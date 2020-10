Brice Johnston

: Brice Johnston (27)Beauty TribePhiladelphia, Penn.Social WorkerBeing the only person from my immediate family to graduate college.My mother who is a single parent of four and worked two jobs at a time to ensure her children had everything they need and more. There isn’t anything in the world my mom wouldn’t do for her children.Watching reality TV, listening to music, going out to social events and hanging out with loved ones and friends.: Bad breath and an insecure person.Competitive, funny and goal-oriented.Body spray—I’m obsessed with smelling good; lip balm—I wouldn’t want my big lips to get crusty and pictures of my family to remind me why I’m going so hard to win Survivor.Cirie, Colton and Ozzy.I love the show and I’ve been watching it for years. It has been a lifelong dream to be on Survivor. Also, to be the sole survivor and win the million dollars! |I have the ability to read people so I’ll know if I can trust them after only a couple minutes of meeting them, and how to also be fake with people I don’t like. I can be very shady if I need to be!Everyone who meets me loves me! I’m a very loyal person and I keep my word. However, I can turn into a person eating b*tch that will play you before you can play me.I would consider myself the package deal. I’m very easy on the eyes (beauty). I’m college educated, have common sense, am very socially aware and have street smarts (brains). Plus, I consider myself to be physically fit; I’m a natural born runner (brawn). So I’m a three for one kind of deal.Brains, Beauty or Brawn? I think someone with the package deal like myself that encompasses brains, beauty and brawn. So basically, I have the best chance at winning the million dollars.