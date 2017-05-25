I didn't find Tara's comments disrespectful or rude.



Tara might not give a disrespectful toward gamers and merely sound frustated, but Joey said that the Tara's Opponent was an egocentric boy who wanted to beat girl.... And that' triggered some SFV gamers community...I understand that Tara and Joey was on under pressure especially when Two teams in front of them were leaving and Matt and Redmond came, yet Tara still couldn't beat the opponent, since it was a race to final 3... But they should notice that the hired professional gamers tried to made this task keep competitive and fair, while avoid the racer getting too frustated and losing hope that this task was impossible to overcome... Same as the Tara's opponent, so Joey's judgment to him was painful to him and other professional gamers...