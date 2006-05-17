« previous next »
American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« on: February 19, 2006, 03:04:52 AM »
American Idol Odds Posted  2/18/06

Online Sportsbook Posts First Odds on Hit Reality TV Show

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Feb. 17 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's largest talent search has been narrowed down to 24 contestants as the latest edition of American Idol has reached the semi-final round. The popularity of American Idol has never been more apparent as the show has catapulted to the top of the ratings, drawing nearly 30 million loyal viewers. Also a hit with online bettors, today PinnacleSports.com became the first established bookmaker to offer odds on who will win the latest edition of the hit reality series.

The largest sports betting site on the Internet, PinnacleSports.com has calculated individual odds on all 24 contestants becoming the next American Idol. The oddsmakers at PinnacleSports.com currently list Ace Young as the early favorite to win the major recording contract at 7/2 odds (i.e. win $7 for every $2 bet) followed closely by Katharine McPhee at 4/1 and Paris Bennett at 5/1. Other solid contenders for the Idol crown include Chris Daughtry (8/1), Kellie Pickler (8/1), Taylor Hicks (10/1) and Lisa Tucker (11/1).

"This marks the first time that any sportsbook has offered betting on who'll win American Idol this early in the show," said Simon Noble of PinnacleSports.com. "American Idol has easily become the most popular entertainment event with our bettors and easily surpasses the Grammys in popularity. Wagering on the show is so popular that we took single bets of up to $10,000 last season."

PinnacleSports.com lists Heather Cox (22/1), Will Makar (24/1), Stevie Scott (27/1), Jose 'Sway' Penala (29/1), Patrick Hall (31/1), Becky O'Donohue (45/1) and Mandisa (47/1) in the middle of the pack odds-wise. The remaining semi-finalists have been listed by PinnacleSports.com as 65/1 long shots to be selected as the next American Idol, this includes: Ayla Brown, Bobby Bennett, Brenna Gethers, Bucky Covington, David Radford, Elliott Yamin, Kinnik Sky, Gedeon McKinney, Melissa McGhee and Kevin Covias.

Current Odds: *All Odds Subject to Change* Odds to Win American Idol

 

Ace Young 7/2

Katharine McPhee 4/1

Paris Bennett 5/1

Chris Daughtry 8/1

Kellie Pickler 8/1

Taylor Hicks 10/1

Lisa Tucker 11/1

Heather Cox 22/1

Will Makar 24/1

Stevie Scott 27/1

Jose 'Sway' Penala 29/1

Patrick Hall 31/1

Becky O'Donohue 45/1

Mandisa 47/1

Ayla Brown 65/1

Bobby Bennett 65/1

Brenna Gethers 65/1

Bucky Covington 65/1

David Radford 65/1

Elliott Yamin 65/1

Kinnik Sky 65/1

Gedeon McKinney 65/1

Melissa McGhee 65/1

Kevin Covias 65/1

For a complete list of odds, please visit http://www.pinnaclesports.com .

Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #1 on: March 10, 2006, 04:34:54 PM »
American Idol Season 5 (FOX) - Who Will be The Winner
May 01, 2006 08:00 pm ET


sportsbook.com current  odds


 Chris Daughtry 5-2   
 
 
 Katharine McPhee 4-1   
 
 
 Mandisa 5-1   
 
 
 Ace Young 5-1   
 
 
 Taylor Hicks 6-1   
 
 
 Paris Bennett 7-1   
 
 
 Lisa Tucker 8-1   
 
 
 Kellie Pickler 10-1   
 
 
 Elliott Yamin 10-1   
 
 
 Melissa McGhee 40-1   
 
 
 Kevin Covais 40-1   
 
 
 Bucky Covington 45-1 
Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #2 on: May 05, 2006, 01:30:46 PM »
American Idol Odds Posted  5/5/06

Odds on American Idol Final Four From PinnacleSports.com; Chris Daughtry Remains Favorite to Be the Next American Idol

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, May 4 /PRNewswire/ -- The original field of thousands of hopefuls has been narrowed down to just four remaining contestants, as the fifth series of American Idol hits the home stretch. The first company to open betting on American Idol, PinnacleSports.com has seen unprecedented interest in this edition of the hit reality show, with betting already being 20 times bigger than on the Oscars and expected to rival this year's NBA Finals. With the series nearing its grand finale, PinnacleSports.com today announced updated odds on which performer will win America's vote and become the next American Idol.

