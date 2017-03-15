« previous next »
TAR 29: Matt Ladley

TAR 29: Matt Ladley
March 15, 2017
Biography


 
Age: 25
Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Current occupation: Professional Snowboarder

Describe what you do: Compete in snowboard contests.   

3 words to describe you: Ambitious, versatile and determined.   

Favorite hobbies: Adventuring Colorado, backpacking, climbing and biking.     

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? That I followed my dreams and didnt give up when people told me I was unrealistic.   

What scares you most about traveling? Getting sucked into the toilet on the airplane.   

What excites you most about traveling? Exploring new places and realizing how small our little worlds back home can be when you see what the world is really like.   

What qualities do you hope your partner has? All I want is somebody who wont give up, that is most important to me. You don't have to be the fastest, strongest, or smartest to win. Its the personality that can stay positive and continue that will go the furthest.   

What qualities will be hard for you to put up with in a partner? Complaining, somebody who is easily frustrated or ever says the words I can't.   

What do you think will be the biggest challenge you and your teammate face? Probably navigating foreign countries in a language I dont understand.   

What country and place would you most like to visit and why? Ive always wanted to go Indonesia. It looks beautiful, I love boats, and I have never been to that part of the world.   

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Race (other than winning one million bucks)? Getting to see a little more of the world than I have before. Im used to mountain towns and ski resorts so I look forward to a variety of other things. And hopefully I get an awesome partner and make an awesome new friend!

Follow on Twitter and Instagram: @mattladley
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
March 15, 2017
saved
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
March 15, 2017
Meet Matt Ladley From The Amazing Race Season 29

Watch Denver professional snowboarder Matt Ladley talk about his excitement to see the world from a different perspective, what kind of partner he's looking for, and why staying positive is his top trait.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kJTMs707zAE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kJTMs707zAE</a>
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
April 01, 2017
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 15, 2017, 06:42:59 AM
What qualities do you hope your partner has? All I want is somebody who wont give up, that is most important to me.

Redmond gives off that 1st impression very well. Now the choice makes more sense.
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
April 01, 2017
im going for him and his partner!
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
May 27, 2017
I like the optimism he has even though he and Redmond were fighting for last place. :torche He still gave the best effort he can on the last task.
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
May 27, 2017
He and Red where just SO humble in defeat. I have nothing but respect for these two guys!
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
May 27, 2017
He's way better than Redmond and I feel lowkey bad that he went :(
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
May 27, 2017
Quote
What qualities will be hard for you to put up with in a partner? Complaining, somebody who is easily frustrated or ever says the words I can't.   
 

Just wondered What would Matt have been had he picked Brooke :lol: plot twist
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
May 27, 2017
If Matt gets paired up with Scoot, they are gonna be the strongest team this season  :funny:
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
June 08, 2017
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
June 08, 2017
Interesting to hear his thoughts, this one was kind of a social media recluse all throughout the season. One tweet, and his Facebook fan page has been long idle.

Andy & Tommy shoutout :lol:
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
June 08, 2017
Well, we've had 3 Pro Snowboarders, one a team (Andy & Tommy, S.19) and Matt, both finished the Race in 4th place. Bring (Matt & Redmond) back for All-Stars, they were one of the better M/M teams to Race IMO.
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
June 09, 2017
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 08, 2017, 11:53:54 PM
Well, we've had 3 Pro Snowboarders, one a team (Andy & Tommy, S.19) and Matt, both finished the Race in 4th place. Bring (Matt & Redmond) back for All-Stars, they were one of the better M/M teams to Race IMO.

Wasn't Amy (from S.21), a snowboarder?
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
June 09, 2017
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 09, 2017, 12:57:44 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 08, 2017, 11:53:54 PM
Well, we've had 3 Pro Snowboarders, one a team (Andy & Tommy, S.19) and Matt, both finished the Race in 4th place. Bring (Matt & Redmond) back for All-Stars, they were one of the better M/M teams to Race IMO.

Wasn't Amy (from S.21), a snowboarder?

Yeah, she was, actually. Didn't know about that.
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
June 09, 2017
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 09, 2017, 12:57:44 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 08, 2017, 11:53:54 PM
Well, we've had 3 Pro Snowboarders, one a team (Andy & Tommy, S.19) and Matt, both finished the Race in 4th place. Bring (Matt & Redmond) back for All-Stars, they were one of the better M/M teams to Race IMO.

Wasn't Amy (from S.21), a snowboarder?

I am talking about male pro snowboarders.... :groan:
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
January 15, 2018
Matt just posted on his IG account that due to a season ending hip injury that required surgery a few days ago. he won't be competing next month in the Winter Olympics.
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
January 15, 2018
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 15, 2018, 12:17:11 AM
Matt just posted on his IG account that due to a season ending hip injury that required surgery a few days ago. he won't be competing next month in the Winter Olympics.

Aw. That must be crushing :(
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
January 16, 2019
Matt has announced on his IG account that he is retiring from competitive snowboarding in part due to the hip injury he sustained that required surgery last year.
Re: TAR 29: Matt Ladley
Today
