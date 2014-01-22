« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)  (Read 1953 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51645
  • TAR Detective
S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« on: January 22, 2014, 12:17:27 PM »
Brice Johnston


Brice Johnston                                                 

Name: Brice Johnston (27)
Tribe Designation: Beauty Tribe
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Penn.
Occupation: Social Worker
Personal Claim to Fame: Being the only person from my immediate family to graduate college.
Inspiration in Life: My mother who is a single parent of four and worked two jobs at a time to ensure her children had everything they need and more. There isnt anything in the world my mom wouldnt do for her children.
Hobbies: Watching reality TV, listening to music, going out to social events and hanging out with loved ones and friends.
Pet Peeves: Bad breath and an insecure person.
3 Words to Describe You: Competitive, funny and goal-oriented.
If You Could Have 3 Things on The Island What Would They Be and Why? Body sprayIm obsessed with smelling good; lip balmI wouldnt want my big lips to get crusty and pictures of my family to remind me why Im going so hard to win Survivor.
SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: Cirie, Colton and Ozzy.
Reason for Being on SURVIVOR: I love the show and Ive been watching it for years. It has been a lifelong dream to be on Survivor. Also, to be the sole survivor and win the million dollars! |
Why You Think Youll Survive SURVIVOR: I have the ability to read people so Ill know if I can trust them after only a couple minutes of meeting them, and how to also be fake with people I dont like. I can be very shady if I need to be!
Why You Think You Will Be the Sole SURVIVOR: Everyone who meets me loves me! Im a very loyal person and I keep my word. However, I can turn into a person eating b*tch that will play you before you can play me.
Do You Consider Yourself a Brain, a Beauty or a Brawn? I would consider myself the package deal. Im very easy on the eyes (beauty). Im college educated, have common sense, am very socially aware and have street smarts (brains). Plus, I consider myself to be physically fit; Im a natural born runner (brawn). So Im a three for one kind of deal.
Who Do You Think Has the Best Chance in the Game of Survivor: Brains, Beauty or Brawn? I think someone with the package deal like myself that encompasses brains, beauty and brawn. So basically, I have the best chance at winning the million dollars.
 
« Last Edit: January 22, 2014, 04:41:46 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51645
  • TAR Detective
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #1 on: January 22, 2014, 12:20:02 PM »
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/Hp929t_treU" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/Hp929t_treU</a>
 


 
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Glamazon Racer

  • "Expelliarmus"
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 8637
  • Don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell. ♥
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #2 on: January 22, 2014, 08:07:55 PM »
...
Logged
I'd rather walk alone than let them throw dirty confetti. ♥

Offline stekay

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2523
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #3 on: January 22, 2014, 08:10:16 PM »
Logged

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13585
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #4 on: January 22, 2014, 09:56:28 PM »
Well I do think we all misunderstood the definition of Survivor producer's definition of beauty. We are all looking out for looks, but the producers thought more in-depth and shocked us with a contestant who's obsessed with looking good (but not necessary stunningly looking).

And yes...

Quote from: SteKay on January 22, 2014, 08:10:16 PM
Quote from: racer on January 22, 2014, 08:07:55 PM
......

 :stare
Logged

TARP_Lover

  • Guest
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #5 on: January 23, 2014, 03:27:24 AM »
Him being in beauty is so hilarious  :funny:
Logged

Offline WinTar

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #6 on: January 23, 2014, 03:40:37 AM »
Him being a beauty, kidding me? :lol:
Logged

Offline Air

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2241
  • oh you speak french? oh man that's deep
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #7 on: January 24, 2014, 01:37:37 AM »
Logged

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3130
  • The sky's more blue
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #8 on: January 26, 2014, 07:16:29 AM »
My least favourite....  :tantrum And he also says he's like Colton zomg :lol:

This is...  :funny:
Quote
If You Could Have 3 Things on The Island What Would They Be and Why? Body sprayIm obsessed with smelling good; lip balmI wouldnt want my big lips to get crusty
Logged

Offline Califers

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: S28: Brice Johnston (Beauty)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:37:20 AM »
Hah, it is so funny.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 