Bear Grylls new show combines Survivor with The Amazing Race





Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji will debut on Amazon

Jul 14, 2020, 3:15pm EDT

The Amazing Race Worlds Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji



Survivor

and

The Amazing Race

are two of the greatest reality series of our time, and theyve now been combined into a single show in the form of

Worlds Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji

.

The new series, hosted by none other than the famous adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls, features 66 teams from 30 countries, all of whom must race non-stop over 671 kilometers for 11 days to reach the end of the course. Each team has four members; plus an assistant crew member (thats 330 people racing in total). Teams must navigate the course by map and compass only without losing a single team member.

The season, which runs for 10 episodes, will include outrigger paddling, mountain biking, rappelling, climbing, whitewater rafting, pack rafting, and paddle boarding as competitors navigate all sorts of terrain. The trailer makes it clear that its going to be an exhausting ride. One competitor notes that hes only had four hours of sleep in four days in his attempt to stay in the game.

Eco-Challenge Fiji

begins streaming on Amazon on Aug. 14.

