Brice Johnston Name
: Brice Johnston (27)Tribe Designation:
Beauty TribeCurrent Residence:
Philadelphia, Penn.Occupation:
Social WorkerPersonal Claim to Fame:
Being the only person from my immediate family to graduate college.Inspiration in Life:
My mother who is a single parent of four and worked two jobs at a time to ensure her children had everything they need and more. There isnt anything in the world my mom wouldnt do for her children.Hobbies:
Watching reality TV, listening to music, going out to social events and hanging out with loved ones and friends.Pet Peeves
: Bad breath and an insecure person.3 Words to Describe You:
Competitive, funny and goal-oriented.If You Could Have 3 Things on The Island What Would They Be and Why?
Body sprayIm obsessed with smelling good; lip balmI wouldnt want my big lips to get crusty and pictures of my family to remind me why Im going so hard to win Survivor.SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like:
Cirie, Colton and Ozzy.Reason for Being on SURVIVOR:
I love the show and Ive been watching it for years. It has been a lifelong dream to be on Survivor. Also, to be the sole survivor and win the million dollars! |Why You Think Youll Survive SURVIVOR:
I have the ability to read people so Ill know if I can trust them after only a couple minutes of meeting them, and how to also be fake with people I dont like. I can be very shady if I need to be!Why You Think You Will Be the Sole SURVIVOR:
Everyone who meets me loves me! Im a very loyal person and I keep my word. However, I can turn into a person eating b*tch that will play you before you can play me.Do You Consider Yourself a Brain, a Beauty or a Brawn?
I would consider myself the package deal. Im very easy on the eyes (beauty). Im college educated, have common sense, am very socially aware and have street smarts (brains). Plus, I consider myself to be physically fit; Im a natural born runner (brawn). So Im a three for one kind of deal.Who Do You Think Has the Best Chance in the Game of Survivor:
Brains, Beauty or Brawn? I think someone with the package deal like myself that encompasses brains, beauty and brawn. So basically, I have the best chance at winning the million dollars.