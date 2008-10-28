Oh thank you for sharing that! I didn't know she was a pilot...



Page 6 Rockwall County News Thursday, October 30, 2008



Rockwall County Obituaries



Margaretta Groark





Groark, Margaretta, age 67, of Rockwall transitioned from this life on Oct. 26, 2008, after a tenacious three-year battle with cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.



She was born to George Arthur and Mary Martin Bisson of Newport, R.I., on Jan. 12, 1941. On Dec. 27, 1960, she married her beloved fighter pilot, David, spending 48 adventurous and loving years together.



Margaretta was an avid skier, SCUBA diver and pilot. She spent 10 years doing formation flying with David in air shows across the southwest. She and David participated in the first Amazing Race TV reality show. Margaretta adored children and was a CASA volunteer advocate for Child Protective Services and served on the board of directors for the Rainbow Room of Rockwall County. She was a reporter for two local newspapers and delighted her readers with a humor column in local newspapers, as well as several others. She also was published in both national and international aviation publications.



Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by husband, David, of Rockwall; daughter, Dr. Michele Curtis, and granddaughters,

Jessica and Rachael Curtis, of Houston; daughter, Laura Gangeme, and husband, Steve, of Rockwall, and grandchildren,

Alexis and Christopher Gangeme; daughter, Lisa Wood, and husband, Steve, of Rockwall and grandsons, Zachary and Joshua Wood; son, Michael Groark, and wife, Constance, of Rowlett and grandchildren, Charlotte, Orion and Samantha Groark; and sisters, Michele Andrade of Newport and Mary Bisson of Portsmouth, R.I.



A memorial service will take place on Nov. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Unity Church of Dallas, 6525 Forest Lane, Dallas. Margaretta requested that no one wear black.



In lieu of flowers, Margaretta requested that donations may be made to the United Church of Dallas in her memory.

Margarettas desire is to be cremated and her ashes interred at the U.S. Air Force Academy awaiting her reunion with her fighter pilot husband.





