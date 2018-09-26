Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
That's interesting, considering they're not allowed on TAR!Does this mean now we have given up all hope for Survivor: Canada?
What is with the FIJI hate? :groan:get over it...It will be in Fiji for prob the rest of Survivor's life. And no one said Canadians VS Americans...just that Canadians can now apply.
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 32 queries.