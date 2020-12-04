What could be cool would be a 100 self driving race (or like in Cars, that would eliminate the risks of public transport and airplanes)



Could do something like:



Start: White Horse, Yukon

Leg 1: Self driving leg between Yukon and Northern BC (Prince George)

Leg 2: Southern BC

Leg 3: Okanagan, BC

Leg 4: Red Deer, AB

Leg 5: Lloydmisnter AB & SK

Leg 6: Saskatoon & Humboltd, SK

Leg 7: Brandon, MB

Leg 8: Southern Ontario (Maybe London, ON)

Leg 9: North Bay, ON

Leg 10: Montreal, QC

Leg 11: Gaspésie Finale



I didn't put any of the 4 Atlantic provinces because I don't think it's realistic to think they would be able to go..



I feel like there is a lot of different ways they could do it so it's not 100% self driving on long distances.

Ex: A bus to the next destination during the pitstop (Like they did in TAR Australia 5), they could do a flight on a small airplane, shuttle vans, etc.



I guess they will know more in the upcoming 2 month, but if they can film end of May to mid-June (when it's hotter outside) for a mid-July release, it could work.