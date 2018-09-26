« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor  (Read 12573 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3742
Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor
« on: September 26, 2018, 03:57:42 PM »
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5633
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor
« Reply #1 on: September 26, 2018, 06:35:13 PM »
That's interesting, considering they're not allowed on TAR!

Does this mean now we have given up all hope for Survivor: Canada? :(
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3767
Re: Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor
« Reply #2 on: September 26, 2018, 07:26:21 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 26, 2018, 06:35:13 PM
That's interesting, considering they're not allowed on TAR!

Does this mean now we have given up all hope for Survivor: Canada? :(

The shows have rights to produce for their country only. InsideSurvivor/Martin also confirms this. That's why Canadians were not allowed on. Now that has changed, which would mean they have bought the rights to the Canadian version or all Canadian networks renounced the rights to produce Survivor Canada. So Survivor Canada is likely never happening now.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2207
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor
« Reply #3 on: September 26, 2018, 08:07:33 PM »
Even some Canadians that are not to apply for Survivor, they could be in The Bachelor or The Bachelorette as well.
Logged

Offline TARFansurvivor

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
Re: Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor
« Reply #4 on: September 28, 2018, 01:01:37 PM »
Wow Survivor: Canada vs. USA
Hope they not are filming it in Fiji.
Logged
Love The Amazing Race, The Apprentice and Survivor.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53136
  • TAR Detective
Re: Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor
« Reply #5 on: September 28, 2018, 02:30:52 PM »
What is with the FIJI hate?  :groan:get over it...It will be in Fiji for prob the rest of Survivor's life. :kuss:

And no one said Canadians VS Americans...just that Canadians can now apply.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5633
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: Canadians now eligible to play on/apply for Survivor
« Reply #6 on: September 28, 2018, 06:12:23 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on September 28, 2018, 02:30:52 PM
What is with the FIJI hate?  :groan:get over it...It will be in Fiji for prob the rest of Survivor's life. :kuss:

And no one said Canadians VS Americans...just that Canadians can now apply.

Everyone hates Fiji, cause it's the same old location, with same old tasks and stupid new twists. :res:
Logged

Offline polkotjan

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 32
    • Ð·Ð°ÑÑÐ±ÐµÐ¶Ð½ÑÐµ ÑÐµÑÐ¸Ð°Ð»Ñ
Ð¡ÐµÑÐ¸Ð°Ð»Ñ ÑÐ¼Ð¾ÑÑÐµÑÑ Ð¾Ð½Ð»Ð°Ð¹Ð½
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:49:50 AM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 