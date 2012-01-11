1. Dave & Connor 04:31 2. Caroline & Jennifer 04:38 (+0:07) 3. Brendon & Rachel 04:52 (+0:21)

BA275 LHR-LAS 16:06 - 18:55 (scheduled 15:50-18:20)

1(+0) Dave & Connor* (4-8) 2(+1) Brendon & Rachel* (6-6) 3(-1) Caroline & Jennifer* (6-6)

Quote

ROUTE INFO

Make your way to the

Neon Boneyard and

search the grounds for

your next clue.



1(+0) Dave* & Connor (5-8) 2(+0) Caroline* & Jennifer (7-6) 3(+0) Brendon* & Rachel (7-6)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 24, Episode 12, "Do you believe in magic?"Film date: 6/12 2013The last pit stop was at Peckforton castle. It looks like teams are released in the garden of Carden Park hotel. It is hard to tell since it is pitch black. Teams are released in the following order:Route info: "Fly to your final destination Las Vegas, Nevada". Teams must now drive themselves to Heathrow and then fly to Las Vegas. Once they land they will be taken for a ride in a black car.Jennifer went to High School in Las Vegas and Rachel has worked there, so they are both very happy to go back. Dave is not happy that Rachel knows Vegas.The ride to Heathrow (291km 3:08) seems uneventful and all teams end up on the same flight. Normally, in recent seasons, the final flight is determined by production. In this case there was only one direct flight that day. Teams end up on:When teams find their cars the driver just commands them "Get in".The cars seem to be supposed to give a mafia feeling and they drive out into the desert. Suddenly they turn off the road and stop. The driver just says "Get out and dig". There are spades stuck into the ground outside illuminated by the headlights of the cars.Teams arrive at the digging site in the following order:1. Dave & Connor2. Caroline & Jennifer, just after #13. Brendon & Rachel, seems to arrive a minute or two laterThe three digging sites are right next to each other so Dave & Connor immediately start to complain that Brendon & Rachel are throwing dirt into their hole. It is impossible to say how much merit this has from what is shown, but it looks petty."The claws are coming out", Caroline or Jennifer about the other two teamsEventually each team find a wooden box buried in the ground. They find it in the following order:1(+0) Dave & Connor2(+1) Brendon & Rachel3(-1) Caroline & JenniferThe box is marked "Property of David Copperfield" and "If found, open and return contents to the lot". Teams take their boxes and jump into their cars again. The driver obviously knows where to go because he just takes off.There is no obvious way to open the box. Rachel is the only one who thinks here she crawls into the trunk and gets some tools, and with them they get it open. Inside the box they find a big key ring with 50 keys on it.The next clue box is on a parking lot behind MGM Grand. Teams arrive here in the following order:1(+0) Dave & Connor2(+1) Caroline & Jennifer3(-1) Brendon & Rachel, just after #2Road block: "Do you believe in magic?"As teams are reading the clue David Copperfield himself turns up.The chosen team member will be locked inside a big wooden crate. Their partner must then give them the key ring before retreating and follow the rest of the task on video in a nearby van. The person inside the box must now try the keys until they find the one which fits their locks. Once they are free they must reach through slits in the crate and open a jar on the outside and retrieve a set of lock picks. When they have done this the box is set on fire and lifted up into the sky. Eventually the person inside the box gives a signal and the box is dropped to the ground. The box breaks and a huge fireball erupts. The team member then surprises their partner by turning up unharmed and dressed as a firefighter.Before teams can begin the task they must present the keys. The only way to retrieve them, unless you already have done it, seems to be to throw the box on the ground a few times to break it open.