Rick may lose his medical license."The California Medical Board has accused a Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who finished 7th on Season 27 The Amazing Race, of committing gross negligence in three instances, one of which resulted in a stillbirth and two others that involved the infants suffering major injuries.The board alleges that Dr. Rick Chac, who currently practices at an office on Old Telegraph Road in Chula Vista, is guilty of gross negligence in the treatment of three pregnant women over the course of three years, from 2017 through 2019."