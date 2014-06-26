« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Host: Jon Montgomery  (Read 7672 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52436
  • TAR Detective
Host: Jon Montgomery
« on: June 26, 2014, 09:21:28 AM »
'Amazing Race Canada' host: You're going to see the  strongest team winJon Montgomery                    Canadian Olympic skeleton racer Jon Montgomery is shown at his home in  Calgary on Tuesday, July 2, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougalNick Patch,  The Canadian Press                                                                               
              Published  Thursday, June 26, 2014 7:13AM EDT                                     
   TORONTO -- Though the first season of "Amazing Race Canada" was such a  ratings success that CTV rushed to renew as if sprinting to the mat, host Jon  Montgomery can't help but see one area in which the show needs to improve as it  heads into its sophomore year.
   The host, he says, needs to be better.
   "Obviously I need lots of work to continue to find my voice and my pace and  my rhythm and my feel for the show," Montgomery told The Canadian Press just  before the teams were to begin racing.                           
   "Just becoming, I guess, more aware of what my role in this production is  all about. As I become more familiar with what people are wanting of me, and how  I can breathe in more of my personality to it, I'll maybe feel better about the  job that's been done in the future, as we go along.
   "I'm definitely trying to grow with the show. And to think I've got it  dialled and I'm Mr. Host With the Most would be -- oh my God, a gross  overstatement.
   "I think," he added, "that's when you get complacent in life and you don't  continue to grow."
   Heading into the show's first season, the flame-haired 35-year-old was  best-known to Canadians as the skeleton racer who celebrated his gold medal  victory at the 2010 Vancouver Games by marching down the street, bellowing "O  Canada" and swigging beer straight from a pitcher.
   As host, Montgomery's supersonic vocal delivery -- he was an auctioneer,  after all -- and chipper demeanour set him in stark contrast from Phil Keoghan's  coolly stoic approach to hosting the popular American version of the show.
   As far as what he specifically wants to work on, Montgomery feels he might  be capable of drawing more out of the "mat chats," otherwise known as the brief,  sometimes emotionally charged interactions between the host and the teams  finally reaching their goal in each episode.
   "Having a better idea of my role and what's expected of me, I hope to be  able to have some honest, legitimate conversations with the racers and find out  what's making them tick," he said.
   Montgomery was speaking before the second "Amazing Race Canada" -- which  premieres July 8 on CTV -- had actually begun, but he felt he could make certain  declarations about the upcoming season with certainty.
   For one thing, he promised a "gnarlier" slate of challenges -- a threat that  qualifies as almost sadistic for those who remember watching agonized teams dig  through truckloads of lentils to locate tiny stuffed moose.
   And for those who felt somewhat cheated by the first season's outcome -- the  Winnipeg pair of Tim Hague Sr. and Jr. triumphing despite having finished last  in two separate legs -- he was hopeful the show's second instalment would follow  a different story arc.
   "The Tims from last year, I don't think, were an imminent threat," he said  candidly. "I think Tim and Tim, they got lucky. They were almost eliminated  twice. They got saved by non-elimination legs. And the only leg they ultimately  won was the last one. It's the only one you need to win but in that breath, I  don't think Tim and Tim were the strongest team (even though) they were the  ultimate winners.
   "I think this season you're going to see the strongest team win," he added.  "I'll put money on that right now."
   Going into the first season, Montgomery was still harbouring Olympic  ambition and planned to tailor his training regimen to the show's demanding  travel schedule.
   That's no longer a concern, given that Montgomery decided to retire from  skeleton racing after failing to qualify for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
   Though he really prefers not to use the word "retire."
   "I'm 35 -- I don't really consider myself retired. I consider myself an  athlete that quit doing athletics or at least competitive sports."
   Well, even "quit" is a strong word, given Montgomery's fondness for  pondering his next athletic move.
   "I've always mused about how awesome it would be to train for a sport where  you can sit down and fire at targets. ... Maybe pistol shooting is in my  future?" he said with a smile. "Maybe if they bring mixed curling into the  Olympics, myself and my wife can become avid curlers.
   "But I can't just let the competitive spirit die."
   Originally from Russell, Man., Montgomery and his wife Darla -- also a  skeleton racer -- recently moved from Calgary to Victoria.
   And touring about his new home again got Montgomery's imagination  percolating.
   "I saw a lawn bowling green. I was like, lawn bowling? I'd love to go lawn  bowling. So it's going to be me and the blue-haired ladies and the white-haired  gentlemen in white pants, white shirts.
   "I'm going to be out there lawn bowling with the 80-year-olds in Victoria  this (year). I can't wait. I'm looking forward to it. That's going to be my real  retirement. A blue leisure suit."

