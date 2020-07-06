« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)  (Read 476 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« on: July 06, 2020, 07:48:57 PM »

"Singing for a dream" is a TV reality show that airs on El Trece channel, and is produced by the same production company as his sister show Dancing for a dream "LaFlia Contenidos". The show is a local version of the Televisa program of the same name. It was broadcasted on its previous run on the years 2006 and 2007 hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, and 2011 and 2012 hosted by Denise Dumas and José María Listorti. On this new season it'll be hosted by Angel De Brito and Laura Fernández.

The structure of the show has a resemble with Dancing for a Dream, with a famous contestant paired with a non famous partner. They all compete through different rounds where one couple is eliminated until remaining only four of them. These remaining couples are splitted in two semifinals and the winners will face each other in the finals. The winner is crowned as the champion.

The new season has a premiere date scheduled for the Monday July 20th, at 10.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time)

This is the list of the previous winners:

Season one (2006)



Iliana Calabró y Ricardo Rubio

Season two (2007)



Tití Fernández y Micaela Salinas

Season three (2011)



Patricio Giménez y Priscila Suárez

Season four (2012)



La Mole Moli y Natalie Scalzadonna
« Last Edit: July 07, 2020, 09:05:08 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #1 on: July 06, 2020, 07:49:27 PM »
This is the first part of the list of television or theatrical personalities confirmed for this season:



Adabel Guerrero (dancer; contestant in season 4)



Brian Lanzelotta (singer, former Big Brother Argentina houseguest; first time as a contestant)



Sofía Morandi (actress, instagrammer; first time as a contestant)



Lizardo Ponce (journalist, instagrammer; first time as a contestant)



Florencia Torrente (model, actress; first time as a contestant)



Miguel Angel Rodríguez (actor, comedian; first time as a contestant)



Florencia "Floppy" Tesouro (actress, model; contestant in season 3)



Melina Lezcano (singer; first time as contestant)



Mariana Bre (jounalist; first time as contestant)



Facundo Mazzei (dancer, actor; first time as a contestant)



Agustina Agazzani (model, first time as a contestant)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:04:40 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #2 on: July 06, 2020, 07:50:04 PM »
This is the second part of the list of television or theatrical personalities confirmed for this season:



Lola Latorre (model, former DFAD contestant; first time as a contestant)



Lucas Spadafora (Youtuber; first time as a contestant)



Angela Leiva (singer; first time as a contestant)



Jey Mammón (musician, comedian, actor; first time as a contestant)



Lola Latorre (model; first time as a contestant)



Dan Breitman (actor, singer, dancer; first time as a contestant)



Karina Jelinek (model; contestant in season 2)



Federico Salles (actor, singer, dancer; first time as a contestant)



Cande Molfese (actress; first time as a contestant)



Agustín Sierra (actor; first time as a contestant)



Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez (singer, first time as a contestant)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:03:07 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #3 on: July 06, 2020, 07:50:23 PM »
Here's the list of couples of this season:

Agustina Agazzani & Facundo Mazzei
Vocal coach: Sol Bardi

Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito
Vocal coach: Hernán Kuttel

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca
Vocal coach: Pablo Arturo García

Mariana Brey & Francisco Eizaguirre
Vocal coach: Carlos Zabala

Adabel Guerrero & Leandro Bassano
Vocal coach: Marie Perticari

Karina Jelinek & Cristian Fontan
Vocal coach: Patricio Witis

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora
Vocal coach: Natalia Cociuffo

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta
Vocal coach: Natalia Cociuffo

Melina Lezcano & Juan Pérsico
Vocal coach: Eugenia Gil Rodríguez

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto
Vocal coach: Eugenia Gil Rodríguez

Candelaria Molfese & Federico Salles
Vocal coach:

Sofía Morandi & Bruno Coccia
Vocal coach: Alejandra Perlusky

Lizardo Ponce & Lucía Villar
Vocal coach: Marie Perticari

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal
Vocal coach: Patricio Witis

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi
Vocal coach: Stefanía Szpigiel

Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello
Vocal coach: Hernán Kuttel

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch
Vocal coach: Mauricio Mayer
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:08:24 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #4 on: July 06, 2020, 07:50:39 PM »
The jury:



Karina Jésica Tejeda "La Princesita" (singer; first season as a jury)



Pepe Cibrián Campoy (actor, writer, director, producer; first season as a jury)



Moria Casán (actress, dancer, TV host; first season as a jury)



Nacha Guevara (actress, singer; first season as a jury)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:51 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #5 on: July 06, 2020, 07:50:56 PM »
The hosts:



Laura Fernández & Angel De Brito
« Last Edit: July 09, 2020, 04:50:54 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #6 on: July 06, 2020, 07:51:17 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #7 on: July 06, 2020, 07:51:41 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #8 on: July 06, 2020, 07:52:06 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #9 on: July 06, 2020, 07:52:36 PM »
HIGHER SCORES BY ROUND
« Last Edit: July 07, 2020, 09:08:39 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #10 on: July 06, 2020, 07:53:01 PM »
ELIMINATED COUPLES
« Last Edit: July 07, 2020, 09:07:17 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #11 on: July 06, 2020, 07:53:23 PM »
ELIMINATED COUPLES
« Last Edit: July 07, 2020, 09:06:40 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #12 on: July 06, 2020, 07:53:46 PM »
Poster!

« Last Edit: July 07, 2020, 09:04:20 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3303
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #13 on: July 06, 2020, 08:40:52 PM »
When was the last season aired?
Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #14 on: July 06, 2020, 09:16:59 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 06, 2020, 08:40:52 PM
When was the last season aired?

Eight years ago.

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #15 on: July 06, 2020, 09:34:23 PM »
According to the media, the season will have 16 couples competing.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #16 on: July 09, 2020, 05:10:01 PM »
News update:

Different to what normally happen with DFAD, the reality will air from Monday to Friday without a free night on Wednesday.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3303
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #17 on: July 11, 2020, 11:16:36 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 06, 2020, 09:16:59 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 06, 2020, 08:40:52 PM
When was the last season aired?

Eight years ago.

Is it coming back because of Covid? 
Logged

Offline Glamazon Racer

  • "Expelliarmus"
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 8624
  • I'm not quite an angel or the one that fell! ;) ♥
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #18 on: July 11, 2020, 11:20:01 PM »
Iconic!
Logged
Don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell. ♥

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #19 on: July 11, 2020, 11:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 11, 2020, 11:16:36 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 06, 2020, 09:16:59 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 06, 2020, 08:40:52 PM
When was the last season aired?

Eight years ago.

Is it coming back because of Covid? 

Yes. As I posted in the DFAD board, problems with the protocols were the reason why SFAD is back after all
this time. I guess is easier to do this than DFAD.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #20 on: July 11, 2020, 11:45:28 PM »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Offline Glamazon Racer

  • "Expelliarmus"
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 8624
  • I'm not quite an angel or the one that fell! ;) ♥
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:19:29 AM »
That's really a credit to the show that it is coming back at a time like this, when so many shows around the world have had to halt production. Credit to them! :2hearts:
Logged
Don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell. ♥

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:53:43 AM »
Quote from: Glamazon Racer on Yesterday at 02:19:29 AM
That's really a credit to the show that it is coming back at a time like this, when so many shows around the world have had to halt production. Credit to them! :2hearts:

And also building the whole thing in only a month when normally involves almost the triple of time to have everything in place for the premiere.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:56:36 AM »
News update:

Georgina Barbarossa has decided to quit the show due to the presence of one of the members of the jury, with whom she has a conflicting relationship.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9451
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:57:20 AM »
List of contestants and couples have been updated.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 