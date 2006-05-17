American Idol Odds Posted 2/18/06
Online Sportsbook Posts First Odds on Hit Reality TV Show
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Feb. 17 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's largest talent search has been narrowed down to 24 contestants as the latest edition of American Idol has reached the semi-final round. The popularity of American Idol has never been more apparent as the show has catapulted to the top of the ratings, drawing nearly 30 million loyal viewers. Also a hit with online bettors, today PinnacleSports.com became the first established bookmaker to offer odds on who will win the latest edition of the hit reality series.
The largest sports betting site on the Internet, PinnacleSports.com has calculated individual odds on all 24 contestants becoming the next American Idol. The oddsmakers at PinnacleSports.com currently list Ace Young as the early favorite to win the major recording contract at 7/2 odds (i.e. win $7 for every $2 bet) followed closely by Katharine McPhee at 4/1 and Paris Bennett at 5/1. Other solid contenders for the Idol crown include Chris Daughtry (8/1), Kellie Pickler (8/1), Taylor Hicks (10/1) and Lisa Tucker (11/1).
"This marks the first time that any sportsbook has offered betting on who'll win American Idol this early in the show," said Simon Noble of PinnacleSports.com. "American Idol has easily become the most popular entertainment event with our bettors and easily surpasses the Grammys in popularity. Wagering on the show is so popular that we took single bets of up to $10,000 last season."
PinnacleSports.com lists Heather Cox (22/1), Will Makar (24/1), Stevie Scott (27/1), Jose 'Sway' Penala (29/1), Patrick Hall (31/1), Becky O'Donohue (45/1) and Mandisa (47/1) in the middle of the pack odds-wise. The remaining semi-finalists have been listed by PinnacleSports.com as 65/1 long shots to be selected as the next American Idol, this includes: Ayla Brown, Bobby Bennett, Brenna Gethers, Bucky Covington, David Radford, Elliott Yamin, Kinnik Sky, Gedeon McKinney, Melissa McGhee and Kevin Covias.
Current Odds: *All Odds Subject to Change* Odds to Win American Idol
Ace Young 7/2
Katharine McPhee 4/1
Paris Bennett 5/1
Chris Daughtry 8/1
Kellie Pickler 8/1
Taylor Hicks 10/1
Lisa Tucker 11/1
Heather Cox 22/1
Will Makar 24/1
Stevie Scott 27/1
Jose 'Sway' Penala 29/1
Patrick Hall 31/1
Becky O'Donohue 45/1
Mandisa 47/1
Ayla Brown 65/1
Bobby Bennett 65/1
Brenna Gethers 65/1
Bucky Covington 65/1
David Radford 65/1
Elliott Yamin 65/1
Kinnik Sky 65/1
Gedeon McKinney 65/1
Melissa McGhee 65/1
Kevin Covias 65/1
