Author Topic: TAR 29 Ep 11 LIVE SHOW Updates & Commentary! 5/25/17  (Read 13034 times)

Matt & Redmond should have never taken the subway on the leg that counted the most. It's a risk. The taxi also contributed to their downfall. It was a bad decision coupled with bad luck that snowballed to their elimination.  :groan: Gotta love the modern South Korean leg. Seeing the Kimchi ARI made me crave for Korean food, and I did. I had Kimchi and Korean Beef Stew for dinner. Happy for Scott & Brooke winning the leg. London & Logan for their highest placement to date, at 2nd place. But disappointed with Tara & Joey disrespecting the South Koreans, very insulting, it was uncalled for :groan:
I didn't find Tara's comments disrespectful or rude. ???
How does kimchi taste? Never had it.
I found Tara & Joey's comments an attack because, well, just look at my username  :funny:

That said, objectively, the older team absolutely losing it on a leg with millennial-leaning tasks is... kind of iconic and hilarious in concept? Still definitely want them to win the least though (with Redmond gone!).
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 27, 2017, 07:12:56 PM
I didn't find Tara's comments disrespectful or rude. ???

Plus its more sound to me like its the task she is very frustrated with, not the people.
Quote from: Maanca on May 27, 2017, 08:03:36 PM
How does kimchi taste? Never had it.

It's cabbages and radishes coated in a spicy chili paste which are fermented for days.
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 27, 2017, 07:12:56 PM
I didn't find Tara's comments disrespectful or rude. ???

Tara might not give a disrespectful toward gamers and merely sound frustated, but Joey said that the Tara's Opponent was an egocentric boy who wanted to beat girl.... And that' triggered some SFV gamers community...

I understand that Tara and Joey was on under pressure especially when Two teams in front of them were leaving and Matt and Redmond came, yet Tara still couldn't beat the opponent, since it was a race to final 3... But they should notice that the hired professional gamers tried to made this task keep competitive and fair, while avoid the racer getting too frustated and losing hope that this task was impossible to overcome... Same as the Tara's opponent, so Joey's judgment to him was painful to him and other professional gamers...
Anyone knows the Korean song being played where they get their clue to those dancing girls? It was also played as ending credits for the episode. Thanks!
Quote from: scruffs on May 28, 2017, 08:10:36 AM
Anyone knows the Korean song being played where they get their clue to those dancing girls? It was also played as ending credits for the episode. Thanks!

It seems like it was produced in house since Shazaming the song does nothing.
Quote from: scruffs on May 28, 2017, 08:10:36 AM
Anyone knows the Korean song being played where they get their clue to those dancing girls? It was also played as ending credits for the episode. Thanks!

Also, does anyone speak Korean? I'm interested in knowing what the lyrics meant apart from "amazing race" at the end.
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 28, 2017, 08:27:58 AM
Quote from: scruffs on May 28, 2017, 08:10:36 AM
Anyone knows the Korean song being played where they get their clue to those dancing girls? It was also played as ending credits for the episode. Thanks!

It seems like it was produced in house since Shazaming the song does nothing.

Oh, geez I want to make it my ringtone.  :D :D :D
During school today, I have a go at this leg's Roadblock: Cup-stacking!

And.... IS WAS TERRIBLE at it!

Trust me! It's NOT as easy as it looks!

Respect to the racers who completed it <33333
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 25, 2018, 05:03:33 AM
During school today, I have a go at this leg's Roadblock: Cup-stacking!

And.... IS WAS TERRIBLE at it!

Trust me! It's NOT as easy as it looks!

Respect to the racers who completed it <33333
Bourkie we had one at school like 2 mouths ago and I did it like for 6 sec but my friend did it in like 2.3 sec
Errrr Peach, I think you might be in the wrong thread!  :funny: :lol:
