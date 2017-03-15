BiographyAge: 25Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colo.Current occupation: Professional SnowboarderDescribe what you do: Compete in snowboard contests.3 words to describe you: Ambitious, versatile and determined.Favorite hobbies: Adventuring Colorado, backpacking, climbing and biking.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? That I followed my dreams and didnt give up when people told me I was unrealistic.What scares you most about traveling? Getting sucked into the toilet on the airplane.What excites you most about traveling? Exploring new places and realizing how small our little worlds back home can be when you see what the world is really like.What qualities do you hope your partner has? All I want is somebody who wont give up, that is most important to me. You don't have to be the fastest, strongest, or smartest to win. Its the personality that can stay positive and continue that will go the furthest.What qualities will be hard for you to put up with in a partner? Complaining, somebody who is easily frustrated or ever says the words I can't.What do you think will be the biggest challenge you and your teammate face? Probably navigating foreign countries in a language I dont understand.What country and place would you most like to visit and why? Ive always wanted to go Indonesia. It looks beautiful, I love boats, and I have never been to that part of the world.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Race (other than winning one million bucks)? Getting to see a little more of the world than I have before. Im used to mountain towns and ski resorts so I look forward to a variety of other things. And hopefully I get an awesome partner and make an awesome new friend!Follow on Twitter and Instagram: @mattladley