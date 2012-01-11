Racing report
Amazing Race Season 24, Episode 8, "Donkeylicious"
Film date: 29/11 2013
The last pit stop was at Piazza del Popolo, but teams are released in front of the Da Vinci hotel (700m away) in the following order:
|1.
|Brendon & Rachel
|07:48
|2.
|Caroline & Jennifer
|08:26
|(+0:38)
|3.
|Dave & Connor
|08:27
|(+0:39)
|4.
|Jet & Cord
|08:40
|(+0:52)
|5.
|Leo & Jamal
|09:38
|(+1:50)
|6.
|Flight Time & Big Easy
|09:39
|(+1:51)
Route info: "Drive yourself to Civita Di Bagnoregio. Caution: U-turn ahead". Once teams arrive they must search for their next clue.
"We want to U-turn the cowboys
", Brendon & Rachel have plans for the U-turn
Caroline & Jennifer duck into the hotel and ask them to print two sets of directions, and give one of them to Dave & Connor. The girls want to follow Dave & Connor.
"We're not the best at directions
", Jennifer know their limitations
Dave & Connor have no problems with this plan and do their best to lead the girls to the next route marker. But eventually there is a truck between them and the girls miss a turn.
"I just didn't think they'd ditch us so soon
", Caroline think Dave & Connor intentionally lost them
"I'll slow down so they can catch up
", Meanwhile Dave hope they are just behind
"We hate the U-turn board. That's the thing that's scaring Leo and I
", Jamal
"We really don't know where we are headed
", Flight Time have a hard time finding the right road
Teams arrive at Civita Di Ganforegio (126km 1:39) and find the next clue box, which is placed on the walkway into town and hard to miss, in the following order:
1(+0) Brendon & Rachel
2(+1) Dave & Connor
3(+1) Jet & Cord, drive past team #1 as they are leaving
4(+1) Leo & Jamal
5(-3) Caroline & Jennifer
6(+0) Flight Time & Big Easy, as teams #3 and #4 are leaving
Detour: Donkey run and Donkey build
In Donkey run teams must ride two donkeys, without a saddle, in a local donkey race. They must complete three laps before the band stops playing. Teams are allowed to switch donkeys if they want to.
In Donkey build teams must head to a wood-shop and assemble a wooden donkey. There is no sample to look at and they must use all the parts provided. The tricky part is that they must also use the box which the parts come in. Once approved it will be loaded with wood and teams must deliver it to Geppetto to receive their next clue.
Brendon & Rachel want to build a donkey but when they run into the racecourse they decide to switch. But riding donkeys are hard, they both fall off on their first attempt, just as Dave & Connor arrive. Dave asks Brendon where to pick up the helmets but don't get a reply.
"These guys are fast, we can tell. We looked for the ones that pooped
", Brendon on how they selected their donkeys
Jet & Cord are still carrying their express pass, and this is the last leg where they can use it. Since they expect to be U-turned they play it on the detour. They give it to Geppetto of the donkey build side.
"So, if we're U-turned, we'll do the other side
", Jet & Cord play their strengths
Dave & Connor do the donkey build together with Leo & Jamal and both teams help each other as much as they can. While they are building Caroline & Jennifer turn up and all three teams start to cooperate. They quickly get their donkeys assembled but are not approved since they have missed the box. While they are trying to figure this out Leo & Jamal realize that they are wasting time so they leave for the other detour.
"If we go and do the other thing, will you tell us what it was?
", Jamal
Eventually Dave & Connor read the clue carefully and realize they need to put the box on as well, and they are approved. As they pass the racecourse they tell Leo & Jamal as well. Dave & Connor also make sure to go back and help Caroline & Jennifer with their donkey.
"Man, I wish we got time to enjoy this
", Jamal like the view from the bridge into town
Flight Time & Big Easy start the donkey run detour. But the poor donkey carrying Big Easy refuses to move. So they switch to donkey build. They quickly put most of the donkey together but get stuck on the box. After trying various positions of the donkey, and trying to charm the judge, they abandon this task and go back for the donkey race. This time they get good donkeys and manage to complete the race.
"Looks pretty Donkeylicious to me
", Flight Time gets the title while looking at their wooden donkey
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
1(+0) Brendon & Rachel, donkey run on their 2nd attempt
2(+1) Jet & Cord, used the express pass
3(-1) Dave & Connor, donkey run, on their 4th attempt
3(+0) Dave & Connor, donkey build
4(+1) Caroline & Jennifer, donkey build
5(-1) Leo & Jamal, donkey run on their 2nd attempt
5(+0) Leo & Jamal, donkey build
6(+0) Flight Time & Big Easy, donkey run
Route info: "Make your way on foot to Hostaria del Ponte and search for your next clue". This is a restaurant at the foot of the footbridge leading into town. Here teams encounter a double U-turn board.