The largest sports betting site on the Internet, PinnacleSports.com originally opened wagering on the latest edition of American Idol in February, when 24 contestants remained. Early in the competition, bettors began backing Chris Daughtry to win the major recording deal and instant stardom, vaulting the 26-year-old rocker into the favorite position. Heading into next week's performance of the music of Elvis Presley, Daughtry continues to be the Idol favorite at 5/6 odds (i.e., win $5 for every $6 bet). Bettors are divided on Katharine McPhee and Taylor Hicks, who are both listed with the second-best odds to win the reality series at 3/1 odds. PinnacleSports.com has seen very little support for Elliott Yamin, who's a 19/1 long shot to become the fifth American Idol.

"Our bettors have proven to be extremely accurate forecasters of entertainment events, correctly predicting winners of multiple Oscar categories as well as recent reality shows, including the last American Idol," said Simon Noble of PinnacleSports.com. "Chris hit a high note with bettors early on and has garnered constant support throughout the competition with his consistent performances. Katharine and Taylor appear to have divided voters thus far in the competition, but with the music of Elvis Presley as the theme next week, it will surely benefit Taylor the most."

PinnacleSports.com will be offering betting options on American Idol throughout the remainder of the series until the series finale. For a complete list of American Idol odds, please visit http://www.pinnaclesports.com/idol .

Current Odds: *All odds subject to change*

Odds To Win American Idol

Chris Daughtry 5/6

Katharine McPhee 3/1

Taylor Hicks 3/1

Elliott Yamin 19/1

http://www.celebrityspider.com/news/may06/article050406-17.html
Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #3 on: May 08, 2006, 11:56:43 AM »
Want me to pick my favorite? Absolutely guaranteed to lose.. (Janielle, Kellie...the list is long.)  :lol3: :lol3:

Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #4 on: May 11, 2006, 05:23:36 PM »
sportsbook current odds
   
  American Idol - Who Will Be Eliminated on 05/17/06
May 17, 2006 09:00 pm ET
 Elliott Yamin 5-8   
 
 Katharine McPhee 17-10   
 
 Taylor Hicks 7-1   

American Idol Season 5 (FOX) - Who Will be The Winner
Jun 01, 2006 08:00 pm ET
Taylor Hicks 2-3   
 
 
 Katharine McPhee 5-2   
 
 
 Elliott Yamin 7-2   
Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #5 on: May 11, 2006, 05:24:56 PM »
BoDog

Odds On: Who will be the winner of American Idol? PreviewAny wagers placed after outcome becomes public knowledge will be graded as No Action. No Refunds. No Over limit Wagers. All wagers will be graded as per the results listed on http://www.americanidol.com. (ONLY $100)
Elliot Yamin 7/2
 
Katharine McPhee 2/1
 
Taylor Hicks 1/3
Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #6 on: May 13, 2006, 01:39:29 PM »
American Idol Odds Posted for Final Three Contestants  5/13/06

Taylor Hicks New Favorite to Become the Next American Idol at PinnacleSports.com

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, May 11 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night's upset elimination of Chris Daughtry shocked fans and bettors who believed the North Carolina native was a shoe-in to become the fifth American Idol. Daughtry became the favorite with bettors at PinnacleSports.com, the first company to open wagering on the reality show, after the 24 Idol finalists performed for the first time. Immediately following yesterday evening's elimination show, PinnacleSports.com released updated odds on which of the three remaining contestants will become the next American Idol.

The largest sports betting site on the Internet, PinnacleSports.com has received unprecedented interest in the latest edition of the hit reality show, with wagering already 20 times bigger than on the Oscars and expected to rival this year's NBA Finals. With his manic stage presence and Daughtry's elimination, Taylor Hicks has become the new favorite to win American Idol at 5/8 odds (i.e., win $5 for every $8 bet). Despite two mediocre weeks in a row, including a narrow escape last night, Katharine McPhee remains a solid Idol contender at 5/2 odds. PinnacleSports.com remains skeptical of Elliott Yamin's chances and not only lists him as a 5/1 long shot to win the major recording contract, but has also made him the favorite to be next week's Idol casualty at 5/9.

"While somewhat unexpected, Chris' elimination didn't come as a complete surprise, as we dropped his odds significantly following his lackluster performance Tuesday night," said Simon Noble of PinnacleSports.com. "Meanwhile, Taylor appears to have hit a high note with Idol voters and the soul patrol through his consistently impressive performances and winning stage personality."

PinnacleSports.com will offer betting options on American Idol throughout the remainder of the series until the series finale. For a complete list of American Idol odds, please visit http://www.pinnaclesports.com/idol .

Current Odds: *All odds subject to change*

Odds to Win American Idol

Taylor Hicks 5/8

Katharine McPhee 5/2

Elliott Yamin 5/1

Odds to Be Eliminated on May 17, 2006

Elliott Yamin 5/9

Katharine McPhee 9/5

Taylor Hicks 6/1

Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #7 on: May 16, 2006, 01:52:48 PM »
Re: American Idol Odds Posted **spoiler**
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:39:57 AM »
