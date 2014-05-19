If they really wanted to include the Helicopters, they should have put them at the start of the leg,and have them skydive to the digging site.

The finish line would have been SOOO much better if it was a sprint, not a drop. Caroline and Jennifer and Cancer were so close together, but, a helicopter landing and taking off (which had to happen in between Dave and Caroline) would OBVIOUSLY stretch the gap. Plus, the helicopters had to fly around a route through the city, so there was no chance of any catching up. Like last season's finale, it had serious design flaws: starting with a luck task and then linear tasks to the FL. The only difference is that racers didn't struggle in this luck task, allowing there to be teams close to each other. Although this was a close finish time-wise, with less than a 5-minute gap between Cancer and Caroline and Jennifer, the latter had no chance of winning after the two teams arrived at Maverick Helicopters.