Jet & Cord leave the detour just before Dave & Connor, but they have to stop and ask for directions to the restaurant, which they are standing just in front of it, his lets Dave & Connor reach the U-turn board just before Jet & Cord. So while Dave & Connor deliberate Jet & Cord stand just behind them.
Teams reach the U-turn sign in the following order:
1(+0) Brendon & Rachel, U-turns Dave & Connor
2(+1) Dave & Connor, U-turns Leo & Jamal
3(-1) Jet & Cord, just after #2
3(+0) Dave & Connor, after their U-turn
4(+0) Caroline & Jennifer
5(+0) Leo & Jamal, have already done both detours
6(+0) Flight Time & Big Easy
Brendon & Rachel discuss a bit who to U-turn. Originally they planned to U-turn Jet & Cord but Brendon decide to go for Dave & Connor since they are right behind them. In this case Brendon & Rachel focus on winning this leg.
"If we'd been out of there quicker I'd U-turned the Cowboys
", Brendon
"Brendon and Rachel, those snakes
", Dave upon encountering their U-turn board
"Come on, they U-turned a 60-year old man
", Dave is really upset
"How did we slide by that?
", Jet & Cord are surprised they weren't U-turned
As Dave & Connor come down from the U-turn board the meet Leo & Jamal who have just arrived:
"I'm warning you, we had to U-turn you
", David tells Leo & Jamal that they just U-turned them
The clue tells teams to drive themselves to La Badia di Orvieto where they will find their next clue.
Teams arrive (15km 0:21) in the following order:
1(+0) Brendon & Rachel
2(+0) Jet & Cord
3(+0) Dave & Connor
4(+0) Caroline & Jennifer, before #1 has left
5(+0) Leo & Jamal, before #2 has left
6(+0) Flight Time & Big Easy, after all other teams have left
The clue envelope here contains a road block: "Who's got the write stuff"
In this road block contestants must copy a page of an ancient manuscript. The elaborate paintings on the page are pre-printed, but they must do three lines of text written in a ornate style. And this while using a quill. They must also gild a big letter D.
"I believe in you. You, me and god, we're unstoppable
", Brendon gets religious in this church
"This is a task which is very well suited to my talents
", Rachel
"I'm sorry Dave
", Brendon tries to apologize for the U-turn
"You're not sorry at all
", But Dave is not accepting the apology
"I do not have artistic skills
", Dave doesn't want to do this roadblock
"I don't either
", but neither do Connor
While Jet is doing the task Cord lends their hats to the monks and the monks play around a bit with them.
"This is tough. This is a super hard roadblock
", Connor is struggling
"My mom used to make me copy random books when I was a kid
", Leo feels good about this task
"I'm gonna take the penalty
", Connor is ready to give up
"No son
", But Dave refuses
When Leo & Jamal are done Leo goes back to check if Connor need help. But he doesn't since he is almost done. Leo & Jamal wait around until Connor is approved and then they leave together.
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock)
|1(+0)
|Brendon & Rachel*
|(4-4)
|2(+0)
|Jet* & Cord
|(4-4)
|3(+1)
|Caroline* & Jennifer
|(4-4)
|4(+1)
|Leo* & Jamal
|(4-4)
|5(-2)
|Dave & Connor*
|(4-4)
|6(+0)
|Flight Time* & Big Easy
|(5-3)
Teams will now drive themselves to the town Orvieto (4km 0:10) and ride the funicular to the town center. They they'll make their way, on foot, to Piazza Del Duomo. This is where the pit stop is. At least this is what the episode says. The press pictures shown an additional route marker in Orvieto where teams had to visit a deep well to find their next clue. This task has been edited out.
Dave & Connor are driving just in front of Leo & Jamal, but they make one bad turn when they go directly for the town center while Leo & Jamal go for the funicular. While looking for the way Dave & Connor encounter Caroline & Jennifer.
Teams reach Phil and the mat in the following order:
1(+0) Brendon & Rachel, win $7.500 each
2(+0) Jet & Cord
3(+1) Leo & Jamal
4(+1) Dave & Connor
5(-2) Caroline & Jennifer
6(+0) Flight Time & Big Easy, are eliminated
Flight Time & Big Easy arrive at the pit stop long after the other teams. In fact it is pitch black once they arrive.
"It just wasn't our day, it wasn't our time. But we had a good time.
", Big Easy