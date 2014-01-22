Brice Johnston

: Brice Johnston (27)Beauty TribePhiladelphia, Penn.Social WorkerBeing the only person from my immediate family to graduate college.My mother who is a single parent of four and worked two jobs at a time to ensure her children had everything they need and more. There isnt anything in the world my mom wouldnt do for her children.Watching reality TV, listening to music, going out to social events and hanging out with loved ones and friends.: Bad breath and an insecure person.Competitive, funny and goal-oriented.Body sprayIm obsessed with smelling good; lip balmI wouldnt want my big lips to get crusty and pictures of my family to remind me why Im going so hard to win Survivor.Cirie, Colton and Ozzy.I love the show and Ive been watching it for years. It has been a lifelong dream to be on Survivor. Also, to be the sole survivor and win the million dollars! |I have the ability to read people so Ill know if I can trust them after only a couple minutes of meeting them, and how to also be fake with people I dont like. I can be very shady if I need to be!Everyone who meets me loves me! Im a very loyal person and I keep my word. However, I can turn into a person eating b*tch that will play you before you can play me.I would consider myself the package deal. Im very easy on the eyes (beauty). Im college educated, have common sense, am very socially aware and have street smarts (brains). Plus, I consider myself to be physically fit; Im a natural born runner (brawn). So Im a three for one kind of deal.Brains, Beauty or Brawn? I think someone with the package deal like myself that encompasses brains, beauty and brawn. So basically, I have the best chance at winning the million dollars.