My favourite Final Three is TAR3's. I loved the entirety of the cast. I would have preferred Wonder Twins, JVJ and/or 911 to be there instead of Oh Brother and Teri & Ian, but they were all amazing for me. <33I liked all of the TAR7 Final Three at the time of first watching, but now I hate Romber.TAR12 had a good Final Three, but TK & Rachel winning was a little disappointing.Special mentions to TAR17 and TAR18 which both had amazing Final Threes, in particular the latter!TAR21 had a great one too, but it is eclipsed by 3, 17 and 18 in my opinion.As for most other seasons, most seasons had two amazing teams which I loved plus one team which I hated (Seasons 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 19 and 20 would all fit into this pattern for me - and note that in a majority of them, the team I hated would win...) and there were a select few seasons in which I hated two or more of the Final Three (Season 9 I hated everyone but Ray & Yolanda, although the lesser evil won at least. Season 10 I hated the whole Final Three, but Rob & Kimberly less so than the others. Season 14 I hated everyone but Jaime & Cara. Same for 16 and Brent & Caite.)