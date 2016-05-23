So, who wants to be in The Amazing Race Asia?
By Loong Wai Ting - 30 May 2016 @ 4:12 PM
KUALA LUMPUR: The Amazing Race Asia walk-in auditions are back! And it is taking place at Sunway Pyramids concourse area this weekend from noon to 6pm.
Were seeking dynamic teams who embody the AXN attitude that is smart, tenacious, determined and strong. A passion for social media is also a key requirement as contestants will be engaging with AXNs viewers and sharing their heart-pumping experiences
throughout the race, said Virginia Lim, Vice President and Head of Content and Marketing in a statement.
The Amazing Race Asia takes viewers on the worlds most thrilling adventure where drama, surprise and intensity all collide in a highly dramatic edge-of-your-seat experience, she added.
Interested participants can submit their applications in teams of two, and must be living and/or working in Asia. Applicants must also be over 21 years old, speak English and possess both a valid passport and an international driving licence. Applicants are required to bring along the necessary documents for registration.
During the walk-in auditions, applicants can create their less than three-minute long audition video on the spot and apply to be part of the action. For each video submitted, the applicant will receive a limited edition AXN gift.
Alternatively, you can also fill out your application online via AXNs website, www.AXN-Asia.com/TARA
and send a link of the audition video.
The new season of The Amazing Race Asia will return to AXN later this year, promising to be more adrenaline fuelled than ever before.
In this latest season, 10 teams of socially savvy, fearless warriors from all over Asia will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience, traversing the globe and proving their mettle on a quest to be crowned the all-out champion.
The highly-anticipated series will be hosted by Chinese-American actor and host Allan Wu, who was the face of the race for AXNs first four seasons.
The worlds most popular adventure reality will see participants travel to multiple countries in the shortest amount of time, where each team will arrive at a new destination where they must compete in a series of physical, mental - and often emotional - challenges. Only when the tasks are completed will the teams learn of their next exotic location.
Teams who fall the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning The Amazing Race Asia and the USD$100,000 (more than RM 400,000) cash prize. http://www.nst.com.my/news/2016/05/148640/so-who-wants-be-amazing-race-asia