS CANADA COMPETITION SERIES
 
This is....
THE ULTIMATE CANADIAN CHALLENGE!

Do you want to travel Canada and see the country and compete in a once-in-a-lifetime experience?
 
Are you athletic, outgoing, and up for the biggest challenge this country has ever seen?

Do you want to be coached and mentored by one of Canadas sports stars?


If so then its time to apply for The Ultimate Canadian Challenge!
 
The Ultimate Canadian Challenge is a brand new, larger-than-life cross-Canada competition series! Six celebrity coaches from the world of Canadian sports will lead ordinary Canadians through a series of events that will test every aspect of their mental strength and athleticism. Players will join the coaches team and will push through challenging moments, learn invaluable life lessons and grow, both as competitors and human beings, in the process going from ordinary to the extraordinary.
 
We are looking for individual athletic Canadians to embark on this challenging adventure and join The Ultimate Canadian Challenge. "

More details at www.theultimatecanadianchallengecasting.com

Filming dates:
"When do they film the show?

This season of The Ultimate Canadian Challenge will be filmed in late June through July 2022.  Its the ultimate summer vacation! "

Casting Deadline:
The application deadline at this time is February 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, but may be changed at any time.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #105 on: January 10, 2022, 08:13:55 PM
Hey, this could be a golden opportunity for a soft reboot into international routes! (Probably won't go that way)
stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #106 on: January 10, 2022, 08:36:01 PM
With Survivor having a Quebec version on Noovo channel, maybe they will do a Amazing Race version also? Im sure they would do a international route lol
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #107 on: January 10, 2022, 09:30:07 PM
My goodness! This Ultimate Canadian Challenge really does sound like a TAR Canada spin-off! I hope this isnt a permanent replacement? It does sound like a cross between TAR, Survivor and Tough as Nails? Can we assume that this will be aired on CTV, considering this show is also produced by Insight Productions?

Im actually excited to watch the show! However, my enjoyment for the show will go down, if this replaces and kills TAR Canada
ovalorange

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #108 on: January 10, 2022, 10:43:50 PM
I'm not Canadian but is there a logic as to why COVID is preventing them doing a domestic route? TAR 33 managed to go out internationally and TARAus is planning to do the same in the next month or so. Whats the big catch with just racing around Canada? Don't they normally hit a whole bunch of locations in the middle of nowhere anyway?
Linda BC2

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #109 on: January 10, 2022, 11:00:14 PM
I don't work for the show so I have no idea how this will play out. It does seem elitist as they are looking for very athletic people. Just looking at the application form they want to know what sports you've played, what level of proficency, what coaches you admire, etc. Not for your average TAR fan.

I wonder if they'll recruit people that have been on the contestant list for TARC before it was covid cancelled, as they tend to cast athletes?

It will still be fun to watch.
Realityfan01

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #110 on: January 23, 2022, 10:15:45 PM
I have a good feeling that they will come back this year but with an all star season, hence the no casting updates
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #111 on: January 23, 2022, 11:49:06 PM
Quote from: Realityfan01 on January 23, 2022, 10:15:45 PM
I have a good feeling that they will come back this year but with an all star season, hence the no casting updates

Coming back from a 2 year hiatus, maybe Insight is going forward with this new TAR Canada-like show as a "Plan B" in case Season 8 is their last. And if so, they might as well go out with a bang in the form of an All-Stars (last season's return vote of Jet & Dave could have been a test of the audience's reception to a returning team). Hopefully the bulk of the teams they want are vaccinated, of course.
stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #112 on: January 24, 2022, 07:30:43 AM
Quote from: Realityfan01 on January 23, 2022, 10:15:45 PM
I have a good feeling that they will come back this year but with an all star season, hence the no casting updates

I hope you are right!!
A gut feeling of yours or something we dont know?? Lol
Linda BC2

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #113 on: January 24, 2022, 09:03:18 AM
As much as I love TARC, I don't think 7 seasons is enough for an All-Star season. Also, in terms of prep and vaccine control it doesn't matter if they are return racers or new racers the protocols and procedures will be the same.
Travejunkie

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #114 on: January 24, 2022, 09:09:22 AM
I agree.  They had a season of newbies cast before the pandemic shutdown, those people should at least be offered the option to race before they're replaced.
tennis33

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #115 on: Today at 01:14:48 AM
Has anyone heard any news for season 8? They normally start filming within the next few weeks and I havent heard anything. I really hope CTV didnt silently cancel the show that would break my heart
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #116 on: Today at 01:21:53 AM
Yeah, it's about that time. Normally they started the last few days of April. They have to since Insight's "The Great Canadian Challenge" is apparently supposed to film in June. 

No casting announcement means they're either using the cast they planned pre-pandemic, or it's an All-Stars. After 7 seasons, they'd have enough selection to pull from for the latter.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #117 on: Today at 02:02:05 AM
Unless COVID happens, they are definitely filming soon. Trust me on that! :tup:
stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #118 on: Today at 08:38:27 AM
I really hope they start filming soon!
kyleisalive

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #119 on: Today at 09:44:08 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:02:05 AM
Unless COVID happens, they are definitely filming soon. Trust me on that! :tup:

Lol-- COVID hasn't stopped.  We just crested another wave in Ontario that seemed to hit a lot of people and Quebec still has a mask mandate (one of the only ones in North America).
Travejunkie

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #120 on: Today at 09:51:51 AM
As a Quebec resident, I hope our mask mandates stay in place.  And for the racers, I suspect they will do what the American version did and try to focus on more sparsely populated centres, and requiring masks for up close communication, even if there are no mask mandates in the province at that time.  The Ontario cases have skyrocketed upon removal of the mask mandates, and it would be too risky for production to have half their teams go down with positive tests while racing.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #121 on: Today at 05:35:56 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:21:53 AM
Yeah, it's about that time. Normally they started the last few days of April. They have to since Insight's "The Great Canadian Challenge" is apparently supposed to film in June. 


Au contraire, both TARCAN1 as well as TARCAN3 filmed entirely in May - so that precedent remains for TARCAN8.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Reply #122 on: Today at 05:37:50 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 09:44:08 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:02:05 AM
Unless COVID happens, they are definitely filming soon. Trust me on that! :tup:

Lol-- COVID hasn't stopped.  We just crested another wave in Ontario that seemed to hit a lot of people and Quebec still has a mask mandate (one of the only ones in North America).

Seconded, and why should some non-Canadian's prediction be trusted anyhow?
