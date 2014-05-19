« previous next »
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 19, 2014, 10:32:13 AM
Quote from: Airlines on May 19, 2014, 09:52:36 AM
Brenchel want to provide a stable financial situation for their baby especially with Brendon still studying, and I thought the idea of Brenchel babies was cute.

I can understand where they are coming from because raising a baby is expensive and it would be nice to have more financial stability when raising one. But I do agree that no one needs to win a reality TV show to have a baby and I believe they understand that. They said they just have to wait to have more money and a better financial situation and they aren't getting for TAR. I think they are smart to do that.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 19, 2014, 12:57:19 PM
Long time lurker, first time poster, love your site - great information, you guys all rock.

SIAP - search turned up nothing - Any of you guys catch Caroline and Jennifer on the Bobby Bones show this morning?

http://www.bobbybones.com/media/podcast-bobby-bones-show-BobbyBonesShow/51914-13-amazing-race-finale-24786515/
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 19, 2014, 02:00:11 PM
 :hello2: and  :wel2 to the R.F.F., Captain Ron!
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 19, 2014, 02:03:34 PM
If they really wanted to include the Helicopters, they should have put them at the start of the leg,and have them skydive to the digging site.
The finish line would have been SOOO much better if it was a sprint, not a drop. Caroline and Jennifer and Cancer were so close together, but, a helicopter landing and taking off (which had to happen in between Dave and Caroline) would OBVIOUSLY stretch the gap. Plus, the helicopters had to fly around a route through the city, so there was no chance of any catching up. Like last season's finale, it had serious design flaws: starting with a luck task and then linear tasks to the FL. The only difference is that racers didn't struggle in this luck task, allowing there to be teams close to each other. Although this was a close finish time-wise, with less than a 5-minute gap between Cancer and Caroline and Jennifer, the latter had no chance of winning after the two teams arrived at Maverick Helicopters.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 19, 2014, 02:07:06 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on May 19, 2014, 02:03:34 PM
If they really wanted to include the Helicopters, they should have put them at the start of the leg,and have them skydive to the digging site.
The finish line would have been SOOO much better if it was a sprint, not a drop. Caroline and Jennifer and Cancer were so close together, but, a helicopter landing and taking off (which had to happen in between Dave and Caroline) would OBVIOUSLY stretch the gap. Plus, the helicopters had to fly around a route through the city, so there was no chance of any catching up. Like last season's finale, it had serious design flaws: starting with a luck task and then linear tasks to the FL. The only difference is that racers didn't struggle in this luck task, allowing there to be teams close to each other. Although this was a close finish time-wise, with less than a 5-minute gap between Cancer and Caroline and Jennifer, the latter had no chance of winning after the two teams arrived at Maverick Helicopters.

I agree with you 100%

Even though I'm totally ok with the results of the finale, I can agree that the helicopters and the skydiving determined the winner... cosidering how close it was the arrival at the Maverick's Clue Box, the task got in the way of a close photo finish.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 19, 2014, 02:19:52 PM
If they wanted the skydiving to the FL, it would have been a better use if both team members had to perform the jump to the FL after a strong second RB; with the choppers waiting close to the RB location.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 19, 2014, 04:19:16 PM
Ew cancers.
Re: TAR 24: Brendon Villegas & Rachel Reilly (TAR 20)
May 19, 2014, 09:51:23 PM
Meanwhile the other team that can not be mentioned became whining, petulant silly men whom by the end of the Race, I had no respect for at all with their behaviour. Inexcusable for a man who said he was 60 and was actually 59.
Re: Re: TAR 24: Brendon Villegas & Rachel Reilly (TAR 20)
May 19, 2014, 09:57:39 PM
Quote from: SamualDude on May 19, 2014, 09:51:23 PM
Meanwhile the other team that can not be mentioned became whining, petulant silly men whom by the end of the Race, I had no respect for at all with their behaviour. Inexcusable for a man who said he was 60 and was actually 59.

So so true.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 20, 2014, 10:58:32 AM
Congrats Dave, you're the oldest whiner ever, ups i mean winner.
Everything have been said by the members here. i'm hoping TAR25 will give us much more than this "all stars" season, and hopefully TAR25 is not our last season
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 20, 2014, 11:10:37 AM
Thank the man upstairs for spoilers. I listened to music instead of watching what was going to be a predictable final.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 21, 2014, 07:16:17 PM
Just watch the finale, and for a while I really rooted for Caroline and Jennifer, I think they deserve to win this more than Dave and Connor. Also, I like CaroJen's taxi driver.

Also I think this is a short leg for a finale? And did I miss a memory task that usually happens at the finale (and sometimes determines the winner). And yeah the sky diving task would have been better if it is placed at the start of the leg, maybe going to the digging site. BTW, what's with the digging site? I don't see the logic of such task and the eeriness of the SUV drivers, I think it's more "finale" if this is a self-drive leg. Also, I miss flight drama? So much things that I thought would have been present considering that this leg will determine the winner.

Overall I think for this leg it's just 6/10 for me.

Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 21, 2014, 11:54:47 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 21, 2014, 09:40:46 PM
http://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-the-amazing-race-all-stars-runners-ups-jennifer-wayne-and-caroline-cutbirth-talk-(part-1)-16341.php


Reality TV World: Congratulations on second place, girls. I know it's not first but it's still an accomplishment.

Jennifer Wayne: I know, we were four seconds away from being millionaires!

Reality TV World: Oh wow. You lost by literally only four seconds? I was going to ask how long after Dave and Connor you got to that Pit Stop mat.

Caroline Cutbirth: It was four seconds. The thing that was crazy is, we were in the cab at the cluebox and then Dave and Connor passed us, so we didn't really think anything of it. But the person who pulled the clue first got to jump first.

And so the fact that they pulled the clue first, I was in the helicopter five seconds before Dave, but they pulled the clue first so they took off first. So literally, we counted last night, and we got there four seconds after them. So we were just like, "Oh my gosh! We were four seconds away from a million dollars."

Bad leg design screwed over a more deserving winner :/

And the saddest, worst thing is that CBS, WRP, and whoever else would never admit that there was ever a problem. With the David Copperfield cameo, the magic (:res:) task, the skydiving to the Finish Line, they wouldn't think that there is a problem with the helicpter order. Decrepit Dave could have taken his sweet time getting ready and could have made Caroline wait for 10 minutes but she couldn't get on the helicopter because Dave got to the clue first by 4 seconds, and that is the problem with the helicopter order.

And obviously, Caroline & Jennfier doesn't think there was a problem with this either.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 23, 2014, 09:16:32 AM
Please God, don't let Brenchel appear a third time on TAR. I don't think I can stand another round of Brenchel fan melt down syndrome.

I never understood all the love for Brenchel. Brendon seems nice enough, bur Rachel always came across as thoroughly unpleasant and whiny to me. She whines as much as Dave did (more if you look at their previous seasons), but somehow most of you give Rachel a pass on it. I didn't see her on Big Brother. Maybe she was different there.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 24, 2014, 10:53:20 PM
Rachel was tolerable until the last two or three legs....then the whining came out, and it was too much.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
May 25, 2014, 03:43:06 AM
Tbh they would hands down be the best threepeater team ever on TAR.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
June 22, 2014, 11:38:03 AM
Quote from: David on May 25, 2014, 03:43:06 AM
Tbh they would hands down be the best threepeater team ever on TAR.

No. Unless it's the Cha Chas or Charla and Mirna.. otherwise. NO. LOL.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
June 22, 2014, 01:27:46 PM
Quote from: Jobby on June 22, 2014, 11:38:03 AM
Quote from: David on May 25, 2014, 03:43:06 AM
Tbh they would hands down be the best threepeater team ever on TAR.

No. Unless it's the Cha Chas or Charla and Mirna.. otherwise. NO. LOL.
The above teams should comeback, but the Twinnies deserve and need redemption. They were robbed due to a poor leg design.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
June 22, 2014, 09:16:04 PM
Many teams in the history of TAR have been robbed truly due to poor leg design, Nary and Jaime, Aja and Ty, Katie and Rachel etc.

But the twinnies are definitely NOT one of them.

The twinnies were on the first flight but were dumb (they even admitted it themselves) enough to lose their lead while looking for a bridal shop. Leo and Jamal were with them and recovered from it but these two never stop to think and process their thoughts but instead found out that they were last and fumbled/panicked. The twinnies were never robbed, but got eliminated exactly the fair and square way, IMHO.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
June 23, 2014, 07:33:42 PM
Quote from: Jobby on June 22, 2014, 09:16:04 PM
Many teams in the history of TAR have been robbed truly due to poor leg design, Nary and Jaime, Aja and Ty, Katie and Rachel etc.

But the twinnies are definitely NOT one of them.

The twinnies were on the first flight but were dumb (they even admitted it themselves) enough to lose their lead while looking for a bridal shop. Leo and Jamal were with them and recovered from it but these two never stop to think and process their thoughts but instead found out that they were last and fumbled/panicked. The twinnies were never robbed, but got eliminated exactly the fair and square way, IMHO.
True, I was just being stupid.
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
June 24, 2014, 06:18:28 AM
You're not! :<3 Let's move on~
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
June 24, 2014, 01:05:45 PM
Quote from: Jobby on June 22, 2014, 09:16:04 PM
Many teams in the history of TAR have been robbed truly due to poor leg design, Nary and Jaime, Aja and Ty, Katie and Rachel etc.

But the twinnies are definitely NOT one of them.

The twinnies were on the first flight but were dumb (they even admitted it themselves) enough to lose their lead while looking for a bridal shop. Leo and Jamal were with them and recovered from it but these two never stop to think and process their thoughts but instead found out that they were last and fumbled/panicked. The twinnies were never robbed, but got eliminated exactly the fair and square way, IMHO.
Katie & Rachel <333
Re: TAR 24 East Coast EP 12 FINALE updates & commentary **Please read the rules**
Today at 05:44:20 AM
HI there!