Read more: http://www.ctvnews.ca/entertainment/amazing-race-canada-host-you-re-going-to-see-the-strongest-team-win-1.1887031#ixzz35krjoNem
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #1 on: September 18, 2014, 08:52:21 AM »
Jon did a live chat with fans yesterday.

Here is an interesting question and answer:

Q: Where in the world would you like to see, #RaceCDA travel to next season?

Jon Montgomery
12 hours ago
I'd like to go to South East Asia, New Zealand, and Chile to start, but I'm game for anything. Guam too! #RaceCDA

Here is the link:http://www.ctv.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada/Racechat.aspx
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5062
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #2 on: September 18, 2014, 08:53:55 AM »
does that mean next season will be going four countries nxt season
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #3 on: September 19, 2014, 05:17:05 PM »
What Jon Montgomery really thinks about the Amazing Race Canada's teams

It took an entire season but finally the host of the Amazing Race Canada can finally reveal... who he'd get naked with. Oh, and some other pretty revealing questions, too


http://video.theloop.ca/home/loop-originals/watch/what-jon-montgomery-really-thinks-about-the-amazing-race-canadas-teams/3793986274001/#.VByq9_ldWuL
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #4 on: January 20, 2015, 10:43:18 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZjOBPbSZWus" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZjOBPbSZWus</a>
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #5 on: August 28, 2015, 11:29:02 AM »
Olympic champ leads Central American bike trek to promote clean water

Olympic gold medallist, beer auctioneer and television host Jon Montgomery is adding adventure traveller to his many titles. He wants you to join him and his wife on an upcoming trek.

The 2010 mens Olympic skeleton champion and host of televisions The Amazing Race Canada is leading a 14-day, 500-kilometre bike trip in November through Central America.

He and wife Darla, also a former skeleton racer, are sliding head first into the world of eco-travel with WaterAid Canada. The organization works to provide clean water and sanitation to places in the world without access to either.

The bike trip is the first of five Bucket List Adventures the Montgomerys will undertake for WaterAid over the next few years with the goal of raising $1-million for clean-water projects.

Were stepping out of some comfort zones, Montgomery told The Canadian Press. Were not even cyclists yet.

Ive never been to Central America to do any type of adventure activities. This is going to be cycling through the jungle and rainforest and taking a float plane ride into the northern autonomous regions. This is going to be as out-of-the-box adventure as Ive really ever gotten before.

The trip itinerary, which can be seen on the website wateraidcanada.com, starts in Costa Rica and ends in remote northern Nicaragua to see WaterAid projects there.

Theres room for 16 people on the trip and there are spots still available, said Montgomery.

The travel package costs $3,750 plus international flights, insurance and vaccinations. Theres also a minimum $5,000 fundraising requirement.

Certainly thats achievable with social media today; theres all kinds of opportunities to reach out and raise money, Montgomery said. If you dont join us on this trip, you can certainly do initiatives in your community.

You can donate and you can definitely raise awareness through social media and just spreading the good word.

The Montgomerys will host a series of similar trips for WaterAid Canada, including a hiking trek in Nepal in 2016, a Zambezi river paddle in 2017, another Kilimanjaro trip in 2018 and a Cambodia bike trip in 2019.

WaterAid Canada raised a combined $400,000 via two similar trips to Mount Kilimanjaro recently. One was hosted by television personality Ben Mulroney.

WaterAids projects are designed to be low-tech and sustainable. Installing metal roofs on schools with rainwater catch and containment systems to provide clean washing water is one example.

Letting gravity do the work by running pipe from a lake or river at higher altitude provides access to clean water a community might not otherwise have.

Our people on the ground tell us whats culturally suited to that community, WaterAid senior communications manager Graham Milner said.

