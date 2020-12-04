« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)  (Read 63278 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Travejunkie

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • The World is Waiting...Go
    • Another Pin on the Map
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #75 on: December 04, 2020, 10:38:37 AM »
I would assume they would try to keep the teams they had cast for TARC8, but have to make some replacements if some of the original starters are no longer able to go.
Logged
Down the waterfall, wherever it may take me.

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #76 on: February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM »
Thought I'd dust off this thread by posting.

I'm wondering if filming could potentially be done this summer? TAR Australia 5 has shown that it's feasible. Then again, Australia and Canada have handled their respective covid situations differently, so I imagine it would be harder to film in Canada.

Then again AGAIN, I think it could be possible. If production starts in June, and all contestants quarantine for two weeks before filming (as was done in Australia), then I think we might have a chance. Especially if production insists on not flying. They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).

What say you all? Can Canada take a page out of the Aussies' book?
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #77 on: February 08, 2021, 05:27:02 PM »
I thought season 8 is supposed to be filmed in April/May as usual, was I wrong?

Summer filming would make no sense cause they would had to wait 1 year to air it in next summer 2022 anyway. I do not think they are planning to change airing schedule.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2127
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #78 on: February 08, 2021, 05:30:56 PM »
It could be filmed only in Canada just like the last season but with COVID safety guidelines (similarly to Australia).
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #79 on: February 08, 2021, 06:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM

 They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).


I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #80 on: February 08, 2021, 08:05:37 PM »
Quote from: stunami on February 08, 2021, 06:55:41 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 08, 2021, 04:56:14 PM

 They could (in theory) just travel by private bus, which would be easier if the race precedes in a coast-to-coast fashion (for example, starting line in Vancouver and traveling across Canada via private bus before ending on the east coast somewhere).


I also was thinking about that, they could really minimize the flights and do a lot of self driving / private bus / shuttle cars.
I think it's possible! They could film the whole of May with a July premiere!

I guess it will depends on how the situation is in April! It needs to be better than now..

Yes, absolutely. I'm not sure if the Atlantic Bubble is still going on, but I think most of Ontario is still on lockdown. Things could definitely change by late spring. I was also thinking that since indigenous communities might be particularly at risk, they might avoid the north all together (with possible exceptions of only visiting national parks, like having a whole leg in Nahanni or Kluane, which I actually think would be a fascinating leg).
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:37:43 PM »
What could be cool would be a 100 self driving race (or like in Cars, that would eliminate the risks of public transport and airplanes)

Could do something like:

Start: White Horse, Yukon
Leg 1: Self driving leg between Yukon and Northern BC (Prince George)
Leg 2: Southern BC
Leg 3: Okanagan, BC
Leg 4: Red Deer, AB
Leg 5: Lloydmisnter AB & SK
Leg 6: Saskatoon & Humboltd, SK
Leg 7: Brandon, MB
Leg 8: Southern Ontario (Maybe London, ON)
Leg 9: North Bay, ON
Leg 10: Montreal, QC
Leg 11: Gaspésie Finale

I didn't put any of the 4 Atlantic provinces because I don't think it's realistic to think they would be able to go..

I feel like there is a lot of different ways they could do it so it's not 100% self driving on long distances.
Ex: A bus to the next destination during the pitstop (Like they did in TAR Australia 5), they could do a flight on a small airplane, shuttle vans, etc.

I guess they will know more in the upcoming 2 month, but if they can film end of May to mid-June (when it's hotter outside) for a mid-July release, it could work.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 