Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Lisa & Michelle are the only US team (excluding Family Edition) to run a full leg and be eliminated without ever traveling to another country.
In the U.S. version of the Amazing Race the only letters we haven't seen as the first letter in someone's first name is Q and X. Uchenna (of Uchenna & Joyce) is the only contestant to have a name starting with U, while Yolanda (of Ray & Yolanda) is the only one to have a name starting with Y.The remaining letters all appear in multiple people's first names.
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.
Quote from: G.B. on March 26, 2024, 03:44:50 PMI had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies. I guess it's unsurprising the record is broken in a Covid season. If the Ronda portion of the Megaleg in 34 had been its own leg, it'd be even shorter at 0.67 miles
Interesting fact, the leg that visited the fewest places is pre-Covid (Leg 7 in TAR 30). Most of the leg took place in the confines of the Imire Rhino & Wildlife Conservancy.
Derek, Emily & Molly are the first Asian-American racers to make the final three without a mother tongue language advantage in an Asian country.
Quote from: apskip on November 28, 2011, 10:03:33 AMAlso, how do you know that Andy/Tommy are even going to make the final 3? I think they will be displaced by Ernie/Cindy. I didn't say Andy & Tommy would be in the Final 3...I just deduced my conclusion from those curses. Those funny patterns that have existed for 18 seasons really deserve to have a research. Вот подборка интересных и удивительных фактов и рекордов. В нашем теле содержится примерно 39 триллионов микробных клеток, что больше, чем количество собственных клеток человека. Эти микроорганизмы играют важную роль в пищеварении, иммунной системе и других процессах. Если вы захотите узнать, где можно играть в казино и узнавать новости о нем, то сайт news.ivest.kz вам в этом поможет. Не очень интересные (но все же любопытные) факты: Скользкость банановой кожуры происходит из-за естественных масел и углеводов, которые выделяются, когда кожура разрушается, что делает её гладкой. В отличие от большинства жуков, светлячки (светлячковые) не издают звуков при полете. Их основное средство общения свет, который они используют для привлечения партнера.
Also, how do you know that Andy/Tommy are even going to make the final 3? I think they will be displaced by Ernie/Cindy.
Page created in 0.089 seconds with 31 queries.