In many parts of the world, its not about there not being clean water around. Its being able to access it. We dont rely on filters or things that tend to break down and need to be replaced. We have simple technologies that have shown over time theyre sustainable, he said.

Theres over 650 million people that dont have access to clean water and 2.3 billion people that dont have access to a basic toilet. This is the most preventable, yet deadly, issue that the world is facing right now.

Montgomery won Olympic gold in skeleton at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. The 36-year-old from Russell, Man., gained folk-hero status in Canada by auctioning off a pitcher of beer in downtown Whistler after his race.

He and Darla Deschamps married in 2011. She was climbing the ranks in womens skeleton when she suffered a career-ending concussion.

Montgomery says their involvement with WaterAid Canada evolved out of his work with Ducks Unlimited, which endeavours to preserve wetlands and waterfowl habitat, as well as Right To Play, which promotes play to educate and empower children.

Hes certainly accustomed to travel as host of The Amazing Race, but the couple, who live in Victoria, will journey well off the beaten path over the next few years.

Were stepping into it, Montgomery said. Its an opportunity to do some good while, you know, continuing to try and push the boundaries of where we feel comfortable.

Its kind of the vein in life in which Id like to continue to pursue. This hopefully is going to be the beginning of a new chapter for Darla and I, doing adventurous type stuff.

Source:http://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/travel/olympic-champ-leads-central-american-bike-trek-to-promote-clean-water/article26137942/
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #6 on: March 03, 2016, 02:50:50 PM »
Jann Arden and Olympian Jon Montgomery to host Junos

TORONTO - Eight-time Juno winner Jann Arden is teaming up with Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery to host this year's Juno Awards.
It will be the second time as host for the Calgary-born pop singer, who was MC for the 1997 show in Hamilton.
It will be Montgomery's debut in the spot -- after sharpening his skills as host of "Amazing Race Canada" for three seasons.

Arden says she's already feeling chemistry with Montgomery even though they just met this week.
Some of the country's top acts are lined up to perform at this year's Junos, including the Weeknd, Alessia Cara, and Shawn Mendes.
The show airs from Calgary on April 3 on CTV.

Source:http://www.ctvnews.ca/entertainment/jann-arden-and-olympian-jon-montgomery-to-host-junos-1.2802632
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #7 on: June 22, 2016, 02:10:23 AM »
I like him
Logged

Offline theamazingracer21

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1248
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #8 on: June 22, 2016, 06:59:06 AM »
I have a man crush on him and I am not afraid to admit it.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #9 on: June 26, 2016, 08:40:16 PM »
The Amazing Race Canada's Jon Montgomery: Mental toughness key to winning

An otherwise social and affable guy  the crew calls him Monty  Amazing Race Canada host Jon Montgomery is deliberately not friendly with the contestants.

Im very stand-offish, the former Winter Olympic gold medalist says. I was seated next to (eventual co-winner) Tim Jr. on a flight by chance in Season 1. And the host of the show cant be sitting next to one of the racers on a flight.

Of course, we switched seats. The only time I really interact with racers is on the pit-stop mat.

He takes no part in the selection process either  which means the 10 teams that embark on Season 4 of The Amazing Race Canada this week are as new to him at taping time as they are to us.

Theyre a surprise to me every season. Weve got an amazing group that does the casting. And if youre an individual that travels the country from coast to coast, theres going to be conflicts of interest.

In Canada theres six degrees of separation from everybody. Im sure if I looked close, if theyre in Manitoba, I guarantee you could connect them to me in two separations, the Russell, Man., native says.

And you dont want to be involved in the screening process and have somebody not make the cut because you know their uncles brothers dogs sisters cousin.

He cites as an example, the hockey players and Season 2 runners-up Meaghan and Natalie. Were from the same world. It would be terrible for me to say, Ive met Meaghan and Natalie before. They cant be on the show. And I had met them before, just in passing.

Montgomery is, however, a student of how they play the game. Brawn seems to have played a part in the past two seasons winners  the buff Hamilton bros Gino and Jesse in a race with wrestlers Nick and Matt last year and athletic Parry Sound boys Mickey and Pete winning against Meaghan and Natalie. No woman has been on a winning team to date.