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock)Teams are given the next clue by David Copperfield. It reads:Teams must now make their way to the Neon Boneyard museum and search for their next clue inside. The clue also apparently points out in big bold letters that they are not allowed to run inside the museum.Brendon & Rachel have bad luck and pick up what seems to be the slowest taxi on the planet."Can you go a little faster, is that ok?", Brendon"Go faster. I'll get a ticket", But their driver is having none of itEach teams seem to arrive at the Neon boneyard (13km 0:12) just as the previous team is exiting. They find the clue inside the museum in the following order:1(+0) Dave & Connor2(+0) Brendon & Rachel3(+0) Caroline & JenniferRoute info: "Unscrew a light bulb from the silver and red questionmark-sign and take it with you to the Mirage hotel & casino and search for your next clue."The questionmark is right behind the clue box. Which doesn't stop Brendon & Rachel from missing it.Outside the museum Brendon tries to steal Caroline & Jenifer's cab, but their driver is not buying it. He even ignores Brendon's line that is is for their baby (which they have said they are going to have if they win). Eventually they have to go back to their own cab. It seems that their driver is even slower now, possibly because she is tired of their constant yelling from the back seat.Teams arrive at the employee entrance of the Mirage (9km 0:08) in the following order:1(+2) Caroline & Jennifer, their taxi driver rocks2(-1) Dave & Connor, about 5 minutes after #13(-1) Brendon & RachelThe clue box is right outside the employee entrance, but Brendon & Rachel miss it and run into the hotel."Search the hotel? This is one of the biggest hotels in the world", Rachel when Brendon wants to search the hotel for their next clueHere Rachel is smarter than Brendon and she runs back to the entrance where they find the clue box.Route info: "Keep the Mirage glimmering over the Las Vegas strip". Teams must don safety gear and then ride up 30 stories in a window washing rig. At the top they must screw light bulbs into the empty sockets of the letter I in "The Mirage". Once they have filled all the holes they must say the correct number of bulbs used (241).This task is not for the faint of hearth since it takes place high up in the air on a flimsy looking platform. Teams also have to reach quite far from the platform to reach the sockets. The actual number saying isn't as crucial as teams seem to be able to just make guess after guess. It is rather with the screwing of light bulbs which teams can make up or lose time."You are not scared, you are excited", Caroline tries to motivate Jennifer"I'm not scared of heights", Jennifer tries to convince herselfThe first two teams Caroline & Jennifer and Dave & Connor can see each other as they are working. So there is some extra tension."Dave & Connor are catching up with us", The girls see their competitorsTeams complete this task in the following order:1(+1) Dave & Connor, despite one wrong guess2(-1) Caroline & Jennifer, a couple of minutes behind #13(+0) Brendon & RachelRoute info: "Make your way to Maverick helicopters in Henderson". This place is not trivial to find. Dave & Connor go down a dead end at first and when they go back Caroline & Jennifer are in front of them. Dave urges their driver to pass them and he does. This is probably where they win the race (at least from what is shown).Teams reach the clue box by Mavericks helicopters (7km 0:09) in the following order:1(+0) Dave & Connor2(+0) Caroline & Jennifer, 3 seconds after #13(+0) Brendon & RachelRoad block: "Who wants to be an UFO?".In this road block contestants must put on a futuristic jumpsuit and then do a tandem skydive from 10.000 feet. The futuristic part is that the jumpsuit has colored lights. Before they can jump they must fly down the strip and spot a sign telling them where to go.The sign is a big flashing thing which says: "Race ends here" and "Las Vegas Motor Speedway".Dave wants Connor to do this road block, but the clue states that he has to do it.The non-performing team member gets driven to the finish lineSpotting the sign seems to be easy and all teams seem to do it on their first try. Since Dave got to the clue box first he get to go first. The landing zone is right next to the finish line.The only real tension here is by the non-participating team members who do not know who will drop out of the sky first. They anxiously wait and try to discern who the first jumper is. At least Connor & Jennifer do, Rachel is quite a bit behind and hasn't arrived yet.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock)The finish line is right next to the landing zone so teams check in in the following order:1(+0) Dave & Connor, win $1.000.0002(+0) Caroline & Jennifer3(+0) Brendon & Rachel"22 cities, 9 countries, and more than 23.000 miles", Phil sums it up