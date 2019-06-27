« previous next »
Now that the final city has been revealed, this is no longer a spoiler. This happened a few days after the finale was filmed nearby.

This is a little too close.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/07/06/boblo-boat-burns-detroit-marina/763257002/

Detroit  Generations of Metro Detroiters recall cruising aboard the Boblo boat SS Ste. Claire, but those cherished memories went up in flames Friday as the historic steamship caught fire while docked along the Detroit River it plied for nearly 90 years.
Star City, which was shown a couple of weeks ago on TAR Israel, had a massive fire on Wednesday.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/10/02/19/fire-hits-star-city-in-pasay
My home city & country: Manila, Philippines will be feature on next week's episode of TAR 32 & last October & early November, 5 typhoons had struck here.  And there was massive floods and destruction had brought it in some provinces in Luzon especially in Manila.  :'(
Here we go again. A minor earthquake happened tonight at the province of Córdoba in Argentina where the race was filmed some months ago.