The girls could easily have won, Montgomery says of the hockey players. They won eight legs of the race beforehand. They didnt have more brawn than Mickey and Pete. The one piece of the puzzle they had to win eight legs was mental preparedness and the ability to work under pressure. They werent physical leviathans. They were strong girls, but theyre not superhuman.

As for last season, much-less-buff (but very entertaining) brothers Sean and Brent were in the final three. And, Montgomery says, they didnt lose because they didnt match up physically.

It was that one stunt on top of BC Place (riding a bicycle on a plank hundreds of feet up). Sean couldnt get his head around the heights. That was a mental obstacle, not a physical one.

And then theres the out-of-country travel. Winnipeggers Brian and Cynthia were eliminated in Kolkata, India, last year. Id never experienced heat like that before, Montgomery says. Probably not a lot of Canadians have experienced 45 degree heat. I dont think Brian and Cynthia dealt with the foreign shock as well as some of the others. Now, I think teams are more mentally prepared to leave the country at some point.

The ex-skeleton racer jokes about his own physical training for the show. I start eating a bag lunch every day a month before so I become used to eating unbalanced meals.

In fact, he says he kind of envies the frenzied activity of the contestants.

For a young man like me, seemingly young, I felt like my mental health maybe suffered when I became a retired athlete, he says. It wasnt even tangible. It was like that joy you got from training was diminished and gone.

My life is kind of evolving and I'm figuring out what it all means. Evolving more quickly as it turns out. My wife (fellow Winter Olympian Darla Deschamps) and I are expecting a baby in August. So yeah, things are changing. Youd think from the timing of this race and our schedule that wed planned it. But no, we just got lucky.

I expect things will be kind of the same but different. I usually put Darla to bed and have Jonny time. That might change into a first feeding I do myself.

Source:http://jam.canoe.com/Television/2016/06/24/22645982.html
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3100
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #10 on: August 25, 2016, 12:02:31 PM »
The baby just arrived :) It's a boy.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #11 on: July 05, 2017, 12:30:32 PM »
Exclusive: Jons Top 5
Jon Montgomery shares his Top 5 moments from the first four seasons of Amazing Race Canada.

http://www.ctv.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada/Video/Exclusive-Jons-Top-5-vid1160260

Top 5 for those who can't see the video:

1) Moment with Jim Park (Dday veteran) S2E7
2) Moment with greeters: First Nations greeter in Vancouver S1E2
3) Four moments are listed (these are Jon's personal fav things he did): Bungee jumping of Macau Tower S2E4, Kicking field goal with Roughriders in Regina S1E5, Standing at centre court at the Air Canada Center in Toronto S3E1, Skating at the Winnipeg Jets arena S2E6.
4) Nicole not quitting in the Yukon S2E5
5) Ope jumping of the plank in Toronto S3E1.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5579
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #12 on: January 23, 2019, 01:02:19 AM »

Congratulations to Jon Montogomery and his wife, on the birth of their beautiful daughter!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:
« Last Edit: January 23, 2019, 06:02:43 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3100
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #13 on: January 23, 2019, 05:22:19 AM »
Congratulations Jon and Darla! :) I believe this is number 2.
Logged

Offline Granth

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #14 on: January 23, 2019, 03:45:12 PM »
Neat, Meaghan from Season 2 just had her daughter ten days prior.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3100
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #15 on: July 09, 2019, 04:47:32 PM »
Jon's been inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3463
Re: Host: Jon Montgomery
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:25:32 PM »
Look like Jon has a new show

Quote
Jon Montgomerys proven success at championing the RV lifestyle brings great excitement as GRVC plans to launch the next joint project, an 8-part short series highlighting Jon Montgomery visiting destinations across Canada from the comfort of his RV. The series will be titled Brewdocking with Jon Montgomery and the Go RVing Canada team has just wrapped filming the first three episodes in Tofino, Kelowna, Calgary and the Badlands! In each unique episode, Jon immerses himself in the RV lifestyle by exploring local cultures, visiting craft breweries, participating in adrenaline rushing activities, and has conversations with local personalities to discuss what makes each destination so unique. The following 5 episodes will be filmed in the Spring/Summer of 2022, and GRVC anticipates to launch the first three episodes ahead of Summer 2022.

https://rvldealernews.com/go-rving-canada-achieves-new-heights-amid-the-year-of-the-rv/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 