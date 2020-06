American Idol Odds Posted 5/5/06Odds on American Idol Final Four From PinnacleSports.com; Chris Daughtry Remains Favorite to Be the Next American IdolWILLEMSTAD, Curacao, May 4 /PRNewswire/ -- The original field of thousands of hopefuls has been narrowed down to just four remaining contestants, as the fifth series of American Idol hits the home stretch. The first company to open betting on American Idol, PinnacleSports.com has seen unprecedented interest in this edition of the hit reality show, with betting already being 20 times bigger than on the Oscars and expected to rival this year's NBA Finals. With the series nearing its grand finale, PinnacleSports.com today announced updated odds on which performer will win America's vote and become the next American Idol.The largest sports betting site on the Internet, PinnacleSports.com originally opened wagering on the latest edition of American Idol in February, when 24 contestants remained. Early in the competition, bettors began backing Chris Daughtry to win the major recording deal and instant stardom, vaulting the 26-year-old rocker into the favorite position. Heading into next week's performance of the music of Elvis Presley, Daughtry continues to be the Idol favorite at 5/6 odds (i.e., win $5 for every $6 bet). Bettors are divided on Katharine McPhee and Taylor Hicks, who are both listed with the second-best odds to win the reality series at 3/1 odds. PinnacleSports.com has seen very little support for Elliott Yamin, who's a 19/1 long shot to become the fifth American Idol."Our bettors have proven to be extremely accurate forecasters of entertainment events, correctly predicting winners of multiple Oscar categories as well as recent reality shows, including the last American Idol," said Simon Noble of PinnacleSports.com. "Chris hit a high note with bettors early on and has garnered constant support throughout the competition with his consistent performances. Katharine and Taylor appear to have divided voters thus far in the competition, but with the music of Elvis Presley as the theme next week, it will surely benefit Taylor the most."PinnacleSports.com will be offering betting options on American Idol throughout the remainder of the series until the series finale. For a complete list of American Idol odds, please visit http://www.pinnaclesports.com/idol Current Odds: *All odds subject to change*Odds To Win American IdolChris Daughtry 5/6Katharine McPhee 3/1Taylor Hicks 3/1Elliott Yamin 19/1About PinnacleSports.comPinnacleSports.com ( http://www.pinnaclesports.com ) is the Internet's largest sports betting site, serving customers in more than 80 countries worldwide. Founded in 1998, PinnacleSports.com was the first sports book to introduce reduced margin wagering, using a -105 pricing model that gives bettors up to 50% better value on wagers than traditional bookmakers. With low minimum bet requirements and the highest maximum limits on the Web, PinnacleSports.com has earned an industry leading reputation for providing consistent value to the player, professional customer service and the quickest payouts online. Fully licensed and regulated in Curacao, the company offers a secure environment for sports betting, racing and casino gaming.SOURCE PinnacleSports.com-0- 05/04/2006